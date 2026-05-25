Nelly Korda Links Up With Player Ranked Outside World's Top 170 For LPGA Tour Team Event

After a winless 2025, Nelly Korda has stormed back to her best form this season, with three wins and three runner-up finishes, taking her back to the top of the world rankings.

Korda, who placed T8 in her latest outing at the Kroger Queen City Championship in mid-May, returns to action at the LPGA Tour team event, the Dow Championship.

At the tournament, which will be held at Midland Country Club in Michigan, 72 teams of two will tee it up, with Korda looking to continue her brilliant season.

Helping her bid for her 19th LPGA Tour title will be the player ranked 178th in the world, Olivia Cowan.

Despite her comparatively low world ranking, the German is still enjoying a successful professional career, with four wins, including victory at the LET’s Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2022.

Olivia Cowan has one LET win, but has yet to claim an LPGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also has a top-10 finish in a Major, having placed T9 at the AIG Women’s Open in 2023.

However, unlike her teammate this week, she has yet to win on the LPGA Tour.

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If Cowan is to accomplish that at the Dow Championship, she will need to work in tandem with Korda in an event that bears strong similarities to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Like that event, the Dow Championship features two rounds of foursomes and two rounds of four-ball.

The two won’t need much time to get acquainted, though, as they are already friends. One example came in 2025, when Cowan posted an Instagram Stories photo of herself enjoying coffee with Korda and Steph Kyriacou, which Korda later shared herself.

Previously, Nelly has teamed up with her sister, Jessica (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two will be up against a strong field at the event, including defending champions Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im. Other standout teams include Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang, and Alison Lee and Lilia Vu.

In previous years, Korda has teamed up with her sister Jessica, who is pregnant with her second child, at the event. However, she hasn’t played since the Aramco Championship in early April.