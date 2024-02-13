How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade have teamed up to launch the new golf apparel, footwear and lifestyle brand Sun Day Red.

The launch comes after Woods' 27-year relationship with Nike ended at the turn of the year, with the 15-time Major winner set to be wearing it at this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The play on words with Sun Day as two words certainly caused some discussion on social media, while the 15-striped Tiger logo also did - with each stripe representing one of Tiger Woods' Major championship wins.

Reaction has been mixed across X, with some high profile figures unsure over the logo and brand name, while others have embraced it. We have seen that too, with a poll on the @golfmonthly account showing an almost even split between fans in favor, against or undecided.

Whether the initial mixed reaction matters is to be seen, but the May 1 on-sale date will surely prove it's popular amongst avid Tiger Woods fans who'll be keen to get their hands on the new products.

Take a look at how social media reacted to the Sun Day Red launch...

wait a damn minute pic.twitter.com/zzrDN1TdrVFebruary 13, 2024 See more

I'll be honest. I am super disappointed - but also not surprised. Tiger was great. Is great....At GOLF. In my opinion, Sun Day Red totally missed the mark.February 13, 2024 See more

Sun Day looks fine to me.February 13, 2024 See more

Reasons I'll be losing sleep tonight: 1. This logo patch isn't centered. 2. Sunday is now 2 words. pic.twitter.com/HFYSny693aFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Still can’t believe Nike and Tiger are no more. The most iconic player-brand relationship this side of Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/clKNoK98pkFebruary 13, 2024 See more

The Tiger Woods logo should be a fist pump silhouette and used similarly to how the Jordan logo is used on b-ball gear.February 13, 2024 See more

*whispers. Golf Twitter isn’t real life and Tiger is going to sell a billion shirts.February 13, 2024 See more

CLEAN. pic.twitter.com/lUcXUxweIqFebruary 13, 2024 See more

If Donnay did a collab with the Natural History Museum... https://t.co/nkex9w32j9February 13, 2024 See more

🚨Apart from trademark filings and Tiger’s teaser tweets, they’ve been keeping this announcement very quiet. People at the event were told nothing in advance and obviously those who do know anything are under strict embargo.February 13, 2024 See more

Tiger’s new brand is out! What do you think? I’m a huge Tiger fan. But…The space between Sun and Day is triggering me hard. The logo is…amateur feeling? The hoodie is cool, the rest is meh. Not super exciting imo. pic.twitter.com/5TT9qDp4qlFebruary 13, 2024 See more

If tiger wins another major, the trademark has to get remade. Logo currently has 15 stripes!February 13, 2024 See more

What the hell does this description of the brand even mean? pic.twitter.com/SxDR5fqaqUFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Following the Mon Day announcement of Sun Day Red, can’t wait to watch Tiger play this Thurs Day.February 13, 2024 See more

Love ya Tiger but not a fan 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/HdwXTmjMrSFebruary 13, 2024 See more

if you flip it by 90 degrees, Tiger’s new logo looks like a bunch of vertebrate that have been surgically fused together pic.twitter.com/SJefKNAQknFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Tiger Woods says they will add a 16th stripe to the Sun Day Red logo if he wins a 16th majorFebruary 13, 2024 See more

I’m so interested to see how Sun Day Red performs in sales. This really is a test in brand and loyalty to a name. I think the logo is ok and the gear looks alright. Is Tiger name enough to make it a success in such a busy market? pic.twitter.com/pWUCH3nFUtFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Christ on a bike.. will someone just roll the clock back 50 years and knock out some decent golf clobber pic.twitter.com/6ZSqdWpRpUFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Do you like the look of Tiger Woods' new Sun Day Red brand?February 13, 2024 See more