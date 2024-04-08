When Does The Masters Start? Full 2024 Masters Schedule

Major Championship weeks are unlike any other tournament week on the calendar. Although most Tour event weeks typically start on the Monday with players arriving for practice rounds, Majors have an entirely different feel – and the Masters, with all its traditions, is quite unique.

The tournament itself starts on Thursday 11 April, which is when round one action gets underway. However, Masters week is action packed, and there is lots going on for patrons and television viewers to enjoy before the honorary starters get the 2024 tournament underway, as is tradition.

Masters week actually started on Sunday for the likes of Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, and a fair few other players competing in the 88th edition of the event. More players will make that special drive up Magnolia Lane on Monday and Tuesday as they look to fine-tune their games at Augusta National.

On Tuesday evening, past champions with gather for another great Masters tradition – the Champions Dinner. This year’s menu was selected by 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, although it’s a rather private affair – so, sadly, no live streams of the Spaniard tucking into his acord-fed Iberian ham cured pork loin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Wednesday, a ‘little’ pre competition, competition also takes place for those players who fancy a bit of extra short game practice – the famous Par 3 Contest, which will start at 12pm local time. Live streaming video coverage will be available on Masters.com at 2pm.

Then it’s on to the main event, with the honorary starters getting the 88th Masters tournament off and running.

Rounds one and two will take place on Thursday and Friday, respectively, although with rain forecast at Augusta National, there could be one or two disruptions to play.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As it stands, the cut will come after the second round ends on Friday. Round three will take place on Saturday, and the final round will take place on Sunday. Here’s hoping a Monday finish is not required.

So, give those cushions on the sofa a good puff, for you'll be wanting to watch as much of the action as possible.

MASTERS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE

Monday 8 April: Practice Round

Tuesday 9 April: Practice Round, Champion's Dinner

Wednesday 10 April: Practice Round, Par-3 Contest

Thursday 11 April: Honorary Starters, First Round

Friday 12 April: Second Round

Saturday 13 April: Third Round

Sunday 14 April: Fourth Round, Green Jacket Ceremony