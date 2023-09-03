USA Win Walker Cup At St Andrews With Fine Comeback As Gordon Sargent Stars
United States rallied to win the Walker Cup on Sunday for the fourth straight time at the Old Course
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gordon Sargent lived up to his status as the No. 1 amateur in the world by winning all four of his matches at St. Andrews as the United States rallied to win the Walker Cup on Sunday for the fourth straight time.
Great Britain & Ireland had a three-point lead going into the final two sessions on the Old Course but the Americans won three of the four morning foursomes, and triumphed in six of the 10 singles matches to win 14½-11½ overall.
Sargent, who won the NCAA title as a freshman, went 4-0 for the week as the US won four of the last five singles ties with Preston Summerhays, Stewart Hagestad and Caleb Surratt also all successful to complete an impressive comeback in which they outscored GB&I 10-4 over two Sunday sessions.
“They played hard to the bitter end,” U.S. captain Mike McCoy said. “This one is going to be a great ride home. It's pretty special, it's certainly the pinnacle of my golfing life. After the morning session I felt a lot better, like we were really back in the tournament and had a chance to win this thing.
"Last night I was pretty concerned as the mornings are historically not our strong suit, but the guys played great and I think the morning was what made the day."
U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap picked up a vital half-point despite being three down with four to play against Barclay Brown before he won the next two holes and then halved the match with a birdie on the 18th in the singles.
Sargent and John Gough of England were all square going to the 17th when Gough sent his drive too far right and out-of-bounds. That gave Sargent a one-up lead before he then drove the 18th green with a three-wood and Gough conceded the match as Sargent’s eagle putt trickled to a stop by the hole.
The final blow was Dylan Menante's halve with Matthew McClean to give USA 12 ½ points with two other matches dormie on the course, assuring them enough to win the cup that dates back 100 years to 1922.
GB&I captain Stuart Wilson reflected: "We're obviously disappointed. We had a nice lead this morning that we kind of let slide quite a bit in the foursomes, but I think where the guys will be hurting the most is they'll know they haven't turned up this afternoon and acquitted themselves in the way we know they can.
"We always thought it was going to be a tight match and everything went our way yesterday [Saturday]. Six matches went up the last and we got four and a half points out of them but all the momentum seemed to be with the US side today. To be fair to the players, they are a great side and they handled the conditions a lot better than our guys."
GB&I were looking to win for the first time since 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and had the momentum with a 7 ½-4 ½ lead after the two Saturday sessions.
But USA now lead the overall series 39-9-1 after a total of 14,320 fans attended the weekend’s match at the home of golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck
Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle
By James Nursey Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Wins DP World Tour Title Just Three Months After Turning Pro
Aberg birdied four of the last five holes to win the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC with a stunning 64
By James Nursey Published
-
Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck
Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle
By James Nursey Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Wins DP World Tour Title Just Three Months After Turning Pro
Aberg birdied four of the last five holes to win the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC with a stunning 64
By James Nursey Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Clinches Final Automatic Ryder Cup Spot On The European Points List
Scottish pro MacIntyre carded a final round 70 at the Omega European Masters for a three-under total
By James Nursey Published
-
Cut! Sky Cameraman Takes A Tumble In Mid-Round Interview With Ludvig Aberg
Sky Sports' Josh Antmann was interviewing Sweden's Aberg on the ninth hole when their chat was dramatically cut short
By James Nursey Published
-
Report: Most Expensive Green Fee In Golf Set To Get Even More Costly
Shadow Creek Golf Course has hosted several high-profile professional events but drives a high price for the casual golfers wanting a tee time
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Pro Receives Bizarre Penalty At Omega European Masters
Alexander Bjork suffered the penalty after picking his golf ball up on the fairway, despite preferred lies not being in place during the third round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Pro Suffers Unfortunate Disqualification After Reporting Alleged Cheater During Q-School
Gabby Lemieux ended up being disqualified having signed for an incorrect scorecard, but said she had been caught up in a rules incident relating to another player
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'You Have To Respect The Qualifying System' - Tour Pro Unsure On Aberg Ryder Cup Pick
The young Swede currently sits outside the top 50 in the qualifying standings but has been touted as a potential Captain's pick
By Ben Fleming Published