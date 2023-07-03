Bernhard Langer Wins US Senior Open To Break PGA Tour Champions Record
The German broke Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the PGA Champions Tour with his 12th senior Major victory
Bernhard Langer sent records tumbling once again after securing a two-shot victory in the US Senior Open over Steve Stricker in Wisconsin.
Entering the final day at SentryWorld in Stevens Point with a two-shot lead, Langer eased clear of the chasing pack with a birdie-birdie start to his round at the first and challenging second. A steady rest of the front nine was followed by a birdie on the par 5 10th which moved the German to 10-under-par for the tournament.
A stretch of pars on the back nine was eventually met by consecutive bogeys on the final three holes, which did nothing but reduce his winning margin over Stricker from five to two.
A month prior, it was Stricker - in this very state - who broke Tiger Woods’ long-standing PGA Tour record with his 55th consecutive round of par or better to win the American Family Insurance Championship.
Now, in front of Stricker’s hometown fans, it was time for Langer to once more etch his name into PGA Tour Champions history.
With this, his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, Langer finally broke Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the Tour having tied the record in February, earlier this year.
At 65-years-old, the German also broke his own record for the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history while also surpassing Allen Doyle as the oldest winner of this championship.
“It feels awesome,” Langer said after his win. “It's been a long time coming, but very, very happy. Never thought it would happen at a US Senior Open, but I'm very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week.
“It's certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling. Very grateful.”
A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions)
A photo posted by on
The victory also saw him capture his 12th senior Major title and second Senior US Open - 13 years on from his maiden triumph in 2010 - and extending his record as the player with the most senior Major championships.
“Having won more Majors on this Tour than anybody, even Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, you name them all, that's incredible,” he added.
“My caddie just told me the average age of the US Senior Open winner is 52, and here I am at 66. So the odds were definitely stacked against me, but I don't always go by odds and what's written on paper.
“The golf ball doesn't know how old we are, and we do the best we can.”
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Inesis 100 Package Set Review
In this Inesis 100 package golf club set review, Neil Tappin talks through the line-up and offers his feedback
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Tour Edge Exotics C723 Iron Review
Our verdict on this players' distance iron that promises to marry a soft feel with explosive distance and forgiveness
By Scott Kramer • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Ends PGA Tour Drought With Dramatic Playoff Win At Rocket Mortgage Classic
The American is finally a PGA Tour winner again, beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff in Detroit
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
'The Aramco Events Almost Have A Semi-Major Feel To Them' - Leona Maguire
World No. 10 Leona Maguire is relishing the prospect of a second outing in the Aramco Team Series in London
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Why Does Royal Liverpool Change The Order Of Its Holes For The Open?
Royal Liverpool has a different routing during The Open to the other weeks of the golfing year. We explain why...
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
The Story Behind Tiger Woods' Holed 4-Iron At The 2006 Open At Royal Liverpool
We look back on how Tiger Woods played one of the most iconic shots in recent Open times
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Bathroom Emergency Sends Rickie Fowler Into A Detroit Spin
There was a late blip to Rickie Fowler's opening round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it had nothing to do with his swing
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
'I Am Looking Forward To All The Servings Of Humble Pie' - Ian Poulter
The LIV golfers are in Spain this week and they're all confident that there is a future for the breakaway circuit
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Eddie Pepperell Laments Lack Of Home Stars At British Masters
Pepperell didn't hold back when asked about the lack of top players competing at this week's event on the DP World Tour
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'I Struggled With It For Months' - Graeme McDowell On Dealing With LIV Golf Criticism
The Ulsterman opens up on what, he says, has been a challenging year since joining the breakaway circuit
By Michael Weston • Published