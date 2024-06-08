Louis Oosthuizen Replaced For Round 2 Of LIV Golf Houston Following Injury
The Stinger GC captain withdrew with a back issue before the second round of the tournament, with Wade Ormsby his replacement
Louis Oosthuizen has been replaced by Wade Ormsby at LIV Golf Houston after withdrawing due to injury before the second round.
The Stinger GC captain carded a three-under in the first round to leave him for behind overnight leader Martin Kaymer. However, any hopes he had of continuing to push for a maiden LIV Golf title ended after he woke up on Saturday morning with the problem.
Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn due to injury prior to Round 2 of LIV Golf Houston. Wade Ormsby will replace him for Stinger GC. #LIVGolf @stingergc_ pic.twitter.com/Mma9TQf9R5June 8, 2024
In a video posted on the official Stinger GC X account, Oosthuizen explains: “Unfortunately I had to withdraw today with lower back issues. Woke up not being great and tried everything and won’t be able to walk around and swing today, so one of those things, but I’ll see you guys in Nashville.”
Louis Oosthuizen has unfortunately had to withdraw before round 2 of LIV Golf Houston due to a lower back injury. He will be replaced by Wade Ormsby for the final 2 rounds 🏌️♂️ #LIVGolf #StingerGC #golf pic.twitter.com/X05ztJEcpjJune 8, 2024
The withdrawal will be frustrating for Oosthuizen as he’s putting together an impressive season on the big-money circuit. The South African was runner-up twice among three top 10 finishes in the first seven events of the season, while he is currently seventh on the LIV Golf money list with earnings of over $5.6m so far.
As for his replacement, Ormsby played in all seven regular LIV Golf events in the inaugural 2022 season with a best finish of 23rd in the opener at London’s Centurion Club. However, he was one of seven players dropped for the start of the second season, but was retained as a reserve.
The Australian has also spoken of a desire to return to full-time playing contract with LIV Golf. Before the 2023 Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour he said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play the first season on LIV, and the events are unbelievable. To be next to the best golfers in the world, week in week out is pretty special and something I wanna get back to."
Ormsby will be hoping to put in an impressive display at the Golf Club of Houston as he attempts to help Stinger GC climb the leaderboard along with his temporary teammates Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester.
Stinger GC is currently fifth in the overall team standings for the season.
