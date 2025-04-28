Blades Brown Has Just Given Up His CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sponsor's Invite... And For A Good Reason
The 17-year-old is officially listed in this week's Talum Championship field on the Korn Ferry Tour in order to focus on earning his status on the PGA Tour feeder circuit
Blades Brown, the 17-year-old pro golfing sensation, has decided to stick with the Korn Ferry Tour this week after the best result of his young professional career at the Veritex Bank Championship.
Brown, who left high school 18 months early and decided to skip a college golf career to turn professional in December, finished T2 in Texas in a week where he opened with a 61 to shoot the lowest score by a player under the age of 18 in Korn Ferry Tour history.
The Nashville, Tennessee native finished up with a 63 to end at 28-under-par in T2nd to break Si Woo Kim's record for the best finish from an under-18. Kim, also 17 at the time, placed T11 at the 2013 Mid-Atlantic Championship.
Brown is now just 53 points away from earning Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.
An extra 53 points will get him over the tally that the 100th-placed player earned last year, with a temporary membership allowing him unlimited sponsor's invites for the remainder of the campaign.
He earned 167 points for his T2 finish and requires a result of 16th or better to gain Special Temporary Membership.
His great play has caused him a nice headache, as he's decided to forego his sponsor's invite into this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour and instead continue in his quest to earn Korn Ferry Tour status to help his end goal of earning a PGA Tour card.
Brown's welcome dilemma is that he was playing the Veritex Bank Championship on his third sponsor's invite of the season, and you're only allowed four as a non-member.
By finishing T2 he gets into this week's Talum Championship in Mexico off of his own back and can still cash in another sponsor's invite later down the road.
As of Monday, he is officially listed in the Talum Championship field. It means he now has at least two bites at the cherry to try and seal a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour feeder circuit in the hopes of earning one of the 20 cards for the main tour at the end of the season.
Brown broke Bobby Jones' 103-year record at the 2023 US Amateur at the age of 16 as the youngest medallist in the championship's history, where he broke the course record at Colorado Golf Club with a 64.
The following year he made the cut on the PGA Tour at the Myrtle Beach Classic to finish T26.
Blades Brown, remember the name.
