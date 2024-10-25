Who Are The LIV Golf Reserve Players?

They're the men so close yet sometimes so far from cashing in on all the riches playing in LIV Golf can bring - but just who are the players on the reserve list?

There were five on the list for 2024 with a wide range of experience between them, ranging from a new pro just a year into his career out of college to some more established veterans with multiple wins on multiple tours under their belts.

Some players got to see plenty of action, and even taste team victories, while stepping in for injured or ill full-time LIV golfers, while some just had to sit on the sidelines and wait.

Let's meet the LIV Golf reserves...

Wade Ormsby

(Image credit: Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour)

The South Australian has played 357 times on the DP World Tour and won over €4.4m and joined LIV Golf for the inaugural 2022 season, but was dropped for 2023 after he gathered just a point.

He has four professional wins including twice at the Hong Kong Open and also the 2023 International Series Thailand on the Asian Tour - where he mainly now plays away from LIV.

Ormsby stepped in three times during the 2024 LIV Golf League - playing in the final round in Jeddah for Matt Wolff, the last two rounds in Houston replacing Louis Oosthuizen and last two rounds in England for Marc Leishman.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ben Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealander Ben Campbell has been a regular on the Asian Tour since 2018, and won the Hong Kong Open in 2023, having previously made it to sixth in the world as an amateur.

Campbell played his first LIV Golf event in Miami in 2024 when stepping in for Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, before playing the first round in Houston and all three at The Greenbrier for the Majesticks with Sam Horsfield out injured.

Laurie Canter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurie Canter played in the first LIV Golf season as a full-time member of the Cleeks GC, and has spent the last two seasons acting as a reserve.

He played almost a full season in 2023, making 11 appearances, 10 of those being for all three rounds, while replacing the injured Martin Kaymer and Sam Horsfield.

After agonisingly missing out on a full-time spot in 2024 in a playoff at the LIV Golf Promotions Event, Canter went back on the reserve list and played twice early on at Mayakoba and Las Vegas.

Canter then returned to play on the DP World Tour after LIV Golf helped pay his fines - and took full advantage as he won the European Open in June to collect his maiden title on the circuit. His time in LIV Golf appears to now be over, with the Englishman looking set to earn a PGA Tour card via the DPWT.

John Catlin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Catlin may be a Californian but he's forged his career in Europe with 123 tournaments played and three victories on the DP World Tour.

Catlin also managed to shoot the first-ever round of 59 on the Asian Tour en route to winning the 2024 International Series Macau, and made his LIV Golf debut soon after in Houston.

That was the first of four tournaments he played instead of the injured Charles Howell III for the Crushers, before making two further appearances in place of Graeme McDowell at Greenbrier and Jon Rahm in Dallas.

Luis Carrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailing from Mexico City, Luis Carrera was the No.1 ranked junior in Mexico in 2018 and finished off his college career at the University of Central Florida after three years at Sam Houston State.

He made the reserve list for LIV Golf in 2024 but never managed to see any action - instead playing a combination of Asian Tour and PGA Tour Americas events.

He's had one start on the PGA Tour - missing the cut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.