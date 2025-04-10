What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?

The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National

Bernhard Langer has enjoyed an incredible career that spans over five decades, with the German claiming over 125 wins worldwide.

Not only does he have the most wins on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, as well as ranking second in terms of the DP World Tour, but the 67-year-old's record in The Masters is one of the best in the event's history.

A two-time Green Jacket winner, Langer is set to make his 41st and final appearance at Augusta National in 2025, having claimed victory in 1985 and 1993.

Along with the victories, Langer has nine top 10s, as well as 19 consecutive cuts made between 1984 and 2003. In fact, Langer's run of 19 straight cuts puts him joint third in terms of the players who have made the most consecutive cuts at The Masters.

Bernhard Langer's Masters Record

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Finish

1982

Missed Cut

1984

T31st

1985

1st

1986

T16th

1987

T7th

1988

T9th

1989

T26th

1990

T7th

1991

T32nd

1992

T31st

1993

1st

1994

T25th

1995

T31st

1996

T36th

1997

T7th

1998

T39th

1999

T11th

2000

T28th

2001

T6th

2002

T32nd

2003

Missed Cut

2004

T4th

2005

T20th

2006

Missed Cut

2007

Missed Cut

2008

Missed Cut

2009

Missed Cut

2010

Missed Cut

2011

Didn't Participate

2012

Missed Cut

2013

T25th

2014

T8th

2015

Missed Cut

2016

T24th

2017

Missed Cut

2018

T38th

2019

T62nd

2020

T29th

2021

Missed Cut

2022

Missed Cut

2023

Missed Cut

2024

Didn't Participate

Starting with his two victories, Langer secured his first Masters win in 1985, claiming a two shot victory over Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd, and Curtis Strange.

Becoming the second winner from Europe, the then 27-year-old carded consecutive four-under-par rounds of 68 on the weekend to become the first winner of a Major from Germany.

Carding multiple top 10s between his first and second win, Langer claimed a four stroke victory over Chip Beck in 1993, producing rounds of 68, 70, 69 and 70.

Following his victory, nine consecutive made cuts followed with three of those being top 10s. However, six missed cuts in seven starts then followed between 2006 and 2012.

After making the cut in 2013, Langer produced another top 10 in 2014, with the German then becoming the oldest player to make the cut at 63-years-old in 2020. That record was then broken by Fred Couples in 2023.

