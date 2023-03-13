Former LIV Golf Captain Wins On The Asian Tour
Former Punch GC captain Wade Ormsby is eyeing a return to the circuit after winning the International Series Thailand
Former LIV Golf captain Wade Ormsby has won the latest International Series event on the Asian Tour, giving him a significant boost in his effort to return to the big-money circuit.
Ormsby claimed victory in the International Series Thailand following a playoff at Black Mountain Golf Club. The 42-year-old holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, edging out Chonlatit Chuenboonngam after starting the day two shots behind three leaders.
Ormsby played in all eight LIV Golf tournaments last year, and was Punch GC’s captain before the arrival of Cameron Smith last August. However, a finish of tied for 22nd in the first event in London was as good as it got for the Australian, and there was no place for him in this year’s roster.
Despite that setback, there are routes back to LIV Golf for Asian Tour players, with the winner of its International Series Order of Merit guaranteed a LIV Golf place for next year and three qualifying exemptions available for those finishing between second and 32nd on the list. Ormsby is currently second behind another former LIV Golf player, Andy Ogletree, and he explained a return is on his radar.
He said: “The International Series events are massively important. They’re the logical stepping stone back to LIV for me. My number one priority is to get my game back to where I can get into tournaments and start to contend for wins.
“As far as getting back to LIV, I’ll lay it out there. If you win the International Series Order of Merit you’re back there. Alternatively, you’ve got the Promotions event at the end of the year, so I’m definitely aiming to be in that to try and get back there.”
The next International Series tournament is in Vietnam in April, and Ormsby confirmed he will appear. He said: “Absolutely I’ll be there. All the International Series events are first on my schedule this year.”
The win was Ormsby’s fourth on the Asian Tour and first since his Hong Kong Open win in 2020, and he heaped praise on new coach Grant Field for the recovery of his form. He explained: “We all analyse our games all the time and I feel my new coach has given me a lot of the answers to why I’ve struggled in certain areas. I’ve had great coaches all the way through my career but sometimes the penny drops and that’s been the case with Grant.”
Last month, former US Amateur champion Ogletree won the International Series Qatar to boost his own chances of a LIV Golf return.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
