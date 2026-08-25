Almost $100 Million Has Just Been Dished Out On The PGA Tour: Here's How And Who It Went To

There is only one more event left to play in the PGA Tour's 2026 season, and $40 million is on the line at East Lake Golf Club as the Tour Championship takes place.

The PGA Tour's best 30 players are in town and will be going head to head from a blank slate in 2026 with points reset and no starting strokes once again.

Whoever follows in Tommy Fleetwood's footsteps will earn themselves a cool $10 million (before tax) while also being able to call themselves the FedEx Cup champion.

But that's all in the future. What has already been decided is a whole heap of cash. After Wyndham Clark's victory at the BMW Championship, almost $90 million was awarded to the PGA Tour's top 50.

Just over $67 million ($67,175,000) will head towards those pro golfers in the immediate future while a notch over $20 million ($20,250,000) has been deferred.

Scottie Scheffler's win at the FedEx St Jude Championship in the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ensured he took home around a quarter of the overall figure.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick wrapped up second place and the $13 million that goes with it. Clark, buoyed by his recent success, took third and a bonus of $8 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following the BMW Championship, instant payouts of at least $50,000 found their way to each of the top 50 while the PGA Tour’s restructured FEC bonus system means that everyone from Matt McCarty upwards will enjoy a deferred payment of more than $225,000.

In addition, PGA Tour members who finished between 51st and 125th in the FedEx Cup points list earned no more than $195,000 but at least $100,000, taking the overall bonus payout to almost $100 million.

Below is the full breakdown of FedEx Cup bonus-pool payouts for each player inside the PGA Tour's top 50 in 2026.

FEDEX CUP BONUS MONEY PAYOUT 2026