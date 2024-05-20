Which Players Secured Their Spots For The 2025 PGA Championship?
Following strong performances at Valhalla, we will see a number of players return to the PGA Championship in 2025
The PGA Championship boasts one of, if not, the strongest fields in golf, with players from all circuits coming together for a chance at the Wanamaker Trophy.
Following a thrilling finale on Sunday, we saw a leaderboard littered with class, as Xander Schauffele held off a charging Bryson DeChambeau to pick up a maiden Major title at Valhalla, with a number of huge names in contention throughout the final day.
Like the Masters, once you win the event you are in it for life and, for Schauffele, he will now be able to participate in future PGA Championships. However, another way to qualify for the tournament is to finish inside the top 15 and, in 2024, many names have sewn up their spot for next year, following strong showings.
Like we saw with Michael Block in 2023, who finished in a tie for 15th to get into this year's event, anyone can do it and, thanks to stunning performances, a whole host of players will be back at Quail Hollow in 2025.
Those who finished inside the top 15 that are already exempt, due to previous victories or Major wins, include DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.
Although it's likely that the majority of players listed below would make it into the PGA Championship via their position in the World Rankings, they have no worries about making it into the 2025 event due to their results in 2024.
Thomas Detry
The Belgian produced his best ever finish at a Major championship following a final round 66 on Sunday. Detry is enjoying a fine run of form in 2024, with the 31-year-old finishing inside the top 8 on three of his last five starts, this includes a runner-up spot at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At Valhalla, Detry produced a 66 and 67 on Thursday and Friday to be inside the top 10 and, following a 70 on Saturday, he made two birdies in his final three holes on Sunday to finish in a share of fourth and wrap up a spot in the PGA Championship field next year.
Justin Rose
Rose recorded his best Major finish since the 2019 US Open, with the Englishman carding weekend rounds of 64 and 69 to jump into a share of sixth spot alongside a number of names.
The result is also the best finish he has had in 2024, with the former US Open winner producing his first top 10 of the season in Valhalla. Prior to that, his best result was a tie for 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Shane Lowry
Lowry had a tournament to remember in Kentucky, with the Irishman's nine-under 62 on Saturday making him just the fourth man in history to shoot a 62 in a Major championship.
Often, players find it hard to back up such a low round and, although the former Open winner did start brightly, a poor run in the middle of his final round meant a one-under 70 and a tie for sixth. Although Lowry was disappointed, he will take solace in the fact his good run of form continues and he will be back in Quail Hollow for 2025.
Billy Horschel
Like Lowry, Billy Horschel's really found his form in 2024 following an emotional and disappointing 2023. Recently claiming the Corales Puntacana Championship, the American's performance at the PGA Championship went somewhat undetected, with Horschel finishing birdie-eagle to get into a tie for eighth.
Back at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, an event he won just 12 months prior, Horschel was visibly emotional as he carded a 12-over 84 at Muirfield Village, admitting that he actually "broke down". However, at Valhalla, he produced his second best finish in a Major and just his second ever top 10.
Robert MacIntyre
The Scot endured a torrid finish to his second round on Friday, with a 25-minute ruling stalling any momentum. However, MacIntyre fired back with a five-under 66 on Saturday, as a final round 70 helped him into a tie for eighth.
Eagling the final hole to finish inside the top 15, this is his third top 10 in a Major and first outside The Open Championship. Speaking after his round, MacIntyre stated: "It was a great week. It's the first time I feel like I've really been in a Major championship going into a final round."
Alex Noren
Known as one of the game's hardest workers, Noren carded a blemish-free final round of 65 on Sunday to vault up a number of places and into a share of 12th place at Valhalla.
Picking up two top 10 finishes in 2024, the Swede's consistency has been superb, with Noren producing a ninth top-25 finish on the PGA Tour. Because of his play, he has wrapped up a spot in the PGA Championship for 2025.
Taylor Moore
A PGA Tour winner in 2023, Moore showed incredible consistency over the four rounds as he produced 67, 68, 69, 68 for a 12-under tournament total and a share of 12th place.
It's his best ever finish in a Major, with the American stamping his ticket to the tournament in 2025. Throughout the four days at Valhalla, Moore made just seven bogeys, as he produced his joint second best result of 2024.
Dean Burmester
The South African was the second best LIV Golfer of the week at Valhalla and was firmly in contention throughout the first three days at the PGA Championship.
Although Burmester only fired a one-under-par final round, the T12 finish means he will be back next year, which is crucial for the Stinger GC player. Why, you may ask? Well, LIV Golf currently doesn't have World Ranking points, something which is used to decide which players get into Major events. By securing a spot in next year's Major, the stress of finding World Points from elsewhere has become slightly easier.
Lee Hodges
Making just his seventh ever Major appearance, Hodges carded three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish in a tie for 12th and secure his place for 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Picking up his only PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in 2023, Hodges has struggled for form in 2024 and is yet to pick up a top 10 in 16 events. However, following a strong showing at the PGA Championship, he will see his position in the FedEx Cup rise significantly.
Sahith Theegala
After birdieing the first hole in the final round of the PGA Championship, Theegala shared the lead with Schauffele and Morikawa. However, the American then made five bogeys in 14 holes to extinguish any chance of a first Major scalp.
Finishing in a share of 12th spot, Theegala would likely qualify for next year's event via his World Ranking, which is currently at a career-best 12th. However, because of his finish at Valhalla, he has cemented his spot for next year.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Garcia, Reed And Ancer Among LIV Golfers And Big Names In US Open Qualifier
The three are teeing it up in a 36-hole qualifier at Dallas Athletic Club in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Beaming' Johnson Wagner Struggles To Replicate Xander Schauffele's Clutch PGA Championship Shot After Funny Shanks
Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner proved just how impressive Schauffele's clutch shot out of the rough was on 18 on Sunday...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Beaming' Johnson Wagner Struggles To Replicate Xander Schauffele's Clutch PGA Championship Shot After Funny Shanks
Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner proved just how impressive Schauffele's clutch shot out of the rough was on 18 on Sunday...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
2 Of LIV Golf’s Biggest Hitters Top PGA Championship Driving-Distance Chart
Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's biggest hitter in 2023, but even he couldn't hang with a pair of the LIV Golf League's longest drivers at Valhalla
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Man For The People’ - Watch Classy DeChambeau Ensure Young Fan Gets His Golf Ball At PGA Championship
After throwing his golf ball to a young fan, which was intercepted by an older gentleman, DeChambeau waited until it was returned to its rightful owner as he battled it out at Valhalla
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Definitely Disappointing' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To PGA Championship Near-Miss
The 2020 US Open champion shot a final round 64 to finish just one stroke shy of Xander Schauffele at Valhalla
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Xander Schauffele's Maiden Major Victory At PGA Championship
Following his birdie at the 72nd hole, social media reacted to Schauffele's immense and historic victory at Valhalla
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Lost To A Guy Who Was Literally In Jail Friday Morning' - Max Homa Gives Humorous Reaction To PGA Championship Performance
Max Homa's eight-under-par tournament total was well back of the leaders at Valhalla, but the American could at least find the funny side following his final round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I’ll Probably Rue That’ – Rory McIlroy Reflects On Latest Major Disappointment
The Northern Irishman's wait for an elusive fifth Major continues...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘I Got Arrested Friday Morning And I Showed Up Here And Played A Good Round Of Golf’ - Scottie Scheffler Reflects On Chaotic PGA Championship Week
Admitting that he felt 'fairly tired' following his manic week, Scheffler finished with his best round of the tournament to sit around the top 10 at Valhalla
By Matt Cradock Published