The Masters Tee Times 2024: Rounds One And Two Groupings
The pairings are out for the first two rounds of the 2024 Masters - check them all out here
The year's first Major has arrived at The Masters and tee times have been published for Thursday and Friday's first two rounds.
Tournament favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a huge group with World No.2 Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 10.42am local time on day one, following the group of defending champion Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap, the reigning US Amateur champion, at 10.30am.
Tiger Woods plays with Jason Day and Max Homa in the late wave of Thursday's opening round, going out at 1.24pm local time.
View all of the Masters tee times for rounds one and two:
Masters Tee Times: Round 1
- 8am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 8.12am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)
- 8.24am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 8.36am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)
- 8.48am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 9am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)
- 9.12am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 9.24am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 9.36am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 9.48am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 10.06am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 10.18am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 10.30am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 10.42am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 10.54am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
- 11.06am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 11.18am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 11.30am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)
- 11.42am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11.54am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)
- 12.12pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 12.24pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
- 12.36pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 12.48pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 1pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1.12pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 1.36pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 1.48pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 2pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
Masters featured groups: round 1
- 10.30am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 10.54am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
- 1.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 2pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
Masters Tee Times: Round 2
- 8am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 8.12am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 8.24am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (a)
- 8.36am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 8.48am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (a)
- 9am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 9.12am: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
- 9.24am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 9.36am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.48am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10.06am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 10.18am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 10.30am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 10.42am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 10.54am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.06am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 11.18am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)
- 11.30am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 11.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (a)
- 11.54am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 12.12pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (a)
- 12.24pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 12.36pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 12.48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 1pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 1.12pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 1.24pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 1.36pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 1.48pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
Tiger Woods Masters Tee Time
Tiger Woods goes out at 1.24pm local time with Max Homa and Jason Day on Thursday. That's 10.24am PT and 6.24pm BST.
For Friday's second round, Tiger Woods' group goes off at 10.18am
Rory McIlroy Masters Tee Time
Rory McIlroy plays with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for the first two days.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
On Thursday, they're out at 10.42am local time (7.42am PT, 3.42pm BST) and for Friday's second round they're off in the penultimate group at 1.48pm local (10.48am PT, 6.48pm BST).
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
'No Rahm? No Spieth?' Data Reveals The Top-10 Most Backed Players In The Betting For The Masters 2024...
The latest data from Oddschecker highlights a few surprising absences from the list of most popular outright Masters bets...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Jon Rahm Reveals What He Misses About The PGA Tour Ahead Of Masters Defence
Rahm spoke about why he still "loves the PGA Tour", the pressure of LIV Golf events, and his legacy ahead of defending his Masters title this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published