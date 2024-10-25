Who Are The LIV Golf Reserve Players?
There were five players acting as LIV Golf reserves in 2024 who all had different amounts of chances to cash in - let's see who they were
They're the men so close yet sometimes so far from cashing in on all the riches playing in LIV Golf can bring - but just who are the players on the reserve list?
There were five on the list for 2024 with a wide range of experience between them, ranging from a new pro just a year into his career out of college to some more established veterans with multiple wins on multiple tours under their belts.
Some players got to see plenty of action, and even taste team victories, while stepping in for injured or ill full-time LIV golfers, while some just had to sit on the sidelines and wait.
Let's meet the LIV Golf reserves...
Wade Ormsby
The South Australian has played 357 times on the DP World Tour and won over €4.4m and joined LIV Golf for the inaugural 2022 season, but was dropped for 2023 after he gathered just a point.
He has four professional wins including twice at the Hong Kong Open and also the 2023 International Series Thailand on the Asian Tour - where he mainly now plays away from LIV.
Ormsby stepped in three times during the 2024 LIV Golf League - playing in the final round in Jeddah for Matt Wolff, the last two rounds in Houston replacing Louis Oosthuizen and last two rounds in England for Marc Leishman.
Ben Campbell
New Zealander Ben Campbell has been a regular on the Asian Tour since 2018, and won the Hong Kong Open in 2023, having previously made it to sixth in the world as an amateur.
Campbell played his first LIV Golf event in Miami in 2024 when stepping in for Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, before playing the first round in Houston and all three at The Greenbrier for the Majesticks with Sam Horsfield out injured.
Laurie Canter
Laurie Canter played in the first LIV Golf season as a full-time member of the Cleeks GC, and has spent the last two seasons acting as a reserve.
He played almost a full season in 2023, making 11 appearances, 10 of those being for all three rounds, while replacing the injured Martin Kaymer and Sam Horsfield.
After agonisingly missing out on a full-time spot in 2024 in a playoff at the LIV Golf Promotions Event, Canter went back on the reserve list and played twice early on at Mayakoba and Las Vegas.
Canter then returned to play on the DP World Tour after LIV Golf helped pay his fines - and took full advantage as he won the European Open in June to collect his maiden title on the circuit. His time in LIV Golf appears to now be over, with the Englishman looking set to earn a PGA Tour card via the DPWT.
John Catlin
John Catlin may be a Californian but he's forged his career in Europe with 123 tournaments played and three victories on the DP World Tour.
Catlin also managed to shoot the first-ever round of 59 on the Asian Tour en route to winning the 2024 International Series Macau, and made his LIV Golf debut soon after in Houston.
That was the first of four tournaments he played instead of the injured Charles Howell III for the Crushers, before making two further appearances in place of Graeme McDowell at Greenbrier and Jon Rahm in Dallas.
Luis Carrera
Hailing from Mexico City, Luis Carrera was the No.1 ranked junior in Mexico in 2018 and finished off his college career at the University of Central Florida after three years at Sam Houston State.
He made the reserve list for LIV Golf in 2024 but never managed to see any action - instead playing a combination of Asian Tour and PGA Tour Americas events.
He's had one start on the PGA Tour - missing the cut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
