What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?
The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National
Bernhard Langer has enjoyed an incredible career that spans over five decades, with the German claiming over 125 wins worldwide.
Not only does he have the most wins on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, as well as ranking second in terms of the DP World Tour, but the 67-year-old's record in The Masters is one of the best in the event's history.
A two-time Green Jacket winner, Langer is set to make his 41st and final appearance at Augusta National in 2025, having claimed victory in 1985 and 1993.
Along with the victories, Langer has nine top 10s, as well as 19 consecutive cuts made between 1984 and 2003. In fact, Langer's run of 19 straight cuts puts him joint third in terms of the players who have made the most consecutive cuts at The Masters.
Bernhard Langer's Masters Record
Year
Finish
1982
Missed Cut
1984
T31st
1985
1st
1986
T16th
1987
T7th
1988
T9th
1989
T26th
1990
T7th
1991
T32nd
1992
T31st
1993
1st
1994
T25th
1995
T31st
1996
T36th
1997
T7th
1998
T39th
1999
T11th
2000
T28th
2001
T6th
2002
T32nd
2003
Missed Cut
2004
T4th
2005
T20th
2006
Missed Cut
2007
Missed Cut
2008
Missed Cut
2009
Missed Cut
2010
Missed Cut
2011
Didn't Participate
2012
Missed Cut
2013
T25th
2014
T8th
2015
Missed Cut
2016
T24th
2017
Missed Cut
2018
T38th
2019
T62nd
2020
T29th
2021
Missed Cut
2022
Missed Cut
2023
Missed Cut
2024
Didn't Participate
Starting with his two victories, Langer secured his first Masters win in 1985, claiming a two shot victory over Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd, and Curtis Strange.
Becoming the second winner from Europe, the then 27-year-old carded consecutive four-under-par rounds of 68 on the weekend to become the first winner of a Major from Germany.
Carding multiple top 10s between his first and second win, Langer claimed a four stroke victory over Chip Beck in 1993, producing rounds of 68, 70, 69 and 70.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following his victory, nine consecutive made cuts followed with three of those being top 10s. However, six missed cuts in seven starts then followed between 2006 and 2012.
After making the cut in 2013, Langer produced another top 10 in 2014, with the German then becoming the oldest player to make the cut at 63-years-old in 2020. That record was then broken by Fred Couples in 2023.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Watch The Masters Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Thursday April 10, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round One at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
G/FORE MG4+ O2 G/Lock Golf Shoe Review
G/FORE has added another option to its spiked shoe collection, but how does it perform against some of the best on the market?
By Dan Parker Published
-
Watch The Masters Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Thursday April 10, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round One at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
New Drivers And 11-Irons - The Crazy Equipment Changes Ahead Of The 2025 Masters
Take a dive into the equipment changes made by some of the world's best on the dawn of the 2025 Masters
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters
Every professional player needs a caddie and, at The Masters, we take a look at each player-caddie partnership taking on Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Confirms Driver Switch Ahead Of The Masters
The five-time Major winner heads in to Augusta National as one of the favorites, but revealed he had changed his driver following LIV Golf Miami last week
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest
Nico Echavarria defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to claim The Masters Par 3 title, with plenty of memories created along the way at Augusta National on Wednesday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could Dustin Johnson Make A Surprise Return To The Major Scene? The 2020 Green Jacket Winner Sounds Confident…
The LIV Golfer believes his game is trending upwards as he prepares for his bid to claim the Green Jacket for the second time
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Get 2026 Masters Tickets
Tickets for Augusta National are not easy to come by, but here's how you can apply to be at The Masters in 2026
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham Published