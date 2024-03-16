John Catlin Makes Asian Tour History After Carding First Ever 59
The American carded an 11-under-par third round, which included a final hole eagle, to shoot the magic number
John Catlin made history on Saturday as he became the first player to ever shoot a 59 on the Asian Tour, with nine birdies and a final hole eagle giving him the magic number at the International Series Macau tournament.
Speaking after his round, the American, who hasn't featured an awful lot in 2024, claimed he was "pretty much speechless,” with Catlin holing a brilliant big left-to-right breaking 20-foot eagle putt on the par-five 18th for an ecstatic reaction in Macau.
A three-time winner on the DP World Tour through 2020 and 2021, Catlin earned his Asian Tour Card via Qualifying School in January and, just two months later, his move has proven to be an effective one, as the 33-year-old sits two shots clear of a number of LIV golfers that are featuring in this tournament. This includes the likes of Patrick Reed, Lucas Herbert and current Asian Tour Order Of Merit leader, Carlos Ortiz.
So, how did Catlin fire the magical 59? Well, opening with a birdie at the par 4 first, he carded another at the third before four birdies in a five hole stretch gave him a front nine of 28. The first nine at Macau Golf and Country Club is just 34.
From there, two birdies came at the 11th and 13, with Catlin needing to find three strokes in his final five holes. Despite parring the 14th, 15th and 16th, he made birdie at the 17th and, after finding the green in two at the par 5 last, he would roll in a 20-footer for eagle, a back nine of 31 and Asian Tour history.
“Yeah, I’m pretty much speechless,” said an emotional Catlin following his round. “It’s pretty, crazy. It hasn’t totally sunk in yet. Wow. Yeah, the emotions are hitting me for sure. Just everything I’ve been through over the last two years. To be here. It’s pretty special.”
Catlin was also asked about his dip in form since his last victory in 2021, adding: “Yeah, it’s really difficult. You know, you sacrifice a lot, you put in a lot. I definitely want to thank my coach Noah Montgomery. He’s been with me now for 10 years and he really helped me through it. I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have him in my corner and we just kept pushing. We just kept pushing. And yeah, to be here right now is pretty special.”
Despite 2024 being just a few months old, Catlin adds his name to the role of honor of players who have shot 59. Joaquin Niemann, who is currently playing his best golf, shot 59 in LIV Golf's opening event at Mayakoba.
Along with the Chilean, Aldrich Potgieter became the youngest professional to record a sub-60 round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event at the Astara Golf Championship. Just a day prior, at the same tournament, Cristobal Del Solar carded a 57, which was the lowest round ever recorded in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
