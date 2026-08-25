Almost $100 Million Has Just Been Dished Out On The PGA Tour: Here's How And Who It Went To
Before the $40 million Tour Championship, 50 of the PGA Tour's best are celebrating a significant bump in earnings via FedEx Cup Playoffs Bonus payouts
There is only one more event left to play in the PGA Tour's 2026 season, and $40 million is on the line at East Lake Golf Club as the Tour Championship takes place.
The PGA Tour's best 30 players are in town and will be going head to head from a blank slate in 2026 with points reset and no starting strokes once again.
Whoever follows in Tommy Fleetwood's footsteps will earn themselves a cool $10 million (before tax) while also being able to call themselves the FedEx Cup champion.
But that's all in the future. What has already been decided is a whole heap of cash. After Wyndham Clark's victory at the BMW Championship, almost $90 million was awarded to the PGA Tour's top 50.
Just over $67 million ($67,175,000) will head towards those pro golfers in the immediate future while a notch over $20 million ($20,250,000) has been deferred.
Scottie Scheffler's win at the FedEx St Jude Championship in the opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ensured he took home around a quarter of the overall figure.
Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick wrapped up second place and the $13 million that goes with it. Clark, buoyed by his recent success, took third and a bonus of $8 million.
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Following the BMW Championship, instant payouts of at least $50,000 found their way to each of the top 50 while the PGA Tour’s restructured FEC bonus system means that everyone from Matt McCarty upwards will enjoy a deferred payment of more than $225,000.
In addition, PGA Tour members who finished between 51st and 125th in the FedEx Cup points list earned no more than $195,000 but at least $100,000, taking the overall bonus payout to almost $100 million.
Below is the full breakdown of FedEx Cup bonus-pool payouts for each player inside the PGA Tour's top 50 in 2026.
FEDEX CUP BONUS MONEY PAYOUT 2026
|
Position
|
Player
|
Bonus Money
|
Deferred
|
1st
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
$22,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
2nd
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
$12,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
3rd
|
Wyndham Clark
|
$7,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
4th
|
Cameron Young
|
$5,500,000
|
$1,000,000
|
5th
|
Si Woo Kim
|
$4,400,000
|
$1,000,000
|
6th
|
Chris Gotterup
|
$3,400,000
|
$900,000
|
7th
|
Collin Morikawa
|
$2,500,000
|
$800,000
|
8th
|
Sam Burns
|
$1,700,000
|
$700,000
|
9th
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
$1,050,000
|
$600,000
|
10th
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
$760,000
|
$550,000
|
11th
|
Rory McIlroy
|
$485,000
|
$500,000
|
12th
|
Xander Schauffele
|
$410,000
|
$475,000
|
13th
|
Jacob Bridgeman
|
$360,000
|
$450,000
|
14th
|
Russell Henley
|
$320,000
|
$435,000
|
15th
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
$290,000
|
$420,000
|
16th
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
$285,000
|
$405,000
|
17th
|
Ryan Gerard
|
$280,000
|
$390,000
|
18th
|
Gary Woodland
|
$275,000
|
$375,000
|
19th
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
$270,000
|
$360,000
|
20th
|
Kristoffer Reitan
|
$265,000
|
$345,000
|
21st
|
Min Woo Lee
|
$260,000
|
$330,000
|
22nd
|
JJ Spaun
|
$255,000
|
$320,000
|
23rd
|
Alex Smalley
|
$250,000
|
$310,000
|
24th
|
Alex Fitzpatrick
|
$245,000
|
$300,000
|
25th
|
Robert MacIntyre
|
$240,000
|
$290,000
|
26th
|
Viktor Hovland
|
$235,000
|
$280,000
|
27th
|
Justin Rose
|
$230,000
|
$270,000
|
28th
|
Adam Scott
|
$225,000
|
$260,000
|
29th
|
Tom Kim
|
$220,000
|
$250,000
|
30th
|
Ryan Fox
|
$215,000
|
$245,000
|
31st
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
$75,000
|
$244,000
|
32nd
|
JT Poston
|
$75,000
|
$243,000
|
33rd
|
Rickie Fowler
|
$75,000
|
$242,000
|
34th
|
Bud Cauley
|
$75,000
|
$241,000
|
35th
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
$75,000
|
$240,000
|
36th
|
Alex Noren
|
$75,000
|
$239,000
|
37th
|
Sungjae Im
|
$75,000
|
$238,000
|
38th
|
Jake Knapp
|
$75,000
|
$237,000
|
39th
|
Aaron Rai
|
$75,000
|
$236,000
|
40th
|
Sepp Straka
|
$75,000
|
$235,000
|
41st
|
Ben Griffin
|
$50,000
|
$234,000
|
42nd
|
Maverick McNealy
|
$50,000
|
$233,000
|
43rd
|
Justin Thomas
|
$50,000
|
$232,000
|
44th
|
Michael Thorbjornsen
|
$50,000
|
$231,000
|
45th
|
Nico Echavarria
|
$50,000
|
$230,000
|
46th
|
Michael Brennan
|
$50,000
|
$229,000
|
47th
|
Ryo Hisatsune
|
$50,000
|
$228,000
|
48th
|
Sahith Theegala
|
$50,000
|
$227,000
|
49th
|
Eric Cole
|
$50,000
|
$226,000
|
50th
|
Matt McCarty
|
$50,000
|
$225,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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