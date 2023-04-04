Tiger Woods At The Masters - 10 Incredible Tiger Stats From Augusta

As we prepare for the first men's Major of the year, what better time to look back at what has come before, and specifically, the success of Tiger Woods at The Masters.

The iconic Augusta National has been a happy hunting ground for Woods since he made his debut as an amateur all the way back in 1995. Now gearing up for his 25th appearance, let's take a look at some of the 47-year-old's most incredible Masters stats.

Youngest winner - 21 years and 104 days (1997)

Woods made his third Masters start and first as a pro in 1997, following a T41 finish in 1995 and a missed cut in 1996. Big things were expected and the 21-year-old delivered, becoming the tournament's youngest-ever winner. He still holds that distinction, ahead of Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros.

Largest margin of victory - 12 shots (1997)

There was plenty of hype around Woods when he was an amateur and then as he joined the pro ranks. But many who have been tipped for big things have failed to fulfil that promise. Woods proved beyond doubt he was the real deal in 1997 to finish 18-under and blitz the field by a whopping 12 shots.

"There is no chance humanly possible that Tiger Woods is going to lose this tournament," Colin Montgomerie said after playing with Woods in Saturday's third round. He was right.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most consecutive rounds of par or better - 16 (2007 - 2011)

In his first six Masters rounds, Woods failed to break par, but he soon found his feet at Augusta. He holds the record for the most consecutive rounds of par or better at 16, from the third round of the 2007 tournament through the second round in 2011.

Most consecutive birdies - 7 (2005; tied with Steve Pate)

Woods got off to a bad start in 2005, shooting a 74 on Thursday, but hit back emphatically. A second-round 66 got him back in contention before a birdie blitz across a rain-affected third round vaulted him into the lead. He birdied seven holes in a row from the seventh to tie the record set by Steve Pate.

Consecutive cuts made - 22 (1997-2022; second to Fred Couples and Gary Player)

Woods holds the all-time record for consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour at an incredible 142, and could snatch the Masters record before long. He hasn't missed the weekend at Augusta National since 1996, putting him one behind Fred Couples and Gary Player on the all-time list.

Wins - 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019; second to Jack Nicklaus)

This outright record might be slightly less attainable but never say never. Woods has five wins at Augusta across a 22-year stretch, one less than Jack Nicklaus, who captured his sixth Green Jacket in 1986, 23 years after his fifth. Should Tiger match Jack's haul of Masters titles, it would be one of the greatest sporting stories of all time given his long list of physical ailments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-five finishes - 12 (second behind Jack Nicklaus)

Woods has finished in the top five 12 times at The Masters, placing him second on the all-time list, once again behind Nicklaus who achieved the feat on 15 occasions. However, Woods has only made 24 starts, compared to Nicklaus' 45, meaning his ratio of top-five finishes per start is considerably better.

Biggest comeback after 18 holes - 7 shots (2005: tied with Nick Faldo)

Woods captured his fourth Green Jacket in 2005 but was made to work extremely hard for it, eventually prevailing in a playoff late of Sunday evening over Chris DiMarco. A first-round 74 left him seven shots adrift of DiMarco, tying the record for biggest comeback after 18 holes with Sir Nick Faldo in 1990.

Most tournaments of four under-par rounds - 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2019)

On five different occasions, Woods has broken par all four rounds, two more times than anyone else.

Most tournaments of four par-or-better rounds - 9 (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019)

Similarly, Woods has shot four consecutive rounds of par or better nine times at The Masters, three more than his nearest challengers (Player and Mickelson).

Tiger Woods Masters Record