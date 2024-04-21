Billy Horschel Ties Course Record To Win Corales Puntacana Championship
The American has endured a tough time since his last win in June 2022, but Horschel produced a brilliant final round to claim a stunning victory
Back in June 2022, Billy Horschel claimed one of the biggest victories of his career at the Memorial Tournament, with the American securing a four shot win over countryman, Aaron Wise.
However, following the win, Horschel endured a horrid run that saw him drop down the rankings and, at the 2023 Memorial, an event he won just 12 months prior, Horschel was visibly emotional as he carded a 12-over 84 at Muirfield Village, admitting that he actually "broke down".
Now though, at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, Horschel has moved back into the winner's circle, as the 37-year-old produced a stunning nine-under-par final round 63, which equalled the course record, to pick up an eighth PGA Tour title.
Going into the final day, it was Wesley Bryan who started with a one shot lead after a final hole birdie on Saturday. Although the American didn't play badly, firing a four-under 68, it wasn't enough to topple his fellow countryman, with Bryan finishing solo second.
Over the final day, the leaderboard at Corales Golf Club was full of experience, with the likes of Tour veterans Charley Hoffman and Kevin Tway both in contention. However, out the gate, it was Horschel who made the biggest move, as straight birdies from the second to the fifth moved him up the leaderboard.
Another birdie at the eighth followed and, after a birdie at the 10th and an eagle at the 12th, Horschel soon found himself in the outright lead. Keeping the pressure on, he birdied the 16th and closed with two pars for a 23-under tournament total.
Enduring a small wait in the clubhouse, none of the chasing pack could get close to the American, who eventually claimed a two shot victory and his first win since June 2022.
