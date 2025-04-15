Rory McIlroy's Sports Psychologist Explains Why He 'Didn't Talk' To Bryson DeChambeau In Masters Final Round
DeChambeau raised eyebrows at Augusta National when claiming that McIlroy wouldn't engage in conversation during the final round of The Masters
Rory McIlroy's sports psychologist, Dr Bob Rotella has explained why the Northern Irishman did not engage in conversation with Bryson DeChambeau during The Masters final round on Sunday.
Prior to McIlroy's emotional playoff victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National last week, DeChambeau raised eyebrows in his post-tournament interview by revealing that his playing partner "didn't talk to me once all day" after being asked how he thought the 35-year-old would fare against his Ryder Cup teammate in extra holes.
DeChambeau went on to say that he "loved" the "electric" atmosphere at Augusta National before turning his attention back to McIlroy. The LIV golfer said: "But he was just like -- just being focused, I guess. It's not me, though."
Later in his post-round interview, DeChambeau was specifically asked whether he tried to initiate conversation with McIlroy, but the 31-year-old simply stated: "He wouldn't talk to me."
McIlroy and DeChambeau were paired together at the business end of the season's first Major for the first time since their enthralling indirect US Open battle at Pinehurst No.2 last summer - a championship which the 29-time PGA Tour winner threw away, allowing his LIV Golf rival to steal the show in dramatic fashion moments later.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program on Tuesday, Rotella - a key part of McIlroy's team - shared that the five-time Major winner's intense focus was not a personal issue with his American rival but something they had discussed in the build-up and during The Masters itself.
The renowned sports psychologist said: "That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the game plan all week and we wanted to get lost in it.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game.
"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up number one.
"If you watched Rory, he was very locked into his own world. It's just you and the golf course and your caddie. You get lost in this world that you've made up, and play the game you love. I think he did a beautiful job of that all day. He did so many things to bounce back time after time."
While doing his best to retain that sole focus which would ultimately help him complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy was frequently seen glancing at his yardage book - perhaps even more than he might usually.
The sports psychologist shared that there were helpful reminders from him contained within the book which McIlroy took great comfort in referring to in moments of discomfort. And, given the tumultuous nature of McIlroy's final round, there were a few.
Rotella continued: "We would have a chat every day before the round, and he would make some notes, and every couple of holes, he would take a look around to remind yourself. That's what he was looking at."
A post shared by The Masters (@themasters)
A photo posted by on
Having ended an 11-year wait for his latest Major, the common question being asked regarding McIlroy now is 'how many more can he win and when will the next one be?'
The psychologist in McIlroy's corner believes several more are on the cards and, now that the chains are off, so to speak, it will be a whole lot of fun to watch him try and go about it.
Rotella said: "My guess is that he will go on and win quite a few more, I think he's thinking of having a multiple win season... It's going to be a lot of fun to see how many more he can win.
"His year is off to great start, now he's got a chance to have the greatest year he's ever had. He's getting tough mentally and emotionally, and that's such a big part of it - you've got to have will that's like steel."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town Golf Links and the fifth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
G/FORE Women’s MG4+ O2 G/Lock Golf Shoe Review
Is this new spiked model from G/FORE one of the best women's golf shoes on the market?
By Alison Root
-
'He Won't Stop Striving For Improvement' - Sports Psychologist Believes Rory McIlroy Has The 'Mindset, Focus And Drive' To Carry On Excellent Start To 2025 Season
We spoke to experienced Sports Psychologist, Gareth Shaw, about McIlroy's incredible Masters win and how the five-time Major can push on even further in 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Recreates 'The Shot Of My Life' At Pinehurst No.2 As Plaque Unveiled Day After Masters Charge Fizzles Out
The 2024 US Open champion travelled over to North Carolina a day after watching Rory McIlroy win The Masters to recreate the shot which helped the American down the Northern Irishman at Pinehurst last summer
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Rory McIlroy's Masters Win More Popular Than Tiger Woods In 2019 As Incredible TV Ratings Released
McIlroy's role as golf's primary needle-mover continued on Sunday as the Northern Irishman's fifth Major attracted an awful lot of eyeballs in the USA...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
The Watches Of The Masters - Bubba Watson's $2.5 Million Richard Mille Features Again While Rory McIlroy Celebrates Victory In $15,000 Omega
Several stars from the world of golf were spotted wearing designer watches throughout the week at Augusta National, where Rory McIlroy claimed his first Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock
-
'You Can't Win Them All If You Don't Win The First' - McIlroy Grand Slam Odds Shorten After Masters Victory
McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam after winning The Masters, with his odds of claiming the Grand Slam in 2025 slashed after his Green Jacket victory
By Matt Cradock
-
'It Was A Nice Touch And A Little Bit Ironic At The Same Time' - Past Champion Makes Heartfelt Gesture To Rory McIlroy Before Masters Victory
The Northern Irishman received a good luck message in his locker from a certain former champion prior to Sunday's find round
By Michael Weston
-
Golf's Good Guy Justin Rose Shares Extraordinary First Words To Rory McIlroy After Englishman's Second Masters Playoff Heartbreak
Justin Rose gave a typically classy response after his agonizing playoff defeat to Rory McIlroy at The Masters
By Mike Hall
-
'Welcome To The Club' - Tiger Woods Leads Praise For Rory McIlroy After Masters And Grand Slam Glory
A host of famous sports stars and celebrities have been quick to praise the Northern Irishman after his incredible victory at Augusta
By Michael Weston