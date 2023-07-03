Bernhard Langer Wins US Senior Open To Break PGA Tour Champions Record

Bernhard Langer sent records tumbling once again after securing a two-shot victory in the US Senior Open over Steve Stricker in Wisconsin.

Entering the final day at SentryWorld in Stevens Point with a two-shot lead, Langer eased clear of the chasing pack with a birdie-birdie start to his round at the first and challenging second. A steady rest of the front nine was followed by a birdie on the par 5 10th which moved the German to 10-under-par for the tournament.

A stretch of pars on the back nine was eventually met by consecutive bogeys on the final three holes, which did nothing but reduce his winning margin over Stricker from five to two.

A month prior, it was Stricker - in this very state - who broke Tiger Woods’ long-standing PGA Tour record with his 55th consecutive round of par or better to win the American Family Insurance Championship.

Now, in front of Stricker’s hometown fans, it was time for Langer to once more etch his name into PGA Tour Champions history.

With this, his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, Langer finally broke Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the Tour having tied the record in February, earlier this year.

At 65-years-old, the German also broke his own record for the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history while also surpassing Allen Doyle as the oldest winner of this championship.

“It feels awesome,” Langer said after his win. “It's been a long time coming, but very, very happy. Never thought it would happen at a US Senior Open, but I'm very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week.

“It's certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling. Very grateful.”

The victory also saw him capture his 12th senior Major title and second Senior US Open - 13 years on from his maiden triumph in 2010 - and extending his record as the player with the most senior Major championships.

“Having won more Majors on this Tour than anybody, even Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, you name them all, that's incredible,” he added.

“My caddie just told me the average age of the US Senior Open winner is 52, and here I am at 66. So the odds were definitely stacked against me, but I don't always go by odds and what's written on paper.

“The golf ball doesn't know how old we are, and we do the best we can.”