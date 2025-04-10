What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?

Bernhard Langer has enjoyed an incredible career that spans over five decades, with the German claiming over 125 wins worldwide.

Not only does he have the most wins on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, as well as ranking second in terms of the DP World Tour, but the 67-year-old's record in The Masters is one of the best in the event's history.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Green Jacket winner, Langer is set to make his 41st and final appearance at Augusta National in 2025, having claimed victory in 1985 and 1993.

Along with the victories, Langer has nine top 10s, as well as 19 consecutive cuts made between 1984 and 2003. In fact, Langer's run of 19 straight cuts puts him joint third in terms of the players who have made the most consecutive cuts at The Masters.

Bernhard Langer's Masters Record

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Finish 1982 Missed Cut 1984 T31st 1985 1st 1986 T16th 1987 T7th 1988 T9th 1989 T26th 1990 T7th 1991 T32nd 1992 T31st 1993 1st 1994 T25th 1995 T31st 1996 T36th 1997 T7th 1998 T39th 1999 T11th 2000 T28th 2001 T6th 2002 T32nd 2003 Missed Cut 2004 T4th 2005 T20th 2006 Missed Cut 2007 Missed Cut 2008 Missed Cut 2009 Missed Cut 2010 Missed Cut 2011 Didn't Participate 2012 Missed Cut 2013 T25th 2014 T8th 2015 Missed Cut 2016 T24th 2017 Missed Cut 2018 T38th 2019 T62nd 2020 T29th 2021 Missed Cut 2022 Missed Cut 2023 Missed Cut 2024 Didn't Participate

Starting with his two victories, Langer secured his first Masters win in 1985, claiming a two shot victory over Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd, and Curtis Strange.

Becoming the second winner from Europe, the then 27-year-old carded consecutive four-under-par rounds of 68 on the weekend to become the first winner of a Major from Germany.

Carding multiple top 10s between his first and second win, Langer claimed a four stroke victory over Chip Beck in 1993, producing rounds of 68, 70, 69 and 70.

Bernhard Langer speaks to the press ahead of his final Masters appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his victory, nine consecutive made cuts followed with three of those being top 10s. However, six missed cuts in seven starts then followed between 2006 and 2012.

After making the cut in 2013, Langer produced another top 10 in 2014, with the German then becoming the oldest player to make the cut at 63-years-old in 2020. That record was then broken by Fred Couples in 2023.