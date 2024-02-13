How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand

Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red with TaylorMade, and it has had a mixed response across social media

Getty Images/X
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade have teamed up to launch the new golf apparel, footwear and lifestyle brand Sun Day Red.

The launch comes after Woods' 27-year relationship with Nike ended at the turn of the year, with the 15-time Major winner set to be wearing it at this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The play on words with Sun Day as two words certainly caused some discussion on social media, while the 15-striped Tiger logo also did - with each stripe representing one of Tiger Woods' Major championship wins.

Reaction has been mixed across X, with some high profile figures unsure over the logo and brand name, while others have embraced it. We have seen that too, with a poll on the @golfmonthly account showing an almost even split between fans in favor, against or undecided.

Whether the initial mixed reaction matters is to be seen, but the May 1 on-sale date will surely prove it's popular amongst avid Tiger Woods fans who'll be keen to get their hands on the new products.

Take a look at how social media reacted to the Sun Day Red launch...

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

