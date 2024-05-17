LIV Golf Leaderboard After 54 Holes Of The PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau eagled the 18th hole to put himself right in the mix heading into the final round
Bryson DeChambeau chipped in on the 18th hole for eagle to put himself just two strokes back heading in the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.
The 2020 US Open champion leads the LIV Golf charge after 54 holes at Valhalla, with the Golfing Scientist at 13-under-par thanks to rounds of 68-65-67.
Dean Burmester is a further two strokes back and within four of leaders Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, with the South African seeking his fourth win since the end of November and first Major title.
Burmester only got into the field thanks to a special invite and he has more than proved his worth with rounds of 69, 65 and a 68 on Saturday.
Lucas Herbert is two further back and within six of the lead, with the next-best players Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton likely too far back at five-under and ten strokes off the lead.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka came into the week as one of the favorites and started well, but the three-time PGA Champion surprisingly dropped back in round three with a three-over-par 74.
A total of 11 of LIV's 16 players in the field this week made it through to the weekend, with Jon Rahm agonisingly missing the cut by a single stroke.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard after three days at Valhalla:
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship: Round 3
- T4 -13 Bryson DeChambeau
- 9 -11 Dean Burmester
- T16 -9 Lucas Herbert
- T38 -5 Cameron Smith
- T38 -5 Martin Kaymer
- T38 -5 Tyrrell Hatton
- T47 -4 Brooks Koepka
- T54 -3 Joaquin Niemann
- T54 -3 Patrick Reed
- T60 -2 Talor Gooch
- T69 -1 Dustin Johnson
- MC E Jon Rahm
- MC +1 Adrian Meronk
- MC +3 David Puig
- MC +4 Phil Mickelson
- MC +7 Andy Ogletree
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The final group of Schauffele and Morikawa go out at 2.35pm local time in Sunday's PGA Championship final round
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shane Lowry Equals Major Record To Surge Into PGA Championship Contention
Shane Lowry missed a birdie putt on the 18th to become the first player to shoot a 61 in a men's Major championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The final group of Schauffele and Morikawa go out at 2.35pm local time in Sunday's PGA Championship final round
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shane Lowry Equals Major Record To Surge Into PGA Championship Contention
Shane Lowry missed a birdie putt on the 18th to become the first player to shoot a 61 in a men's Major championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Not only will the winner take home the Wanamaker trophy, but also a hefty paycheck
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Dean Burmester’s Lucrative Season Continues After Eclipsing Career Earnings In Seven LIV Golf Events
The South African has been in great form on the circuit in 2024, and that is being reflected in his bank balance
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Scottie Scheffler's Stand-In Caddie At The PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler won't have his normal caddie, Ted Scott, on the bag for the third round of the PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Louisville Mayor Claims Police Officer Didn't Have Body Camera Turned On In Scottie Scheffler Arrest Incident
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed there isn't any body cam footage available of the incident that saw Scheffler arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Get 2025 PGA Championship Tickets
Everything you need to know about securing your place at the 2025 edition of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round Three Groupings
It's Moving Day, with a host of big names are eyeing the Wanamaker Trophy, including a group featuring leader Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa
By Mike Hall Published