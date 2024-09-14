Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card for next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
Laurie Canter could become the first former LIV Golfer to play on the PGA Tour after a strong start at the Irish Open – but uncertainty remains over whether he would be welcomed by the circuit.
Canter was a founding player when LIV Golf first launched in 2022, and played for the Cleeks before losing his spot on the roster in 2023.
He continued as a reserve player for the Cleeks, teeing up at the first two LIV events this year, but has since returned to the DP World Tour.
After LIV Golf helped settle his fines with the DP World Tour, reportedly worth £725,000 (almost $1 million), Canter was allowed back to the Europe-based circuit, where he played prior to joining LIV.
The 34-year-old Englishman immediately took advantage, winning the European Open in June to rocket up the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.
The top 10 players on the DP World Tour’s season-long standings, who don’t already hold Tour status, will receive a PGA Tour card for next season.
Canter, who currently sits on 16th in the Race to Dubai rankings, improved his chances of securing a top-10 spot at this week’s Irish Open after rounds of 69 and 68 to sit in a tie for second, one-stroke behind leader Matteo Manassero.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Three birdies in a row for @LaurieCanter 👌 #AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/My3tGoOi8uSeptember 13, 2024
A strong finish this week will boost Canter’s outlook in the standings as he is one place behind the 10 players currently in the PGA Tour spots.
However, even if Canter manages to claim one of those top-10 spots, it is uncertain if the PGA Tour will welcome him next season, with pathways for former LIV players to the US-based circuit unclear.
Canter told Golfweek in June that he has been notified by the PGA Tour that even though he is not a member (and therefore not suspended), he may not be allowed to immediately tee off on the circuit next year if he qualifies for a card and could have to serve a suspension from the last time he played on LIV.
“I would have to serve a year from the time of my final LIV event,” he told Golfweek. “That would be a year after this year’s LIV Las Vegas (in February during Super Bowl weekend).
“I thought it was absurd,” he added. “I’ve never played on the PGA Tour.”
But Canter remains optimistic about his PGA Tour prospects and has put himself in a good position to potentially make history next year.
“That would be awesome, wouldn’t it? To play on the PGA Tour is something I would love to do at some point,” he told Golfweek back in June.
“It’s been amazing to come back and play full time on the DP World Tour, and I’m thankful I can do that. In that respect I’m one of the lucky ones, and I’ll just keep chasing it the rest of the year and hopefully try and finish as high up the list as I can.”
The PGA Tour remains in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf, over a potential merger between the two rival tours.
But relations between LIV Golf and the PGA and DP World Tours seem to be improving, while several LIV players are set to tee off on the European circuit this year.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
You Might Not Even Know You Are Doing This... But It's Killing Your Short Game
Allowing this destructive habit to eek into your set-up for chip shots can play havoc with your short game, but PGA pro John Howells has the perfect antidote...
By John Howells Published
-
Richard Bland Handed Slow-Play Penalty, Fined $10k At LIV Golf Chicago
The 51-year-old Englishman was given a one-stroke penalty and fined $10,000 after taking too long to play a shot during round one of LIV Golf Chicago
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Richard Bland Handed Slow-Play Penalty, Fined $10k At LIV Golf Chicago
The 51-year-old Englishman was given a one-stroke penalty and fined $10,000 after taking too long to play a shot during round one of LIV Golf Chicago
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Team Captains No Longer Exempt From Relegation
RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson is one of many big names facing relegation from LIV Golf in 2025 ahead of the circuit's final regular season event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Why It’s Not just $18m Up For Grabs In Rahm Vs Niemann LIV Golf Decider
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be fighting for the LIV Golf individual prize in Chicago which brings a unique championship ring including a QR code surprise
By Paul Higham Published
-
Padraig Harrington Reveals PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'Crossover' Idea That Is 'Only Solution' To Save Golf
Padraig Harrington says a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger will never happen, but has a solution involving crossover invites that he feels would solve the sport's current problems
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Announce Plans For Further DP World Tour Appearances This Season
The Cleeks GC player says he intends to play three DP World Tour events once the LIV Golf season has concluded later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published