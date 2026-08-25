Almost $100 Million Has Just Been Dished Out On The PGA Tour: Here's How And Who It Went To

Before the $40 million Tour Championship, 50 of the PGA Tour's best are celebrating a significant bump in earnings via FedEx Cup Playoffs Bonus payouts

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The PGA Tour logo (left) alongside the FedEx logo (centre) and an outline of the FedEx Cup (right) on a slate background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is only one more event left to play in the PGA Tour's 2026 season, and $40 million is on the line at East Lake Golf Club as the Tour Championship takes place.

The PGA Tour's best 30 players are in town and will be going head to head from a blank slate in 2026 with points reset and no starting strokes once again.

Whoever follows in Tommy Fleetwood's footsteps will earn themselves a cool $10 million (before tax) while also being able to call themselves the FedEx Cup champion.

But that's all in the future. What has already been decided is a whole heap of cash. After Wyndham Clark's victory at the BMW Championship, almost $90 million was awarded to the PGA Tour's top 50.

Just over $67 million ($67,175,000) will head towards those pro golfers in the immediate future while a notch over $20 million ($20,250,000) has been deferred.

Scottie Scheffler's win at the FedEx St Jude Championship in the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ensured he took home around a quarter of the overall figure.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick wrapped up second place and the $13 million that goes with it. Clark, buoyed by his recent success, took third and a bonus of $8 million.

Following the BMW Championship, instant payouts of at least $50,000 found their way to each of the top 50 while the PGA Tour’s restructured FEC bonus system means that everyone from Matt McCarty upwards will enjoy a deferred payment of more than $225,000.

In addition, PGA Tour members who finished between 51st and 125th in the FedEx Cup points list earned no more than $195,000 but at least $100,000, taking the overall bonus payout to almost $100 million.

Below is the full breakdown of FedEx Cup bonus-pool payouts for each player inside the PGA Tour's top 50 in 2026.

FEDEX CUP BONUS MONEY PAYOUT 2026

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Position

Player

Bonus Money

Deferred

1st

Scottie Scheffler

$22,000,000

$1,000,000

2nd

Matt Fitzpatrick

$12,000,000

$1,000,000

3rd

Wyndham Clark

$7,000,000

$1,000,000

4th

Cameron Young

$5,500,000

$1,000,000

5th

Si Woo Kim

$4,400,000

$1,000,000

6th

Chris Gotterup

$3,400,000

$900,000

7th

Collin Morikawa

$2,500,000

$800,000

8th

Sam Burns

$1,700,000

$700,000

9th

Tommy Fleetwood

$1,050,000

$600,000

10th

Ludvig Aberg

$760,000

$550,000

11th

Rory McIlroy

$485,000

$500,000

12th

Xander Schauffele

$410,000

$475,000

13th

Jacob Bridgeman

$360,000

$450,000

14th

Russell Henley

$320,000

$435,000

15th

Akshay Bhatia

$290,000

$420,000

16th

Hideki Matsuyama

$285,000

$405,000

17th

Ryan Gerard

$280,000

$390,000

18th

Gary Woodland

$275,000

$375,000

19th

Patrick Cantlay

$270,000

$360,000

20th

Kristoffer Reitan

$265,000

$345,000

21st

Min Woo Lee

$260,000

$330,000

22nd

JJ Spaun

$255,000

$320,000

23rd

Alex Smalley

$250,000

$310,000

24th

Alex Fitzpatrick

$245,000

$300,000

25th

Robert MacIntyre

$240,000

$290,000

26th

Viktor Hovland

$235,000

$280,000

27th

Justin Rose

$230,000

$270,000

28th

Adam Scott

$225,000

$260,000

29th

Tom Kim

$220,000

$250,000

30th

Ryan Fox

$215,000

$245,000

31st

Kurt Kitayama

$75,000

$244,000

32nd

JT Poston

$75,000

$243,000

33rd

Rickie Fowler

$75,000

$242,000

34th

Bud Cauley

$75,000

$241,000

35th

Nicolai Hojgaard

$75,000

$240,000

36th

Alex Noren

$75,000

$239,000

37th

Sungjae Im

$75,000

$238,000

38th

Jake Knapp

$75,000

$237,000

39th

Aaron Rai

$75,000

$236,000

40th

Sepp Straka

$75,000

$235,000

41st

Ben Griffin

$50,000

$234,000

42nd

Maverick McNealy

$50,000

$233,000

43rd

Justin Thomas

$50,000

$232,000

44th

Michael Thorbjornsen

$50,000

$231,000

45th

Nico Echavarria

$50,000

$230,000

46th

Michael Brennan

$50,000

$229,000

47th

Ryo Hisatsune

$50,000

$228,000

48th

Sahith Theegala

$50,000

$227,000

49th

Eric Cole

$50,000

$226,000

50th

Matt McCarty

$50,000

$225,000
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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