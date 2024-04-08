What Is Tiger Woods’ Masters Record?

Tiger Woods makes his 26th appearance at The Masters this year in what is the 88th edition of the iconic Augusta National tournament.

In 2023, despite grinding to make the cut, the American great, who was playing in a lot of pain, was forced to withdraw seven holes into his third round.

Whatever happens this year – and we’re all hoping that he’s able to play pain free (if that's even possible) – Woods’ Masters record will always have a very healthy look.

He made his debut at Augusta in 1995, when he finished in a tie for 41st to take the Low Amateur honors.

Tiger Woods celebrates his incredible victory at Augusta in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following year he missed the cut – but it wasn’t a wasted exercise.

In 1997, he returned to Augusta National and rewrote the record books, winning the title by an astonishing 12 strokes for the first of Woods' 15 Major titles.

Heading into the 2024 Masters, he’s made 24 of his 25 cuts. That all adds up to 96 rounds played and a Scoring Average of 71.10.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a total of 51 rounds under par, Augusta National is one of his favorite layouts, clearly, and the only surprising statistic is that he hasn’t gone lower than 65 around Alister MacKenzie’s famous layout – at least not in competition play.

Given his many injuries and lengthy layoffs, it’s perhaps a little surprising, too, that his high round is a 78.

How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won The Masters?

Woods has won the Masters on five separate occasions. Only Jack Nicklaus (six) has won more Masters titles. Woods’ victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2019, which gives him a win rate at Augusta of 20%.

Of the 25 Masters that he’s teed it up in, his record reads as follows: 24 cuts made; 8 top-3s; 12 top-5s; 14 top-10s; and 18 top-25s.

Not that Woods is counting, but that all adds up to $9,619,569 in Masters prize money alone.