Blades Brown Has Just Given Up His CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sponsor's Invite... And For A Good Reason

The 17-year-old is officially listed in this week's Talum Championship field on the Korn Ferry Tour in order to focus on earning his status on the PGA Tour feeder circuit

Blades Brown hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Blades Brown, the 17-year-old pro golfing sensation, has decided to stick with the Korn Ferry Tour this week after the best result of his young professional career at the Veritex Bank Championship.

Brown, who left high school 18 months early and decided to skip a college golf career to turn professional in December, finished T2 in Texas in a week where he opened with a 61 to shoot the lowest score by a player under the age of 18 in Korn Ferry Tour history.

The Nashville, Tennessee native finished up with a 63 to end at 28-under-par in T2nd to break Si Woo Kim's record for the best finish from an under-18. Kim, also 17 at the time, placed T11 at the 2013 Mid-Atlantic Championship.

Brown is now just 53 points away from earning Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.

An extra 53 points will get him over the tally that the 100th-placed player earned last year, with a temporary membership allowing him unlimited sponsor's invites for the remainder of the campaign.

He earned 167 points for his T2 finish and requires a result of 16th or better to gain Special Temporary Membership.

Blades Brown lines up a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His great play has caused him a nice headache, as he's decided to forego his sponsor's invite into this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour and instead continue in his quest to earn Korn Ferry Tour status to help his end goal of earning a PGA Tour card.

Brown's welcome dilemma is that he was playing the Veritex Bank Championship on his third sponsor's invite of the season, and you're only allowed four as a non-member.

By finishing T2 he gets into this week's Talum Championship in Mexico off of his own back and can still cash in another sponsor's invite later down the road.

As of Monday, he is officially listed in the Talum Championship field. It means he now has at least two bites at the cherry to try and seal a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour feeder circuit in the hopes of earning one of the 20 cards for the main tour at the end of the season.

Blades Brown during the 2024 US Junior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown broke Bobby Jones' 103-year record at the 2023 US Amateur at the age of 16 as the youngest medallist in the championship's history, where he broke the course record at Colorado Golf Club with a 64.

The following year he made the cut on the PGA Tour at the Myrtle Beach Classic to finish T26.

Blades Brown, remember the name.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸