Which Players Secured Their Spots For The 2025 Masters?

The final leaderboard at the Masters was full of class, as former Major winners and high-profile names tackled the tricky conditions at Augusta National to wrap up their spots in the 2025 Masters.

As we know, once you win the Masters you are in it for life, earning a permanent exemption into the tournament. However, another way to qualify is to finish inside the top 12 and, in 2024, many names have sewn up their spot for next year, following strong showings.

Those who finished inside the top 12 that are already exempt, due to previous victories or Major wins, include Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

Although it's likely that the players listed below would make it into the Masters via their position in the World Rankings, they have no worries about making it into the event at Augusta National, due to their results in 2024.

LUDVIG ABERG

Making his Major debut, Aberg carded rounds of 73, 69, 70 and 69 to finish at seven-under-par and in solo second. The Swede currently ranks inside the top 10 of the World Rankings, so easily qualifies for all four Majors and the PGA Tour's Signature Events.

As mentioned, the Masters was Aberg's first Major appearance, with the runner-up finish only adding to his stock. Turning professional midway through 2023, the 24-year-old became the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking. Not long after turning pro, he claimed victories on both the PGA and DP World Tours, as well as being part of Europe's Ryder Cup winning team in September 2023.

Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman racked up yet another top 10 in a Major, as he finished in a tie for third alongside Morikawa and Max Homa. Like Aberg, Fleetwood is comfortably inside the world's top 50, but has earned his Masters spot for 2025 after a strong showing.

One of the best players to have currently not won a Major, the 33-year-old has finished inside the top 10 at his last three Majors - US Open, Open Championship and Masters - this year producing his best performance at a Masters in eight appearances.

Max Homa

Prior to The Open Championship in 2023, Homa had never finished inside the top 10 of a Major championship. Now, following rounds of 67, 71, 73 and 73, he has claimed two in two tournaments, as he finished in a share of third.

Currently sitting inside the top 10 of the World Rankings, Homa booked his 2025 Masters spot on Sunday after a strong performance. The American was well in contention going into the weekend, but two-over-par rounds on Saturday and Sunday put him seven shots back of eventual winner, Scheffler.

Xander Schauffele

The wait for a Major title continues for Schauffele at the Masters, as the Olympic gold medalist produced a fourth top 10 in six starts at Augusta National. Despite this, he will make it into next year's tournament.

Following a good performance, Schauffele moved to a career-high third in the World Rankings, so was all but guaranteed a place in 2025, but at least the American can head into next year with peace of mind knowing that he'll be at Augusta.

Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris returned from injury at the end of 2023 and, since then, he has registered a number of fine results. Currently, his best finish in 2024 was a runner-up spot at the Genesis Invitational.

Continuing his incredible Masters record, the American has made three appearances at Augusta National and finished second, tied for sixth and now tied for ninth. He will be at the Masters in 2025 and will look to push on in 2024.

Tyrrell Hatton

Carding a three-under-par final round of 69, Hatton managed to finish in a tie for ninth and secured his place for next year. The finish was crucial for the Englishman, who is now part of the LIV Golf circuit, as the LIV Golf League currently doesn't have World Ranking points.

Notoriously struggling at Augusta National, Hatton impressed via rounds of 72, 74, 73 and 69 to claim his first top 10 at the Masters. Along with the performance, he moved up in World Rankings, likely cementing his place in the remainder of the Major championships in 2024.

Cameron Young

After missing the cut at his first Masters in 2022, Young produced a tie for seventh in 2023 and a tie for ninth in 2024. Because of the result, he will return to Augusta National next year.

Finishing at level-par for the tournament, Young continues to look for a Major title, as well as his first PGA Tour win, with the 26-year-old still winless throughout his PGA Tour career. He has a chance to change that, though, as he heads to the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

Matthieu Pavon

Pavon's rise up the golf ladder has been incredible over the past six months. Claiming the 2023 Open de Espana in October, the Frenchman secured one of the 10 PGA Tour cards offered by the DP World Tour and then claimed the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January 2024.

Now, at the Masters, a tied 12th finish means he will be returning to Augusta National in 2025, with Pavon rising to his highest World Ranking spot in the process. What's more impressive is that Pavon was making his Masters debut in 2024, as rounds of 70, 73, 74 and 72 gave him his best Major finish.

Adam Schenk

Like Pavon, Schenk made full use of his Masters debut, with the American carding rounds of 73, 71, 72 and 73 to secure a spot in next year's edition of the tournament.

Schenk is yet to win on the PGA Tour circuit, but has enjoyed a good run of results in 2024, including a tie for fifth at the Valero Texas Open. Having missed the cut in all three Majors he played in 2023, the 32-year-old will be pleased to turn his Major form around.

Cameron Davis

The Australian is the final player to earn a place in next year's tournament, following rounds of 69, 72, 73 and 75. Back in 2022, Davis finished 46th at Augusta National, but will return for 2025 after a very good showing.

His best Major finish came in 2023 at the PGA Championship, where he claimed a share of fourth. His 12th place at Augusta National is, in fact, the 29-year-old's best result so far this season.