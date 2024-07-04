Who Are The 12 Amateurs Playing In The Open Championship?

It's the most iconic tournament in golf and the Open Championship always has a special feel to it as the fourth and final Major of the year comes around.

There's a huge field from all around the globe, and amateur players are given a few ways of earning the sports in the line-up.

So who are the amateurs chasing the dream of winning the Claret Jug? Let's take a look...

Gordon Sargent (United States):

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world No.1 amateur will be at Royal Troon after winning Mark H McCormack Medal for topping the men’s world amateur ranking for 2023.

A standout performer at Vanderbilt, he earned an invite to the 2023 Masters where he wowed seasoned PGA Tour pros with his huge hitting on the range.

He won the low amateur award at the 2023 US Open and then earned his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated system in June this year, but the 21-year-old has instead decided to return to college for his senior year.

Sargent, who went unbeaten in last year's Walker Cup, will still be eligible to turn professional next summer following the NCAA Championship and will have full status until the end of the 2026 season.

Jacob Skov Olesen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: The Amateur Champion 2024

Jacob Skov Olesen made history at a breezy Ballyliffin this year as he became the first Danish player to win The Amateur Championship.

The Dane produced a front-nine blitz at the start of the second 18 holes of the 36-hole final against England's Dominic Clemons to go 6Up before eventually earning a 4&3 success.

Not only did it win Olesen one of the most iconic amateur prizes in golf, but it also booked his place at Royal Troon for the first of three Major engagements that go along with winning The Amateur - as he'll also play at The Masters and US Open next year.

Calum Scott (Scotland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Open Amateur Series winner

A beaten quarter-finalist at the 2024 Amateur Championship, Calum Scott went 2Up on eventual champion Jacob Skov Olesen with just four holes to play.

The Scot bogeyed the next three holes though and that collapse led to an agonising 1Up win for the Dane who would then go on to lift the trophy.

That disappointment will have been eased somewhat by Nairn native Scott getting a place at The Open via the new Open Amateur Series route that was introduced last year following some other solid results.

Scott plays his college golf with the Texas Tech Red Raiders - which is where Ludvig Aberg came through the ranks and also his brother Sandy, who like his sibling also played in the Walker Cup.

Jasper Stubbs (Australia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Australian Jasper Stubbs used home advantage to claim the Asia-Pacific Amateur title at Royal Melbourne - a course which is just two miles away from where he lives.

The 22-year-old, who became the fourth Australian to win the title, has made it to the last 32 of the Amateur Championship in both 2023 and 2024 but has not been able to progress beyond the first round of matchplay ties.

His amateur title win got him into this year's Masters at Augusta National, where he shot 80-76 to miss the cut on 12 over.

Santiago De La Fuente (Mexico)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Latin America Amateur Champion 2024

Mexican Santiago de la Fuente shot 64 in the final round to overhaul a three-shot deficit and win the Latin American Amateur in Panama in January.

This is his third Major of the year after playing in both The Masters and US Open - and he'll hope to make the weekend this time after missing the cut in both.

De la Fuente has had a fine college career so far, being named AAC Player of the Year in 2023 just one accolade the Houston senior has picked up along the way.

He's also made an appearance on the PGA Tour this season when he played in front of his home fans at the Mexico Open - where he responded brilliantly making the cut and finishing T46 after being in the top 10 for the first two rounds.

Tommy Morrison (United States)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: The European Amateur Champion 2024

In a year of history being made, Tommy Morrison became the first American to win the European Amateur after emerging from a three-man playoff.

He's just 19 but you won't miss him as he's a giant at 6ft 9in tall, and he's also got a huge character after coming back from a three-putt from four feet at the 18th to birdie it in the playoff.

The University of Texas player will be hoping to emulate the likes of other famous Longhorns to come but with Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler to follow that's lot to live up to.

Altin Van Der Merwe (South Africa)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Africa Amateur Champion 2024

Winner of the first ever Africa Amateur Championship in February, 27-year-old Altin van der Merwe is another history maker heading to Troon.

The South African beat compatriots Christiaan Maas and Ivan Verster in a playoff thanks to a birdie at the first hole at the famous Leopard Creek to book his spot in The Open.

“It means everything to me," he said after qualifying. "I can't wait to play in The Open. I'm going to be licking my chops out there with just a little sting two-iron all day.”

Dominic Clemons (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Via Qualifiers

You need to have mental toughness to make it as a golfer, and Dominic Clemons seems to have plenty of that given the manner of how he qualified for The Open.

The 22-year-old Englishman suffered the disappointment of losing the Amateur Championship final, but 10 days later rocked up at Final Qualifying and matched Justin Rose as both shot eight under at Burnham and Berrow to book their places at Troon.

Matthew Dodd-Berry (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Via Qualifiers

A beaten quarter-finalist at the Amateur Championship, Matthew Dodd-Berry shot two rounds of 69 in Final Qualifying at West Lancashire to secure his spot at Troon.

Given Sergio Garcia failed to get through from the same event it was an impressive performance from the Royal Liverpool member - who hopes to emulate club member Matthew Jordan's exploits on their home course last year.

Luis Masaveu (Spain)

(Image credit: The Open)

How he qualified: Via Qualifiers

Talk about eventful qualifiers! Young Spaniard Luis Masaveu came through a tense three-for-one playoff at Royal Cinque Ports despite playing with an old set of clubs.

He was also without his 3-wood after he lost his bag in Denmark, but still managed to beat out Branden Grace for a place in the Troon field after sinking a 20-footer for birdie at the second playoff hole.

Jaime Montojo Fernandez (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Via Qualifiers

Royal Cinque Ports proved a positive hunting ground for Spaniards and Madrid clubmates as well as Jaime Montojo finished in joint second to qualify and was later joined by Luis Masaveu via a playoff.

Just 19, Montojo plays college golf at Texas A&M and the sport is entrenched in his family - as his grandmother won the Spanish Women's Amateur in 1958 and his father played for Spain.

Liam Nolan (Ireland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How he qualified: Via Qualifiers

A nervy five-foot putt to secure a place in The Open was what Irishman Liam Nolan faced at Dundonald Links in Final Qualifying.

But he knocked it in to avoid having an even more nervy time in a playoff, so will make his Major debut in Scotland having also played in last year's Walker Cup at St Andrews.

