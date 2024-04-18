World No.1 Amateur Gordon Sargent Defers PGA Tour Card To See Out College Career

World No.1 amateur Gordon Sargent won't be joining former collegiate golf stars Ludvig Aberg and Nick Dunlap on the PGA Tour just yet after the American decided to defer his Tour card by a year.

Sargent has enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career whilst at Vanderbilt, earning an invite to the 2023 Masters aged just 19, before going on to record an impressive T39 finish to take the low amateur award at the US Open a few months later.

Thanks to the PGA Tour University Accelerated system, the big-hitting American had already earned his playing privileges on the Tour starting in June later this year, but the 21-year-old has instead decided to return to college for his senior year.

“It’s been an honor to represent this university alongside my teammates and coaches, and I look forward to continuing to compete – and further my education – at this amazing place that has given so much to me,” Sargent said on Instagram.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I’m excited for this final chapter at Vanderbilt.”

Launched late last year, the Tour's University scheme granted players the opportunity to earn their card should they play in enough big events and accrue the 20 necessary points through their performances.

Having played in the World Amateur Team Championship earlier last October, Sargent secured his 20th point. No other collegiate amateur has more than seven points at this stage in the cycle.

Sargent, who went unbeaten in last year's Walker Cup, will still be eligible to turn professional next summer following the NCAA Championship and will have full status until the end of the 2026 season.

The 21-year-old also revealed that he sought advice from former Walker Cup teammate Nick Dunlap, who turned professional following his historic win at the American Express, prior to making his decision.

"If you talk to anybody who's played college golf, they really do say it's the best time of your life," he said speaking to the PGA Tour's official website.

"He [Dunlap] definitely misses college a little bit, hanging out with teammates and stuff. Pro golf is definitely a different animal. He definitely loves the situation he's in, but I think anyone you talk to on the PGA Tour would say the more time you have to prep before you get to the Tour, then the better off you're going to be."