Why Lee Hodges Celebrated Maiden PGA Tour Win With A Milkshake On 18th Green

Most players opt for Champagne to toast a big win but not Lee Hodges.

The 28-year-old Alabama native shot a 67 in the final round for a wire-to-wire win at the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour victory as he banked $1.4 million prize.

His 260 total completed an emphatic seven-stroke win as he hugged wife Savannah before being given a milkshake on the final green by his old university coach Jay Seawell of Alabama, who flew into TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota, north of Minneapolis.

Hodges explained: “So coach Seawell, that's our Alabama thing. Anytime we won a tournament he would take us to get milkshakes. That was incredible that he was here and that he brought me a milkshake. I mean, you can't even make that up. That's super special, something I'll remember for ever."

Hodges shot a 63 on Thursday, a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to take a commanding lead into the final round despite only having one previous top-three finish - The American Express in La Quinta, California in 2022.

The win has secured Hodges' place on the tour for next season , including spots in the Majors, but first he is targeting a strong finish this term after rising from 74th place in the FedExCup standings to 33rd ahead of the Playoffs.

He added: "Everything that comes with a win is unbelievable, all the Majors. I’m super excited just to have got this done. I will just get ready for the Playoffs. I think we're as ready as we can be. I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the Playoffs now. I mean, anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff.

“My caddie was telling me on 18, we get to play Augusta next year. That's something else. That was probably the coolest thing I heard all day. I'm just really thankful.”

Hodges was virtually assured of victory when his playing partner JT Poston, dubbed the Postman, went in the water with his second at the par 5 18th hole chasing an eagle.

He added: “Postman's an unbelievable player, he can birdie every hole out there. I'd say the first time I actually let myself think about winning was after I hit the third shot on 18. Other than that, I was just completely focused on what I was doing out there, which is probably why I played some nice golf. I probably should try and do that more.”