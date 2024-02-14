Why Is Sunday Two Words In Tiger Woods’ New Sun Day Red Brand?
The 15-time Major winner has launched his new apparel brand, but as well as the products it will offer, this is intrigue over its name
Tiger Woods caused a stir even before his first PGA Tour event of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational when he announced he was launching a new clothing brand following his split with Nike after 27 years.
Woods held a press conference in Los Angeles days before the tournament to offer details of the new venture. There was understandable anticipation for the product line, which will include jackets, hoodies, headcovers, gloves and shoes, but the name, Sun Day Red, left some confused.
While it clearly refers to Woods’ decades-long custom of wearing a red polo shirt during the final rounds of tournaments, shouldn’t Sunday be one word?
Thankfully, there was a simple explanation, and no, it hadn’t been an embarrassing oversight. According to the official website for the brand, sundayred.com, it has been named Sun Day Red because “there is a special power in 3s.” It goes on to explain that “calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected.”
It certainly achieved that aim given the initial reaction to the announcement on social media, with questions in particular over why the word "Sunday" had been split into two. But surely there is more to it than the simply the "power in 3s"?
Once again, that was answered, with each of the three words in the name having its own Woods-related meaning. It continued: “Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brand’s power color - as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect.”
Sun Day Red products will be available from 1 May, leaving plenty of time for fans to grow accustomed to seeing the word “Sunday” as two separate words in the branding.
Before the rush for the items, begins, though, one of the brand's best advertisements will come from Woods himself. He was spotted wearing Sun Day Red shoes and other brand apparel during a practice round at Riviera Country Club before his first start of the year, and he will also wear the clothing during rounds at future tournaments... Sundays and all.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why Viktor Hovland Is Looking At Course Strategy In A Completely Different Way To Most Others At The Genesis Invitational
The Norwegian has plotted a different route down the 15th at Riviera Country Club several times before and appears to be planning on doing the same in 2024...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Two LIV Golfers Are Teeing It Up In Malaysia This Week
Two LIV Golf players are in the field for the IRS Prima Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour this week - here's why
By Mike Hall Published