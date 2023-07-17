What Is The Lowest Winning Score In The Open At Royal Liverpool?
Who has gone lowest in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and what final number did they post?
The Open Championship has been contested 12 times at Royal Liverpool. Firstly, way back in 1897 and, most recently in 2014 when Rory McIlroy was the victor. As you might expect with improvements in equipment and advances in player technique and performance, the scoring has improved fairly significantly in the 126 years since the grand old championship first visited Hoylake.
In fact, there’s a full 44 strokes between the lowest and highest winning Open scores at Royal Liverpool. Of course the conditions play a major role and in any championship when the wind blows and the heavens open, the scoring tends to go up. But generally speaking, scoring has steadily improved over the decades.
What Is The Lowest Winning Score In The Open At Royal Liverpool?
Following the general pattern of improving totals at Hoylake, you would expect the most recent champion (Rory McIlroy) to have posted the lowest winning total. Yes….? No. In fact, Tiger Woods has the lowest four-round score of all the winners at Royal Liverpool. He posted 270 in 2006. That was 18-under-par and was made up of rounds of 67, 65, 71 and 67. Tiger beat Chris DiMarco by two. Tiger's score of 65 is the joint best in an Open at Hoylake.
Rory came close to bettering Tiger’s total in 2014 but ended his week a shot worse – 271. He closed with a level-par 71 to finish two clear of Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.
There have been other impressive feats of scoring over the years. Roberto de Vicenzo was 10-under-par when he came out on top in 1967 and Alf Padgham was nine-under when he won in 1936.
There have also been some relatively high scores that have been good enough to be winning totals.
What Is The Highest Winning Score In The Open At Royal Liverpool?
That honour goes to Harold Hilton, the first champion at Hoylake and, in fact, the first editor of Golf Monthly. Harold, one of the great amateur golfers, finished on 314 after rounds of 80, 75, 84 and 75. His up and down scores were enough to end the championship one ahead of James Braid – a five-time Open winner.
Other higher winning numbers include those posted by Arnaud Massy – He finished on 312 in 1907, and Sandy Herd, who scored 307 in 1902.
J.H Taylor was the first winner to post four rounds in the 70s in 1913 and Bobby Jones was the first man to beat 300 for four rounds. He scored 291 in 1930.
What is The Lowest Ever Winning Score In The Open Championship?
Bit of a trick question this one as the event wasn’t always 72 holes. In 1870 Young Tom Morris won with 149, over three rounds of 12 holes at Prestwick.
But, since the Open became a 72 hole event - In 2016, Henrik Stenson finished on 264 at Royal Troon after an epic battle with Phil Mickelson, that was 20-under-par. Cameron Smith was also 20-under when he won in 2022 at St Andrews. His total was 268 with the par of St Andrews being 72, compared to 71 at Troon.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Open Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
It is time for the final major of the season, as the world's best head to Royal Liverpool, in Hoylake for the 2023 Open Championship. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Open Championship. Can anyone take on the favorites this week?
By Andy Lack • Published
-
Jon Rahm Signs Long-Term Extension With Callaway Golf
One of golf's superstars is staying put at Callaway, with Rahm announcing a long-term partnership extension
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It Made The Hairs Stand Up On My Neck' - Max Homa On Playing At St Andrews With Tiger Woods
The American speaks to Golf Monthly about last year's Open playing alongside Tiger Woods
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Open Championship TV Coverage 2023
Here are all the broadcast and television details for the final men's Major of 2023.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Is Royal Lytham & St Annes Still On The Open Rota?
The Open hasn't been to this corner of the North West of England since 2012 so where does it now stand in the order of things?
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Future Open Championship Venues
We take a look at where the Open will be held after this year’s Championship at Royal Liverpool
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Is The Open Championship On The BBC This Year?
There won't be any live coverage on the BBC, but highlights of each day's play will be shown on terrestrial television
By Michael Weston • Published
-
8 Of The Best Players To Never Win The Open
We take a closer look at the best players never to have lifted the old Claret Jug
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'Little Eye' - The Story Of Royal Liverpool's Spectacular New Par 3 For The 151st Open
The devilish 17th hole at Hoylake is set to play a big part in who takes home the Claret Jug
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Why is Royal Liverpool Golf Club Called Hoylake?
Royal Liverpool and Hoylake are the same golf course and it's been this way since 1869 when the famous links was founded
By Mark Townsend • Published