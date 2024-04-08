What Is Tiger Woods’ Masters Record?

Five of the former World No.1's 15 Major Championships have come at Augusta National

Tiger Woods 1997 Masters
Tiger Woods is helped into his first Green Jacket by Nick Faldo in 1997
Tiger Woods makes his 26th appearance at The Masters this year in what is the 88th edition of the iconic Augusta National tournament.

In 2023, despite grinding to make the cut, the American great, who was playing in a lot of pain, was forced to withdraw seven holes into his third round.

Whatever happens this year – and we’re all hoping that he’s able to play pain free (if that's even possible) – Woods’ Masters record will always have a very healthy look.

He made his debut at Augusta in 1995, when he finished in a tie for 41st to take the Low Amateur honors.

Tiger Woods 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods celebrates his incredible victory at Augusta in 2019

The following year he missed the cut – but it wasn’t a wasted exercise.

In 1997, he returned to Augusta National and rewrote the record books, winning the title by an astonishing 12 strokes for the first of Woods' 15 Major titles.

Heading into the 2024 Masters, he’s made 24 of his 25 cuts. That all adds up to 96 rounds played and a Scoring Average of 71.10.

With a total of 51 rounds under par, Augusta National is one of his favorite layouts, clearly, and the only surprising statistic is that he hasn’t gone lower than 65 around Alister MacKenzie’s famous layout – at least not in competition play.

Given his many injuries and lengthy layoffs, it’s perhaps a little surprising, too, that his high round is a 78.

How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won The Masters?

Woods has won the Masters on five separate occasions. Only Jack Nicklaus (six) has won more Masters titles. Woods’ victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2019, which gives him a win rate at Augusta of 20%.

Of the 25 Masters that he’s teed it up in, his record reads as follows: 24 cuts made; 8 top-3s; 12 top-5s; 14 top-10s; and 18 top-25s.

Not that Woods is counting, but that all adds up to $9,619,569 in Masters prize money alone.

Tiger Woods Masters Results
1995T41 (Low Amateur)
1996MC
19971
1998T8
1999T18
20005
20011
20021
2003T15
2004T22
20051
2006T3
2007T2
20082
2009T6
2010T4
2011T4
2012T40
2013T4
2014DNP
2015T17
2016DNP
2017DNP
2018T32
20191
2020T38
2021DNP
202247
2023WD
