Sky Sports Commentator Reveals He 'Shed A Tear' Over Woods' Limping Video

On Saturday, viewers saw Tiger Woods visibly struggling at Augusta National, with the five-time Green Jacket winner hobbling severely as the wind and cold temperatures took their toll during The Masters.

It was a sad sight to see, Woods being barely able to walk as he spoke to his caddie, Joe LaCava, with Sky Sports commentator and broadcaster, Ewen Murray, revealing that he in fact "shed a tear" at the sight of the 47-year-old's pain.

Responding to a tweet, Murray wrote "this is so so sad", before later commenting: "I’m aware of the work/effort Tiger requires to prepare for play. I’m fortunate to have lived in his era and witnessed his excellence. Tonight, I’m not ashamed to say I shed a tear. An outstanding golfer and sportsman. There is much he can do in the future for many, and he will".

Along with Murray, there were many who reacted, with keen golfer and TV presenter, Dan Walker, tweeting: "Finding it quite sad watching Tiger Woods hobbling around at #TheMasters", with golf coach, Jonathan Yarwood, believing that it wouldn't be a surprise if Woods withdrew from the tournament.

There's no denying that the Saturday of The Masters was brutal for those in the morning/afternoon wave of tee times, with golfers forced to come back to the course on Saturday morning to complete their second rounds after Friday's play was called off early due to the weather and three trees scarily falling on the 17th tee.

Tiger warms up on the range prior to his third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's currently unclear as to whether Woods, who still has 28 holes left to play on Sunday, will indeed withdraw from the tournament but, on the viewing basis, it seems many would prefer the golf legend to withdraw and save his body from yet further damage.