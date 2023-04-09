Sky Sports Commentator Reveals He 'Shed A Tear' Over Woods' Limping Video
Ewen Murray stated that 'he shed a tear' as Tiger painfully walked around during Saturday's play
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Saturday, viewers saw Tiger Woods visibly struggling at Augusta National, with the five-time Green Jacket winner hobbling severely as the wind and cold temperatures took their toll during The Masters.
It was a sad sight to see, Woods being barely able to walk as he spoke to his caddie, Joe LaCava, with Sky Sports commentator and broadcaster, Ewen Murray, revealing that he in fact "shed a tear" at the sight of the 47-year-old's pain.
I’m aware of the work/effort Tiger requires to prepare for play. I’m fortunate to have lived in his era and witness his excellence. Tonight I’m not ashamed to say I shed a tear. An outstanding golfer and sportsman. There is much he can do in the future for many, and he will,April 8, 2023
Responding to a tweet, Murray wrote "this is so so sad", before later commenting: "I’m aware of the work/effort Tiger requires to prepare for play. I’m fortunate to have lived in his era and witnessed his excellence. Tonight, I’m not ashamed to say I shed a tear. An outstanding golfer and sportsman. There is much he can do in the future for many, and he will".
Along with Murray, there were many who reacted, with keen golfer and TV presenter, Dan Walker, tweeting: "Finding it quite sad watching Tiger Woods hobbling around at #TheMasters", with golf coach, Jonathan Yarwood, believing that it wouldn't be a surprise if Woods withdrew from the tournament.
There's no denying that the Saturday of The Masters was brutal for those in the morning/afternoon wave of tee times, with golfers forced to come back to the course on Saturday morning to complete their second rounds after Friday's play was called off early due to the weather and three trees scarily falling on the 17th tee.
It's currently unclear as to whether Woods, who still has 28 holes left to play on Sunday, will indeed withdraw from the tournament but, on the viewing basis, it seems many would prefer the golf legend to withdraw and save his body from yet further damage.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Masters Coverage Live From Augusta National: Can Brooks Koepka Win His First Green Jacket?
It is Masters Sunday, and it is going to be a big day from Augusta National. The third round still needs to be completed before round 4 later on
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Published
-
Is Tiger Woods Now A Ceremonial Golfer?
Michael Weston follows a tired Tiger Woods around Augusta National and questions whether this may be the last time we see him playing the famous venue
By Michael Weston • Published