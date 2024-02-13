Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Sun Day Red Shoes Ahead Of PGA Tour Return

Just a day after Tiger Woods announced a new clothing line, Sun Day Red, he has now been spotted wearing a pair of the brand’s shoes at Riviera Country Club ahead of his return to PGA Tour action at the Genesis Invitational.

Following the unveiling of the brand, it was widely expected that Woods would wear the new apparel at this week’s tournament - his first since confirming his split with Nike after 27 years. However, there was less certainty over his footwear.

That’s because the 48-year-old had begun wearing FootJoy shoes on his return to action at the 2022 Masters after injuring his leg in a car accident, despite still having a deal with Nike at the time.

Nike was supportive of that decision, with the company tellingESPN’s Michael Collins: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Tiger Woods has launched a new clothing line, Sun Day Red ahead of the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Woods continued with FootJoy shoes for the remainder of 2022 and the early part of 2023, there was more intrigue when he returned to action at November's Hero World Challenge after a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle. At that tournament, he wore black shoes that appeared similar to FootJoy, but didn’t carry the logo, which hinted at another change in the future.

There is no word yet on whether the Sun Day Red shoes have been tailored to Woods' feet, but his appearance at the practice round wearing them adds another layer of interest for an event that is certain to see him placed under close scrutiny.

As well as his new attire, shoes included, Woods has made a ball change, opting for Bridgestone's new Tour B X after playing the company's previous generation since 2022, the Tour B XS. In another important change, per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Woods will have a new caddie alongside him, Lance Bennett, who was also pictured with Woods during the practice round.

Tiger Woods will have new caddie Lance Bennett at the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods' appearance at the Genesis Invitational, which he also hosts, will be his first start since taking part in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.