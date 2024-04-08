What Is Tiger Woods’ Masters Record?
Five of the former World No.1's 15 Major Championships have come at Augusta National
Tiger Woods makes his 26th appearance at The Masters this year in what is the 88th edition of the iconic Augusta National tournament.
In 2023, despite grinding to make the cut, the American great, who was playing in a lot of pain, was forced to withdraw seven holes into his third round.
Whatever happens this year – and we’re all hoping that he’s able to play pain free (if that's even possible) – Woods’ Masters record will always have a very healthy look.
He made his debut at Augusta in 1995, when he finished in a tie for 41st to take the Low Amateur honors.
The following year he missed the cut – but it wasn’t a wasted exercise.
In 1997, he returned to Augusta National and rewrote the record books, winning the title by an astonishing 12 strokes for the first of Woods' 15 Major titles.
Heading into the 2024 Masters, he’s made 24 of his 25 cuts. That all adds up to 96 rounds played and a Scoring Average of 71.10.
With a total of 51 rounds under par, Augusta National is one of his favorite layouts, clearly, and the only surprising statistic is that he hasn’t gone lower than 65 around Alister MacKenzie’s famous layout – at least not in competition play.
Given his many injuries and lengthy layoffs, it’s perhaps a little surprising, too, that his high round is a 78.
How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won The Masters?
Woods has won the Masters on five separate occasions. Only Jack Nicklaus (six) has won more Masters titles. Woods’ victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2019, which gives him a win rate at Augusta of 20%.
Of the 25 Masters that he’s teed it up in, his record reads as follows: 24 cuts made; 8 top-3s; 12 top-5s; 14 top-10s; and 18 top-25s.
Not that Woods is counting, but that all adds up to $9,619,569 in Masters prize money alone.
|1995
|T41 (Low Amateur)
|1996
|MC
|1997
|1
|1998
|T8
|1999
|T18
|2000
|5
|2001
|1
|2002
|1
|2003
|T15
|2004
|T22
|2005
|1
|2006
|T3
|2007
|T2
|2008
|2
|2009
|T6
|2010
|T4
|2011
|T4
|2012
|T40
|2013
|T4
|2014
|DNP
|2015
|T17
|2016
|DNP
|2017
|DNP
|2018
|T32
|2019
|1
|2020
|T38
|2021
|DNP
|2022
|47
|2023
|WD
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
