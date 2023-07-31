Why Lee Hodges Celebrated Maiden PGA Tour Win With A Milkshake On 18th Green
3M Open winner Hodges has explained his unusual choice of drink on the 18th green after wrapping up a $1.4 million win
Most players opt for Champagne to toast a big win but not Lee Hodges.
The 28-year-old Alabama native shot a 67 in the final round for a wire-to-wire win at the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour victory as he banked $1.4 million prize.
His 260 total completed an emphatic seven-stroke win as he hugged wife Savannah before being given a milkshake on the final green by his old university coach Jay Seawell of Alabama, who flew into TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota, north of Minneapolis.
Hodges explained: “So coach Seawell, that's our Alabama thing. Anytime we won a tournament he would take us to get milkshakes. That was incredible that he was here and that he brought me a milkshake. I mean, you can't even make that up. That's super special, something I'll remember for ever."
Hodges shot a 63 on Thursday, a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to take a commanding lead into the final round despite only having one previous top-three finish - The American Express in La Quinta, California in 2022.
The win has secured Hodges' place on the tour for next season , including spots in the Majors, but first he is targeting a strong finish this term after rising from 74th place in the FedExCup standings to 33rd ahead of the Playoffs.
He added: "Everything that comes with a win is unbelievable, all the Majors. I’m super excited just to have got this done. I will just get ready for the Playoffs. I think we're as ready as we can be. I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the Playoffs now. I mean, anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff.
“My caddie was telling me on 18, we get to play Augusta next year. That's something else. That was probably the coolest thing I heard all day. I'm just really thankful.”
Hodges was virtually assured of victory when his playing partner JT Poston, dubbed the Postman, went in the water with his second at the par 5 18th hole chasing an eagle.
He added: “Postman's an unbelievable player, he can birdie every hole out there. I'd say the first time I actually let myself think about winning was after I hit the third shot on 18. Other than that, I was just completely focused on what I was doing out there, which is probably why I played some nice golf. I probably should try and do that more.”
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
