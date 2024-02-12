Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events at Riviera Country Club
The third of the PGA Tour’s signature events in 2024 comes from Riviera Country Club. However, for the first time this year, it’s a tournament will offer the winner $4m from its $20m total fund instead of the more typical $3.6m.
That extra financial reward for the victor will also apply to two other upcoming signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, and matches the winning prize money available on the regular LIV Golf events.
Unlike the opening two signature events of the season, The Sentry and Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there will be a cut at the tournament. That will come after 36 holes, with the 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead reaching the weekend. However, there will once again be a limited field, with 70 other world’s best players participating.
The $20m on offer is also more than double the prize money available at last week's WM Phoenix Open, which saw winner Nick Taylor bank $1.584m of the $8.8m purse.
As well as the attractive financial reward, players will also compete for 700 FedEx Cup points while the winner is projected to claim over 68 Official World Golf Ranking points.
Who Are The Star Names At The Genesis Invitational?
As a signature event, many of the players dominating the top of the world rankings are in the field, but there is no doubt who is the star of the show – host of the tournament Tiger Woods, who is making his first appearance of the year.
Woods came through appearances at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship unscathed at the end of 2023 in the first tests of his ankle after subtalar fusion surgery, and he’ll be keen to build on that with bigger events including The Players Championship and The Masters on the horizon.
Elsewhere, other high-profile names in the field include four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland and several other players in the world’s top 10 – Xander Schauffele, Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, 2021 champion and last year’s runner-up Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Open champion Brian Harman.
The player who won the title in 2020, Adam Scott, also appears. However, there’s no place for last year’s winner, Jon Rahm, who now plays on the LIV Golf League.
Where Is The Genesis Invitational?
The Genesis Invitational will be played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The private club is one of the most exclusive in the country and has boasted many famous faces as members over the years, including Humphrey Bogart, Walt Disney and Dean Martin.
Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Genesis Invitational?
The 48-year-old announced earlier in February he would appear in the 2024 event. That will be his first appearance since December's PNC Championship, which came two weeks after his comeback at the Hero World Challenge after having subtalar fusion surgery on his ankle.
