Which Players Secured Their Spots For The 2025 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship boasts one of, if not, the strongest fields in golf, with players from all circuits coming together for a chance at the Wanamaker Trophy.

Following a thrilling finale on Sunday, we saw a leaderboard littered with class, as Xander Schauffele held off a charging Bryson DeChambeau to pick up a maiden Major title at Valhalla, with a number of huge names in contention throughout the final day.

Like the Masters, once you win the event you are in it for life and, for Schauffele, he will now be able to participate in future PGA Championships. However, another way to qualify for the tournament is to finish inside the top 15 and, in 2024, many names have sewn up their spot for next year, following strong showings.

Like we saw with Michael Block in 2023, who finished in a tie for 15th to get into this year's event, anyone can do it and, thanks to stunning performances, a whole host of players will be back at Quail Hollow in 2025.

Those who finished inside the top 15 that are already exempt, due to previous victories or Major wins, include DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Although it's likely that the majority of players listed below would make it into the PGA Championship via their position in the World Rankings, they have no worries about making it into the 2025 event due to their results in 2024.

Thomas Detry

The Belgian produced his best ever finish at a Major championship following a final round 66 on Sunday. Detry is enjoying a fine run of form in 2024, with the 31-year-old finishing inside the top 8 on three of his last five starts, this includes a runner-up spot at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

At Valhalla, Detry produced a 66 and 67 on Thursday and Friday to be inside the top 10 and, following a 70 on Saturday, he made two birdies in his final three holes on Sunday to finish in a share of fourth and wrap up a spot in the PGA Championship field next year.

Justin Rose

Rose recorded his best Major finish since the 2019 US Open, with the Englishman carding weekend rounds of 64 and 69 to jump into a share of sixth spot alongside a number of names.

The result is also the best finish he has had in 2024, with the former US Open winner producing his first top 10 of the season in Valhalla. Prior to that, his best result was a tie for 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Shane Lowry

Lowry had a tournament to remember in Kentucky, with the Irishman's nine-under 62 on Saturday making him just the fourth man in history to shoot a 62 in a Major championship.

Often, players find it hard to back up such a low round and, although the former Open winner did start brightly, a poor run in the middle of his final round meant a one-under 70 and a tie for sixth. Although Lowry was disappointed, he will take solace in the fact his good run of form continues and he will be back in Quail Hollow for 2025.

Billy Horschel

Like Lowry, Billy Horschel's really found his form in 2024 following an emotional and disappointing 2023. Recently claiming the Corales Puntacana Championship, the American's performance at the PGA Championship went somewhat undetected, with Horschel finishing birdie-eagle to get into a tie for eighth.

Back at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, an event he won just 12 months prior, Horschel was visibly emotional as he carded a 12-over 84 at Muirfield Village, admitting that he actually "broke down". However, at Valhalla, he produced his second best finish in a Major and just his second ever top 10.

Robert MacIntyre

The Scot endured a torrid finish to his second round on Friday, with a 25-minute ruling stalling any momentum. However, MacIntyre fired back with a five-under 66 on Saturday, as a final round 70 helped him into a tie for eighth.

Eagling the final hole to finish inside the top 15, this is his third top 10 in a Major and first outside The Open Championship. Speaking after his round, MacIntyre stated: "It was a great week. It's the first time I feel like I've really been in a Major championship going into a final round."

Alex Noren

Known as one of the game's hardest workers, Noren carded a blemish-free final round of 65 on Sunday to vault up a number of places and into a share of 12th place at Valhalla.

Picking up two top 10 finishes in 2024, the Swede's consistency has been superb, with Noren producing a ninth top-25 finish on the PGA Tour. Because of his play, he has wrapped up a spot in the PGA Championship for 2025.

Taylor Moore

A PGA Tour winner in 2023, Moore showed incredible consistency over the four rounds as he produced 67, 68, 69, 68 for a 12-under tournament total and a share of 12th place.

It's his best ever finish in a Major, with the American stamping his ticket to the tournament in 2025. Throughout the four days at Valhalla, Moore made just seven bogeys, as he produced his joint second best result of 2024.

Dean Burmester

The South African was the second best LIV Golfer of the week at Valhalla and was firmly in contention throughout the first three days at the PGA Championship.

Although Burmester only fired a one-under-par final round, the T12 finish means he will be back next year, which is crucial for the Stinger GC player. Why, you may ask? Well, LIV Golf currently doesn't have World Ranking points, something which is used to decide which players get into Major events. By securing a spot in next year's Major, the stress of finding World Points from elsewhere has become slightly easier.

Lee Hodges

Making just his seventh ever Major appearance, Hodges carded three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish in a tie for 12th and secure his place for 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Picking up his only PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in 2023, Hodges has struggled for form in 2024 and is yet to pick up a top 10 in 16 events. However, following a strong showing at the PGA Championship, he will see his position in the FedEx Cup rise significantly.

Sahith Theegala

After birdieing the first hole in the final round of the PGA Championship, Theegala shared the lead with Schauffele and Morikawa. However, the American then made five bogeys in 14 holes to extinguish any chance of a first Major scalp.

Finishing in a share of 12th spot, Theegala would likely qualify for next year's event via his World Ranking, which is currently at a career-best 12th. However, because of his finish at Valhalla, he has cemented his spot for next year.