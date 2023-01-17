The DP World Tour makes its 2023 debut with the $9m Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, part of the Rolex Series, and the strong field features a number of LIV Golf players.

LIV Golfers are allowed to play on the DP World Tour pending a lawsuit next month, meaning the likes of Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter can continue to tee it up on the European-based circuit to tune up for LIV events and, most importantly, earn world ranking points.

The Saudi-backed circuit is yet to be sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking, meaning LIV players are only able to earn OWGR points in Majors and on tours like the DP World Tour and Asian Tour. All LIV players have been suspended by the PGA Tour so that isn't an option.

So, which LIV Golf players are in the field this week in Abu Dhabi?

European Tour and Ryder Cup legends Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter have made the trip along with Patrick Reed, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Horsfield, Richard Bland, Adrian Otaegui and Hennie du Plessis.

Lee Westwood, the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner, was left out of tournament promotions - prompting him to question whether that was in the best interests of sponsors. All of the LIV players, barring Adrian Otaegui, have also been left out of the pre-tournament Pro-Am.

Henrik Stenson returns to the DP World Tour for the first time since the Scottish Open and 150th Open in July, which came just before he was confirmed as a LIV Golf player and ousted as Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain.

Stenson can potentially expect an uncomfortable week in Abu Dhabi according to his replacement, Luke Donald, who is also in the field.

Which LIV Golfers Are Playing On The DP World Tour This Week?