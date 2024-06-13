What Is The Course Record At Pinehurst No. 2?
It is a layout that can make even the world's best look silly - but what is the Pinehurst No. 2 course record?
The men’s US Open heads to Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time this week and the early indications are that the world’s best are going to have to battle for every shot on the iconic Donald Ross design.
Every aspect of their game is likely to be tested, not least of all their ability between the ears, with fiendish green complexes on a razor’s edge in terms of set-up.
For those fed up tuning in to see golfers take aim and fire en route to a score in the low or mid-60s, this week’s spectacle will represent something of a feast.
Protecting par was how the USGA used to approach its showpiece event and the 124th edition could be a welcome to return to that philosophy, especially after the birdie-fest that was the recent PGA Championship.
All this is not to say that good scores have not been recorded here in the past, though. Martin Kaymer shot two 65s on the par-70 layout in 2014 in winning his second Major, for example.
The German holds the record for the lowest US Open score at the fabled venue but doesn’t hold the men’s course record.
That belongs to Gibby Gilbert, Tom Watson and Hale Irwin, the trio all shooting 62s in the Hall of Fame Classic/World Open between 1973 and 1982. Gilbert did it first before he was matched by Watson and then Irwin.
“It's not that easy a golf course,” said Irwin in 1977 after his second-round 62. “It's perfectly manicured.
“The greens are soft and holding. They're perfect, absolutely perfect. The rough is not that severe. It's playing about as timid as we'll ever see it.”
The same cannot, has not and likely will not be said about Pinehurst No. 2 this week, so this record is certain to survive the week.
As for the women’s US Open course record at Pinehurst, that belongs to three legends of the game,.
Although none would win the 2014 US Women’s Open, Stacy Lewis and Catriona Matthew etched their names into the history books in Sunday’s final round after firing four-under 66s. That was after Juli Inkster shot 66 in round three, also.
The score helped them secure top-15 finishes as Michelle Wie West clinched the only Major of her career.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
