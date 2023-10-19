Top Amateur Follows Ludvig Aberg's Footsteps And Secures PGA Tour Card In College

Ludvig Aberg made waves back in June when the young Swede earned his PGA Tour card straight out of college.

However, Aberg - who has gone on to enjoy a scintillating start in the paid ranks - will soon have company in the form of young American, Gordon Sargent who made history this week as the first player to earn PGA Tour membership via the recently launched PGA Tour University Accelerated system.

The big-hitting American made waves when he earned an invite to the Masters aged just 19, before going on to record an impressive T39 finish to take the low amateur award at the US Open a few months later.

"It’s really special," the World No. 2 amateur said. "Seeing all of what the PGA TOUR U has done for college golf is really cool. It used to be that if you feel like you were ready to turn pro, you kind of had to take your chances, but now knowing where you are and to have some status is huge.

"I know all of us are very fortunate to have that and to have the PGA TOUR U with us. It means a lot and it’s exciting to be the first one and hopefully pave the way for others.”

While Aberg earned his Tour card after finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University end-of-season rankings, Sargent qualified via the PGA Tour U accelerated system.

Launched late last year, the scheme granted players the opportunity to earn Tour membership should they play in enough big events and accrue the 20 necessary points through their performances.

Having played in the World Amateur Team Championship earlier this month, Sargent secured his 20th point. No other collegiate amateur has more than 10 points at this stage in the cycle.

His qualification comes just one month after the Walker Cup, where Sargent further established his status as one of the game's brightest talents by going 4-0 at St Andrews to inspire an American comeback victory.

However, despite earning his card this week, Sargent will not be able to pick up his membership until the end of the NCAA Championship in May 2024 in a move aimed at preventing college teams from losing their best talent midway through the season.

Should Sargent choose to turn pro in May next year, he will automatically keep his status for the remainder of 2024 as well as the entirety of the 2025 season.