Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card

Laurie Canter could become the first former LIV Golfer to play on the PGA Tour after a strong start at the Irish Open – but uncertainty remains over whether he would be welcomed by the circuit.

Canter was a founding player when LIV Golf first launched in 2022, and played for the Cleeks before losing his spot on the roster in 2023.

He continued as a reserve player for the Cleeks, teeing up at the first two LIV events this year, but has since returned to the DP World Tour.

After LIV Golf helped settle his fines with the DP World Tour, reportedly worth £725,000 (almost $1 million), Canter was allowed back to the Europe-based circuit, where he played prior to joining LIV.

The 34-year-old Englishman immediately took advantage, winning the European Open in June to rocket up the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

The top 10 players on the DP World Tour’s season-long standings, who don’t already hold Tour status, will receive a PGA Tour card for next season.

Canter, who currently sits on 16th in the Race to Dubai rankings, improved his chances of securing a top-10 spot at this week’s Irish Open after rounds of 69 and 68 to sit in a tie for second, one-stroke behind leader Matteo Manassero.

A strong finish this week will boost Canter’s outlook in the standings as he is one place behind the 10 players currently in the PGA Tour spots.

However, even if Canter manages to claim one of those top-10 spots, it is uncertain if the PGA Tour will welcome him next season, with pathways for former LIV players to the US-based circuit unclear.

Canter told Golfweek in June that he has been notified by the PGA Tour that even though he is not a member (and therefore not suspended), he may not be allowed to immediately tee off on the circuit next year if he qualifies for a card and could have to serve a suspension from the last time he played on LIV.

“I would have to serve a year from the time of my final LIV event,” he told Golfweek. “That would be a year after this year’s LIV Las Vegas (in February during Super Bowl weekend).

“I thought it was absurd,” he added. “I’ve never played on the PGA Tour.”

But Canter remains optimistic about his PGA Tour prospects and has put himself in a good position to potentially make history next year.

“That would be awesome, wouldn’t it? To play on the PGA Tour is something I would love to do at some point,” he told Golfweek back in June.

“It’s been amazing to come back and play full time on the DP World Tour, and I’m thankful I can do that. In that respect I’m one of the lucky ones, and I’ll just keep chasing it the rest of the year and hopefully try and finish as high up the list as I can.”

The PGA Tour remains in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf, over a potential merger between the two rival tours.

But relations between LIV Golf and the PGA and DP World Tours seem to be improving, while several LIV players are set to tee off on the European circuit this year.