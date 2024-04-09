The Masters Tee Times 2024: Rounds One And Two Groupings

The year's first Major has arrived at The Masters and tee times have been published for Thursday and Friday's first two rounds.

Tournament favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a huge group with World No.2 Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 10.42am local time on day one, following the group of defending champion Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap, the reigning US Amateur champion, at 10.30am.

Tiger Woods plays with Jason Day and Max Homa in the late wave of Thursday's opening round, going out at 1.24pm local time.

View all of the Masters tee times for rounds one and two:

Masters Tee Times: Round 1

8am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8.12am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)

8.24am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger

8.36am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)

8.48am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)

9.12am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9.24am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9.36am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9.48am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10.06am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10.18am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10.30am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10.42am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10.54am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11.06am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11.18am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11.30am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)

11.42am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11.54am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)

12.12pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12.24pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

12.36pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12.48pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1.12pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1.36pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1.48pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Masters featured groups: round 1

Masters Tee Times: Round 2

8am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

8.12am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

8.24am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)

8.36am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8.48am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)

9am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9.12am: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

9.24am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9.36am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9.48am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10.06am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10.18am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10.30am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10.42am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10.54am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11.06am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11.18am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)

11.30am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger

11.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)

11.54am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12.12pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)

12.24pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12.36pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12.48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1.12pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1.24pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1.36pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1.48pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

Tiger Woods Masters Tee Time

Tiger Woods goes out at 1.24pm local time with Max Homa and Jason Day on Thursday. That's 10.24am PT and 6.24pm BST.

For Friday's second round, Tiger Woods' group goes off at 10.18am

Rory McIlroy Masters Tee Time

Rory McIlroy plays with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for the first two days.

On Thursday, they're out at 10.42am local time (7.42am PT, 3.42pm BST) and for Friday's second round they're off in the penultimate group at 1.48pm local (10.48am PT, 6.48pm BST).