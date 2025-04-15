Rory McIlroy's Sports Psychologist Explains Why He 'Didn't Talk' To Bryson DeChambeau In Masters Final Round

Rory McIlroy's sports psychologist, Dr Bob Rotella has explained why the Northern Irishman did not engage in conversation with Bryson DeChambeau during The Masters final round on Sunday.

Prior to McIlroy's emotional playoff victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National last week, DeChambeau raised eyebrows in his post-tournament interview by revealing that his playing partner "didn't talk to me once all day" after being asked how he thought the 35-year-old would fare against his Ryder Cup teammate in extra holes.

DeChambeau went on to say that he "loved" the "electric" atmosphere at Augusta National before turning his attention back to McIlroy. The LIV golfer said: "But he was just like -- just being focused, I guess. It's not me, though."

Later in his post-round interview, DeChambeau was specifically asked whether he tried to initiate conversation with McIlroy, but the 31-year-old simply stated: "He wouldn't talk to me."

McIlroy and DeChambeau were paired together at the business end of the season's first Major for the first time since their enthralling indirect US Open battle at Pinehurst No.2 last summer - a championship which the 29-time PGA Tour winner threw away, allowing his LIV Golf rival to steal the show in dramatic fashion moments later.

DeChambeau and McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the final round of The 2025 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' program on Tuesday, Rotella - a key part of McIlroy's team - shared that the five-time Major winner's intense focus was not a personal issue with his American rival but something they had discussed in the build-up and during The Masters itself.

The renowned sports psychologist said: "That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the game plan all week and we wanted to get lost in it.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game.

"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up number one.

"If you watched Rory, he was very locked into his own world. It's just you and the golf course and your caddie. You get lost in this world that you've made up, and play the game you love. I think he did a beautiful job of that all day. He did so many things to bounce back time after time."

McIlroy and caddie, Harry Diamond ponder a shot at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

While doing his best to retain that sole focus which would ultimately help him complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy was frequently seen glancing at his yardage book - perhaps even more than he might usually.

The sports psychologist shared that there were helpful reminders from him contained within the book which McIlroy took great comfort in referring to in moments of discomfort. And, given the tumultuous nature of McIlroy's final round, there were a few.

Rotella continued: "We would have a chat every day before the round, and he would make some notes, and every couple of holes, he would take a look around to remind yourself. That's what he was looking at."

A post shared by The Masters (@themasters) A photo posted by on

Having ended an 11-year wait for his latest Major, the common question being asked regarding McIlroy now is 'how many more can he win and when will the next one be?'

The psychologist in McIlroy's corner believes several more are on the cards and, now that the chains are off, so to speak, it will be a whole lot of fun to watch him try and go about it.

Rotella said: "My guess is that he will go on and win quite a few more, I think he's thinking of having a multiple win season... It's going to be a lot of fun to see how many more he can win.

"His year is off to great start, now he's got a chance to have the greatest year he's ever had. He's getting tough mentally and emotionally, and that's such a big part of it - you've got to have will that's like steel."