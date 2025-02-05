LIV Golf Finally Gets Major Pathway As US Open Announces Groundbreaking Exemption
In the announcement, the USGA revealed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into the US Open, which gets underway on the 12th - 15th June
On Wednesday, the USGA announced groundbreaking exemptions for LIV Golfers at this year's US Open.
In a release, the USGA stated that: "For the 2025 championship, a full exemption will be awarded to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025."
The release went on to add: "In addition, a local exemption will be awarded to the top 10 players from the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of April 7, 2025."
The exemption news now means that one LIV Golfer will have the chance to tee it up at the third men's Major in 2025, while two will get the opportunity in 2026.
For 2025, the full exemption is awarded to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025. That means the cut off deadline follows LIV Golf Korea, which reaches a climax on May 4th.
What's more, the top 10 LIV Golf League players in April will be exempt from local qualifying and, therefore, secure a direct spot into the final 36-hole qualifier, which gets underway at the end of May 2025.
In terms of next year, the top player in this year’s final standings and the top player in next year’s standings by May will secure a spot in the field. Along with two automatic qualifiers, the top 10 players from the final 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings and the top 10 players from the 2026 Individual Standings as of April 6, 2026 will earn their place in the final 36-hole qualifier.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking about the news, LIV Golf's new CEO, Scott O’Neil, stated: “We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the US Open and appreciate Mike Whan’s leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf.
"Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the Majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world.”
The move means that the US Open becomes the first Major to hand exemptions to LIV Golf and shortly follows the news that Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia received invitations to the PGA Championship in May.
As of writing, seven LIV Golfers are exempt into this year's championship at Oakmont. These are Richard Bland, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. Currently, the likes of Tyrrell Hatton sit inside the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking and would qualify he remains in that position.
Although the exemption has been announced it's worth noting that it doesn't necessarily mean a guaranteed entry for LIV Golfers, with the reason being that the top three could be already exempt at the time of the cutoff date.
For now though, attention will now turn to whether The R&A introduces its own exemption category for LIV Golfers into The Open. Golf Monthly has contacted The R&A for comment.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed
Each of the top-50 eligible players have accepted invitations to compete, with the final round taking place at Augusta National the week before the 89th Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 PGA Tour Players Who Have Switched Putters At The Start Of 2025
As the PGA Tour season hots up, it’s time to take a look at which players have replaced their trusty putter to try and make a fast start
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult
After joining Legion XIII for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, McKibbin spoke about his move and how the lack of Major opportunities doesn't bother him too much
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Nobody Can Hide' - LIV Golf Announces Significant Format Tweak Ahead Of 2025 Season
A rule which has been altered throughout the first three campaigns has been tweaked once again ahead of LIV's 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Don't Think I Could Have Won The PGA Without Blowing The Masters' - Brooks Koepka Believes Augusta 'Choke' Can Fuel Quest For Double-Digit Majors
Speaking to LIV Golf's Rick Shiels in a match on YouTube, Kopeka revealed how he dealt with defeat at the 2023 Masters and how it helped him land Major No.5
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wildcard Again In 2025
The Californian has been confirmed among the LIV Golf League's 2025 roster just days before the new season began in Riyadh
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?
We take a look at how the LIV Golf League's individual and team points systems work ahead of the circuit's 2025 season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025
How much do you get for winning a tournament in the LIV Golf League?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Watch LIV Golf 2025: TV & Streaming Information
The 2025 LIV Golf League season features 14 events from February to August – here are all the details of how to watch LIV Golf online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson Pulls Out Of LIV Golf Opening Event With Injury
The HyFlyers GC captain revealed he won't be present in Riyadh after sustaining a 'minor shoulder injury' preparing for LIV's first event of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published