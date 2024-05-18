How To Get 2025 PGA Championship Tickets?
Everything you need to know about securing your place at the 2025 edition of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
As we enter the weekend at the 2024 PGA Championship, excitement is building as the remaining stars try to etch their names in the history books and lift the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
Tickets were in high demand in 2024 as record crowds of around 200,000 flooded through the gates at Valhalla and a similar rush for tickets is expected next year when the tournament heads to Quail Hollow between May 12-18, 2025.
The North Carolina course usually serves as the annual site for the Wells Fargo Championship but next year will host the PGA Championship for the second time. American Justin Thomas claimed his maiden Major triumph when the course hosted the tournament for the first time in 2017.
With tickets for the tournament going on sale in July 2024, it's important to act fast to ensure you have the best chance of securing your ticket.
While other Majors, like the Masters and Open Championship, operate via a ballot system, the PGA Championship is first come, first served.
To start the process, head to the PGA of America’s PGA Ticket Registry website here and fill out the online form with your name, email, street address and mobile number. You can only sign up and fill out the registration form once per individual or address.
Then when tickets go on sale, you will be notified via email or phone. Although registration does not guarantee securing a ticket, the quicker - and earlier - you do it, the greater chance you have of being successful later in the summer. If there’s still available inventory after all registrants have had the opportunity to buy tickets, the remaining tickets will be released to non-registrant purchasers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ticket prices, ticket types, and complimentary junior and military admission policies will be made available closer to the ticket sales window.
