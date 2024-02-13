Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Sun Day Red Shoes Ahead Of PGA Tour Return
The 15-time Major winner has been spotted wearing Sun Day Red shoes at a practice round ahead of the Genesis Invitational
Just a day after Tiger Woods announced a new clothing line, Sun Day Red, he has now been spotted wearing a pair of the brand’s shoes at Riviera Country Club ahead of his return to PGA Tour action at the Genesis Invitational.
Following the unveiling of the brand, it was widely expected that Woods would wear the new apparel at this week’s tournament - his first since confirming his split with Nike after 27 years. However, there was less certainty over his footwear.
That’s because the 48-year-old had begun wearing FootJoy shoes on his return to action at the 2022 Masters after injuring his leg in a car accident, despite still having a deal with Nike at the time.
Nike was supportive of that decision, with the company tellingESPN’s Michael Collins: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
While Woods continued with FootJoy shoes for the remainder of 2022 and the early part of 2023, there was more intrigue when he returned to action at November's Hero World Challenge after a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle. At that tournament, he wore black shoes that appeared similar to FootJoy, but didn’t carry the logo, which hinted at another change in the future.
There is no word yet on whether the Sun Day Red shoes have been tailored to Woods' feet, but his appearance at the practice round wearing them adds another layer of interest for an event that is certain to see him placed under close scrutiny.
As well as his new attire, shoes included, Woods has made a ball change, opting for Bridgestone's new Tour B X after playing the company's previous generation since 2022, the Tour B XS. In another important change, per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Woods will have a new caddie alongside him, Lance Bennett, who was also pictured with Woods during the practice round.
Woods' appearance at the Genesis Invitational, which he also hosts, will be his first start since taking part in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
