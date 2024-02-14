Why Is Sunday Two Words In Tiger Woods’ New Sun Day Red Brand?

Tiger Woods caused a stir even before his first PGA Tour event of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational when he announced he was launching a new clothing brand following his split with Nike after 27 years.

Woods held a press conference in Los Angeles days before the tournament to offer details of the new venture. There was understandable anticipation for the product line, which will include jackets, hoodies, headcovers, gloves and shoes, but the name, Sun Day Red, left some confused.

While it clearly refers to Woods’ decades-long custom of wearing a red polo shirt during the final rounds of tournaments, shouldn’t Sunday be one word?

Thankfully, there was a simple explanation, and no, it hadn’t been an embarrassing oversight. According to the official website for the brand, sundayred.com, it has been named Sun Day Red because “there is a special power in 3s.” It goes on to explain that “calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected.”

Why is Sunday two words in Tiger Woods' new clothing brand? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It certainly achieved that aim given the initial reaction to the announcement on social media, with questions in particular over why the word "Sunday" had been split into two. But surely there is more to it than the simply the "power in 3s"?

Once again, that was answered, with each of the three words in the name having its own Woods-related meaning. It continued: “Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brand’s power color - as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect.”

Sun Day Red products will be available from 1 May, leaving plenty of time for fans to grow accustomed to seeing the word “Sunday” as two separate words in the branding.

Before the rush for the items, begins, though, one of the brand's best advertisements will come from Woods himself. He was spotted wearing Sun Day Red shoes and other brand apparel during a practice round at Riviera Country Club before his first start of the year, and he will also wear the clothing during rounds at future tournaments... Sundays and all.