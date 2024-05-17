LIV Golf Leaderboard After 54 Holes Of The PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau eagled the 18th hole to put himself right in the mix heading into the final round

Bryson DeChambeau fist pumps after holing a chip
Bryson DeChambeau is just two back of the lead heading into the final round
By
last updated

Bryson DeChambeau chipped in on the 18th hole for eagle to put himself just two strokes back heading in the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

The 2020 US Open champion leads the LIV Golf charge after 54 holes at Valhalla, with the Golfing Scientist at 13-under-par thanks to rounds of 68-65-67.

Dean Burmester is a further two strokes back and within four of leaders Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, with the South African seeking his fourth win since the end of November and first Major title.

Burmester only got into the field thanks to a special invite and he has more than proved his worth with rounds of 69, 65 and a 68 on Saturday.

Lucas Herbert is two further back and within six of the lead, with the next-best players Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton likely too far back at five-under and ten strokes off the lead.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka came into the week as one of the favorites and started well, but the three-time PGA Champion surprisingly dropped back in round three with a three-over-par 74.

A total of 11 of LIV's 16 players in the field this week made it through to the weekend, with Jon Rahm agonisingly missing the cut by a single stroke.

Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard after three days at Valhalla:

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship: Round 3

  • T4 -13 Bryson DeChambeau
  • 9 -11 Dean Burmester
  • T16 -9 Lucas Herbert
  • T38 -5 Cameron Smith
  • T38 -5 Martin Kaymer
  • T38 -5 Tyrrell Hatton
  • T47 -4 Brooks Koepka
  • T54 -3 Joaquin Niemann
  • T54 -3 Patrick Reed
  • T60 -2 Talor Gooch
  • T69 -1 Dustin Johnson
  • MC E Jon Rahm
  • MC +1 Adrian Meronk
  • MC +3 David Puig
  • MC +4 Phil Mickelson
  • MC +7 Andy Ogletree
