Where Are The Next Two Men’s Golf Majors In 2023?
After the PGA Championship, there are two more men's Majors this year, the US Open and Open Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
After The Masters in April whetted the appetite for another enthralling year of men’s Majors, the second takes place with the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
On Sunday evening, one player will take his place in the history books by lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. Still, once the final putt has been holed on the 105th edition of the tournament, fans craving more top-level action need not despair as two more remain in the calendar - and they won’t have long to wait until they come around.
US Open - Los Angeles Country Club
The third Major of the year, the US Open, takes place on the opposite coast to this week’s Rochester, New York tournament, at Los Angeles Country Club.
The occasion will mark the first time a Major has been held at the venue. The club has a reputation for exclusivity in keeping with its location in the affluent Beverly Hills area of the city. Until recently, its members had been reluctant to compromise that privacy, hence its exclusion from Majors until now.
There are two courses at the venue, and the tournament will take place at the North Course, which was given an extensive redesign by Gil Hanse in 2010, returning elements of the original George Thomas design. In particular, look out for the signature 11th hole, with spectacular views over the city.
Some players expected to feature in the tournament have already enjoyed success on the course. In 2017, it hosted one of the few high-profile tournaments held there to date, the Walker Cup, with the US team featuring the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
Others to watch will include 2021 US Open winner Jon Rahm and last year’s champion Matt Fitzpatrick as players take on a course that will be set up in the tradition of the tournament, as one of the toughest in the game.
The action takes place between 15 and 18 June.
Open Championship - Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Barely a month after the US Open, the final men’s Major of the year, the Open Championship, takes place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.
The links is the second-oldest seaside course in the country after Westward Ho! and is situated at the tip of the Wirral peninsula. The last time the venue hosted The Open was nine years ago, when Rory McIlroy memorably claimed victory by two shots over Rickie Fowler.
This year will mark the 13th time the Hoylake venue has hosted the tournament, and there have been some changes since the last time it had the honour. That includes the construction of a new par-3 15th, which will play as the 17th hole during the tournament.
Players can expect strategic bunkering that demands accuracy off the tee. Meanwhile, the back nine, in particular, features subtle run-off areas around the greens. In other words, players will allow complacency to creep into their game at their peril.
Cameron Smith will be the defending champion, although much of the expectation and attention will once again be on McIlroy as he aims to repeat his scintillating form of 2014 and claim his second Open win in the 151st edition of the tournament.
The tournament will be held between 20 and 23 July.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Sky Sports Agrees Last-Minute Deal To Extend US Open Partnership
The third men's Major of the year will be shown on Sky Sports after the UK broadcaster reached an agreement with the USGA
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future PGA Championships?
We take a look at where the PGA Championship heads to in the coming years, which includes an exciting new course in Texas
By Michael Weston • Published