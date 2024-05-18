'Annoyed' Robert MacIntyre Produces Dramatic Par From Hospitality After 25 Minute Wait On Ruling
Despite the Scot making a par from the concession stand on his 16th hole of the day, MacIntyre was forced to endure a 25-minute wait on a ruling as his PGA Championship hopes hung by a thread
The weather may have been near perfect on Friday evening at the PGA Championship but, following the deluge of rain that fell in the morning, Valhalla's course conditions were still soft and wet underfoot... This did cause some issues, which Robert MacIntyre found out at the tail end of his round.
At the par 5 seventh, his 16th hole of the day, MacIntyre safely landed on the fairway and had the green light to go for the flag in two. Striking a fairway wood, the left-hander hoicked the ball right and into one of the hospitality areas which are littered around the course.
MacIntyre o̶n̶ behind the fence 🏌️♂️ pic.twitter.com/7qZZjpwTPOMay 18, 2024
Well offline and near unsighted, getting a correct distance would be nigh-on impossible, even with the use of a rangefinder which are allowed during the PGA Championship. Before all of that, though, MacIntyre was made to wait 25 minutes for a ruling.
Trying to work out his nearest point of relief, the Ryder Cup star asked for a second opinion of where his ball needed to be dropped, after the first rules official reportedly didn't know.
After the fiasco, MacIntyre clipped his wedge and, yet again, missed to the right of the green, with his ball sitting down in the surrounding Zoysia grass. Although it was a tricky shot, the 27-year-old managed to get up-and-down for what was a gutsy and perhaps, unlikely, par.
Sitting at nine-under for the tournament, MacIntyre was just three back of leader Xander Schauffele with two holes remaining, but a scrappy bogey-bogey finish only heightened MacIntyre's frustration further as he finished at seven-under and five back of the American.
Speaking after his round, MacIntyre stated: "It was solid until the last two holes. Took them 25 minutes to get a ruling and I've come out from the ruling and it's pitch black. It's just really annoyed me. To finish the way I finished is really not good when I'm right in the golf tournament. Now I'm kind of behind the 8-ball trying to fight back.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I was just trying to find out where my nearest point of relief was if I dropped it and it was casual water and I just needed to know where my nearest point of relief was, and the guy didn't know so we had to get a second guy. It just took longer than it needed to, and I just lost all momentum. Hadn't swung a golf club in 25 minutes. Probably two bad swings, the worst shot I've hit all week on the par-3 eighth. I suppose we just get on with it.
"I've got two days (remaining). I'm not turning up here trying to just take part and be a number. I'm trying to win the Major. If I'm in it, I'm trying to win it. I was in a great position. I'm still in a decent position. But I've just given two shots to the field. I was in a good spot there, and yeah, just sore to finish the way I finished."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Fan Jumps Into Water To Retrieve Player's Golf Club At PGA Championship
Although it's unclear as to how Adam Hadwin's club ended up in the drink, the Canadian did manage to get it back thanks to a very eager fan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Just Need To Play More' - Tiger Woods Turns Attention To US Open After Comfortably Missing Cut At PGA Championship
Despite firing rounds of 72 and 77 in Valhalla, the 15-time Major winner remained upbeat, claiming he is 'better physically' than he was a month ago
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Fan Jumps Into Water To Retrieve Player's Golf Club At PGA Championship
Although it's unclear as to how Adam Hadwin's club ended up in the drink, the Canadian did manage to get it back thanks to a very eager fan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Just Need To Play More' - Tiger Woods Turns Attention To US Open After Comfortably Missing Cut At PGA Championship
Despite firing rounds of 72 and 77 in Valhalla, the 15-time Major winner remained upbeat, claiming he is 'better physically' than he was a month ago
By Matt Cradock Published
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The PGA Championship
There are a host of well-known players heading home early after a disappointing two days at the Valhalla Major – here are some of the biggest names to miss the cut
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There’s No Such Thing As Normality' - Zalatoris Reveals Discussions To Delay PGA Championship Second Round Further Following Dramatic Early Morning
Zalatoris revealed to The Athletic that there were talks of players going to The PGA of America following the tragic news of a PGA worker passing away
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Produces Excellent Second Round At PGA Championship Before Delivering One Of The Best Press Conferences Of 2024
The American not only delivered on the course in the second round of the Major but also offered plenty of value in his press conference that followed
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It's Obviously Nice To Get Off To This Start' - Morikawa Upbeat After Dramatic PGA Championship Second Round
The two-time Major winner fired a six-under 65 to lead halfway through the second round, with Morikawa searching for yet another huge scalp
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Date Set For Scottie Scheffler Court Hearing After Arrest
An arraignment hearing has been set for Tuesday 21 May at 9am following the incident that led to Scheffler's arrest outside Valhalla
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arrest Report Details Accusations Against Scottie Scheffler Following Valhalla Incident
The citation says Scheffler “refused to comply" with the officer's instructions before his car "accelerated forward" and dragged him to the ground
By Mike Hall Published