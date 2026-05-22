Are Zero Torque Putters Here To Stay (Or Is The Trend Dying)?

Taking over or here to stay? That was the question we put to Golf Monthly's putter guru, Sam De’Ath, in one of the latest episodes of Kick Point.

Zero torque putters were all the rage last year, but has the trend slowed? Has the hype peaked?

What do the statistics say? According to Inside Tour Golf (formerly SMS on Tour), 13.9% of the field had a zero torque putter in the bag at this year's Magical Kenya Open, up just 1.9% on 2025.

WATCH: Putter guru Sam offers his thoughts on the zero torque trend

First of all, let’s have a quick recap. A zero-torque putter is designed with the shaft axis pointing directly through the putter head's center of gravity.

Yes, they look a little odd, but plenty of players on tour have got past the aesthetics and enjoyed success with this type of model.

In short, they’re designed to minimize face rotation, unlike traditional putters, which allow more natural twisting during the stroke.

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Lucas Glover, who was struggling to hole putts from short range (very short range), recorded back-to-back victories in August 2023.

Would it be an exaggeration to say that the L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max saved the former US Open champion’s career?

Adam Scott was an early adopter, whilst it was a zero torque L.A.B. putter that helped J.J. Spaun land the US Open at Oakmont last year, the first Major Championship win for this type of flatstick.

Lots of other big names have experimented with zero torque, including two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and former World No.1 Jason Day.

Lucas Glover was lost on the greens until he switched to a L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max zero torque putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They’re here to stay, but personally, I don’t think they’re going to take over," says Sam, who likens them to 10K drivers in that they will suit some golfers and not others.

So, we're not talking white drivers (or square ones) here. The zero torque putter is more than just clever marketing.

"They simplify things and make putting a bit more point-and-shoot, as opposed to the feel and craftsmanship that comes from using a blade," adds Sam.

We’ve seen many new zero-torque models hit the market in recent months, which means Sam has been very busy testing, yet he doesn’t see a point where everyone’s making the switch to this type of putter.

In fact, we’re currently seeing lots of tour players going into Spider models and mallet putters, some with a bit of toe hang, some face balanced.

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"These guys are the best in the world at what they do, and they’ve got there using what they were using," explains Sam.

They have a big decision to make. Is switching to a zero torque model really going to make that much difference?

"The time that it would take them to get that much better… where does their golf go during that period?" says Sam. "Is it worth it? Probably not."

It hasn’t stopped many players from putting one into play. Naturally, if there’s a piece of equipment out there that seems to be working very well for their competitors, some players will want to see what all the fuss is about.

Then you have your players like Wyndham Clark, someone who has seemingly tried every model out there in an effort to try and find the answer on the greens.

The Spider 5K ZT has been on of our favourite zero torque models released recently (Image credit: Future)

We've also seen several players try zero torque before switching to another model, including Rickie Fowler and Brian Harman.

Anecdotal evidence perhaps that the trend might be slowing on tour, although this is not to say more club golfers won't be making the switch, for sometimes there's an easy gain to be had for your typical averager club golfer.

If you're struggling with strike consistency and aim, perhaps you're not hitting your start lines - and you're missing lots of three to four-footers - Sam recommends trying a zero torque model.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Almost every putter manufacturer now makes a low torque putter (Image credit: Unknown) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Ping Golf) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

However, if you're someone who plays on faster greens and you prefer putting with a bit more feel, his advice is to give this model a swerve.

"There are gains to be had. It just won't be for everyone," says Sam.

"It's the same with all golf equipment. There are low-spinning fairway woods that won't suit everyone. Nor will a 2-iron that Rory McIlroy could hit."

Have you tried using a zero torque putter? We'd love to hear from you.

Let us know whether it has helped or hindered your game by leaving your comments in the box below.