After The Masters in April whetted the appetite for another enthralling year of men’s Majors, the second takes place with the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

On Sunday evening, one player will take his place in the history books by lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. Still, once the final putt has been holed on the 105th edition of the tournament, fans craving more top-level action need not despair as two more remain in the calendar - and they won’t have long to wait until they come around.

US Open - Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club hosts a Major for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third Major of the year, the US Open, takes place on the opposite coast to this week’s Rochester, New York tournament, at Los Angeles Country Club.

The occasion will mark the first time a Major has been held at the venue. The club has a reputation for exclusivity in keeping with its location in the affluent Beverly Hills area of the city. Until recently, its members had been reluctant to compromise that privacy, hence its exclusion from Majors until now.

There are two courses at the venue, and the tournament will take place at the North Course, which was given an extensive redesign by Gil Hanse in 2010, returning elements of the original George Thomas design. In particular, look out for the signature 11th hole, with spectacular views over the city.

Some players expected to feature in the tournament have already enjoyed success on the course. In 2017, it hosted one of the few high-profile tournaments held there to date, the Walker Cup, with the US team featuring the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.

Others to watch will include 2021 US Open winner Jon Rahm and last year’s champion Matt Fitzpatrick as players take on a course that will be set up in the tradition of the tournament, as one of the toughest in the game.

The action takes place between 15 and 18 June.

Open Championship - Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The 15th hole has been redesigned in time for the 2023 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barely a month after the US Open, the final men’s Major of the year, the Open Championship, takes place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

The links is the second-oldest seaside course in the country after Westward Ho! and is situated at the tip of the Wirral peninsula. The last time the venue hosted The Open was nine years ago, when Rory McIlroy memorably claimed victory by two shots over Rickie Fowler.

This year will mark the 13th time the Hoylake venue has hosted the tournament, and there have been some changes since the last time it had the honour. That includes the construction of a new par-3 15th, which will play as the 17th hole during the tournament.

Players can expect strategic bunkering that demands accuracy off the tee. Meanwhile, the back nine, in particular, features subtle run-off areas around the greens. In other words, players will allow complacency to creep into their game at their peril.

Cameron Smith will be the defending champion, although much of the expectation and attention will once again be on McIlroy as he aims to repeat his scintillating form of 2014 and claim his second Open win in the 151st edition of the tournament.

The tournament will be held between 20 and 23 July.