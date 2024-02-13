How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand
Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red with TaylorMade, and it has had a mixed response across social media
Tiger Woods and TaylorMade have teamed up to launch the new golf apparel, footwear and lifestyle brand Sun Day Red.
The launch comes after Woods' 27-year relationship with Nike ended at the turn of the year, with the 15-time Major winner set to be wearing it at this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
The play on words with Sun Day as two words certainly caused some discussion on social media, while the 15-striped Tiger logo also did - with each stripe representing one of Tiger Woods' Major championship wins.
Reaction has been mixed across X, with some high profile figures unsure over the logo and brand name, while others have embraced it. We have seen that too, with a poll on the @golfmonthly account showing an almost even split between fans in favor, against or undecided.
Whether the initial mixed reaction matters is to be seen, but the May 1 on-sale date will surely prove it's popular amongst avid Tiger Woods fans who'll be keen to get their hands on the new products.
Take a look at how social media reacted to the Sun Day Red launch...
wait a damn minute pic.twitter.com/zzrDN1TdrVFebruary 13, 2024
I'll be honest. I am super disappointed - but also not surprised. Tiger was great. Is great....At GOLF. In my opinion, Sun Day Red totally missed the mark.February 13, 2024
Sun Day looks fine to me.February 13, 2024
Reasons I'll be losing sleep tonight: 1. This logo patch isn't centered. 2. Sunday is now 2 words. pic.twitter.com/HFYSny693aFebruary 13, 2024
Still can’t believe Nike and Tiger are no more. The most iconic player-brand relationship this side of Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/clKNoK98pkFebruary 13, 2024
The Tiger Woods logo should be a fist pump silhouette and used similarly to how the Jordan logo is used on b-ball gear.February 13, 2024
*whispers. Golf Twitter isn’t real life and Tiger is going to sell a billion shirts.February 13, 2024
CLEAN. pic.twitter.com/lUcXUxweIqFebruary 13, 2024
If Donnay did a collab with the Natural History Museum... https://t.co/nkex9w32j9February 13, 2024
🚨Apart from trademark filings and Tiger’s teaser tweets, they’ve been keeping this announcement very quiet. People at the event were told nothing in advance and obviously those who do know anything are under strict embargo.February 13, 2024
Tiger’s new brand is out! What do you think? I’m a huge Tiger fan. But…The space between Sun and Day is triggering me hard. The logo is…amateur feeling? The hoodie is cool, the rest is meh. Not super exciting imo. pic.twitter.com/5TT9qDp4qlFebruary 13, 2024
If tiger wins another major, the trademark has to get remade. Logo currently has 15 stripes!February 13, 2024
What the hell does this description of the brand even mean? pic.twitter.com/SxDR5fqaqUFebruary 13, 2024
Following the Mon Day announcement of Sun Day Red, can’t wait to watch Tiger play this Thurs Day.February 13, 2024
Love ya Tiger but not a fan 🤷♂️ https://t.co/HdwXTmjMrSFebruary 13, 2024
if you flip it by 90 degrees, Tiger’s new logo looks like a bunch of vertebrate that have been surgically fused together pic.twitter.com/SJefKNAQknFebruary 13, 2024
Tiger Woods says they will add a 16th stripe to the Sun Day Red logo if he wins a 16th majorFebruary 13, 2024
I’m so interested to see how Sun Day Red performs in sales. This really is a test in brand and loyalty to a name. I think the logo is ok and the gear looks alright. Is Tiger name enough to make it a success in such a busy market? pic.twitter.com/pWUCH3nFUtFebruary 13, 2024
Christ on a bike.. will someone just roll the clock back 50 years and knock out some decent golf clobber pic.twitter.com/6ZSqdWpRpUFebruary 13, 2024
Do you like the look of Tiger Woods' new Sun Day Red brand?February 13, 2024
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
