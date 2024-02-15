WATCH: Tiger Woods Hits Shank On Final Hole At Genesis Invitational
Woods bogeyed the 18th hole at Riviera after hitting a cold shank into the trees from the fairway
Tiger Woods' first round of the year at the Genesis Invitational ended in disappointment, with the 15-time Major winner hitting a shank on the 18th hole to undo much of his good work.
Woods birdied the 17th to get back to level-par for the round in what was a battle, with five birdies and five bogeys to that point. He found himself in prime position down the last to give himself a birdie look but ended up dropping a shot after a dreaded hosel-rocket from the fairway sent his ball flying off to the right and into the trees.
He progressed it just 67 yards closer to the hole and left a very tricky third shot snookered behind one of the many large trees lining the hole, or so we thought. A miraculous punch shot through a gap followed and he gave himself a putt of just 15ft for par that ultimately slid by the left.
Woods said after his round that the shank was caused by a back spasm.
Watch Tiger Woods' shank:
No one is immune to the dreaded shank. Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yUFebruary 15, 2024
This recovery shot was class 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/yZmnDQFmmUFebruary 15, 2024
Woods showed plenty of rust in his first true competitive action since last year's Masters and his first tournament golf since the 36-hole family-oriented PNC Championship in December.
He spoke in the build up to this week about what his swing focus currently is - finding the middle of the face.
"I think that more than anything, that I try and do from a technical standpoint is making sure I can still hit the golf ball flush and solid," he said.
"I don't have the same speed I used to have, I don't have the ability to practice the same amount of hours, but I still do work on making sure that I can hit the ball on the middle of the face."
Woods certainly didn't hit his approach into the 18th flush, but he'll be hoping to find the middle of the face more often on Friday in what looks to be a fight to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
