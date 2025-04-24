'I’ve Never Seen Someone Hit A Driver That Good. He Played So Freaking Good. And You Almost Feel Like, How Do I Compete With That?' - Akshay Bhatia Wowed By McIlroy's Masters Display
Akshay Bhatia lavished praise on Rory McIlroy's game at the Masters after playing the opening two rounds alongside the eventual champion at Augusta
One man who enjoyed a front-row seat for the start of Rory McIlroy's epic Masters victory was wowed at the Grand Slam champion's display at Augusta National.
Akshay Bhatia played alongside McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg in the opening two rounds at Augusta National - where the Northern Irishman went 72-66 to set up his historic weekend.
McIlroy was cruising at four under before two late double bogeys looked to have cost him dear in the opening round, but his response was emphatic with a bogey-free 66 on Friday.
McIlroy displayed some trademark brilliance off the tee in both rounds, with Bhatia watching on in wonder when getting a close look at him during the opening rounds.
“I’ve never seen someone hit a driver that good," Bhatia said on an appearance on GOLF's Subpar podcast.
"He played great the first round and made a couple of doubles and somehow I beat him the first round.
"And I was like, man, that guy, he played so freaking good. And you almost feel like, how do I compete with that?
"He hits it far, he hits it straight, his wedge play was great. He didn’t miss I don’t think inside 10 feet on Friday.”
There was plenty more drama to come over the weekend, when McIlroy finally completed his career Grand Slam after a dramatic Sunday at Augusta.
And Bhatia says watching McIlroy finally slip on that Green Jacket was an inspiring sight having watched the Northern Irishman's decade of struggle to get over the line.
“It was really cool for me to see, as he’s kind of been the guy of our generation, to finally cap it off,” Bhatia added. “It really inspired me and a lot of people I think watching that final round.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
