British Masters Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two Pairings At The Belfry
Check out all of the tee times and pairings for rounds one and two as The Belfry's iconic Brabazon Course hosts the 2026 Husqvarna British Masters
The DP World Tour's run through the British Isles continues this week with the return of the Husqvarna British Masters on The Belfry's iconic Brabazon Course.
Big names such as Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Marco Penge are teeing it up in the heart of England, all hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sweden's Alex Noren who took the title 12 months ago.
With Noren absent this time, though, a new champion is guaranteed to be crowned. And as every player begins their journey on Thursday, each will be aware a good start is required if they are to make that happen.
Due to the full field consisting of more than 150 players, there will be a two-tee start across both Thursday and Friday with morning and afternoon waves offering fans a full day of impressive action.
Below is the complete list of round one and round two tee times at the 2026 Husqvarna British Masters.
2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND ONE
1ST HOLE
BST (ET)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Junghwan Lee, Hugo Townsend, Daniel Young
- 7:40am (2:40am) - Luke List, Sebastian Soderberg, Todd Clements
- 7:50am (2:50am) - Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Gavins, Benjamin Follett-Smith
- 8:00am (3:00am) - Daniel Van Tonder, Marcel Siem, Zander Lombard
- 8:10am (3:10am) - Jack Buchanan, Sebastian Garcia, Mike Toorop
- 8:20am (3:20am) - Yurav Premlall, Freddy Schott, Connor Syme
- 8:30am (3:30am) - Jordan Gumberg, Edoardo Molinari, Tom Vaillant
- 8:40am (3:40am) - Nacho Elvira, Ashun Wu, Jason Scrivener
- 8:50am (3:50am) - David Ravetto, Dylan Naidoo, Guido Migliozzi
- 9:00am (4:00am) - Niklas Lemke, Marcel Schneider, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 9:10am (4:10am) - Ryan Peake, Albin Bergstrom, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 9:20am (4:20am) - Tobias Jonsson, James Morrison, Adri Arnaus
- 9:30am (4:30am) - Daniel Rodrigues, Davis Bryant, John Gough
- 12:45pm (7:45am) - Niklas Norgaard, Keita Nakajima, Matthew Jordan
- 12:55pm (7:55am) - John Parry, Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier
- 1:05pm (8:05am) - Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Casey Jarvis
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Daniel Brown, Harry Hall, Jayden Schaper
- 1:25pm (8:25am) - Richard Mansell, Shaun Norris, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 1:35pm (8:35am) - Danny Willett, Mikael Lindberg, Kota Kaneko
- 1:45pm (8:45am) - Stefano Mazzoli, Bernd Wiesberger, Calum Hill
- 1:55pm (8:55am) - Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Joost Luiten
- 2:05pm (9:05am) - Fred Biondi Figueiredo, Joshua Berry, Shubhankar Sharma
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Haydn McCullen, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Connor McKinney
- 2:25pm (9:25am) - Marcus Kinhult, Joel Girrbach, Pablo Larrazabal
- 2:35pm (9:35am) - Alexander Levy, Maximilian Steinlechner, Yuvraj Sandhu
- 2:45pm (9:45am) - Quentin Debove, Andreas Halvorsen, Andres German Gallegos
10TH HOLE
BST (ET)
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis
- 7:40am (2:40am) - Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 7:50am (2:50am) - Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed
- 8:00am (3:00am) - Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther
- 8:10am (3:10am) - Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra
- 8:20am (3:20am) - Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean
- 8:30am (3:30am) - Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence
- 8:40am (3:40am) - Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li
- 8:50am (3:50am) - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde
- 9:00am (4:00am) - Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory
- 9:10am (4:10am) - Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson
- 9:20am (4:20am) - Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque
- 9:30am (4:30am) - Anthony Quayle, Gregorio De Leo, Jordan Loft
- 12:45pm (7:45am) - Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell
- 12:55pm (7:55am) - Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore
- 1:05pm (8:05am) - Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix
- 1:25pm (8:25am) - Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 1:35pm (8:35am) - Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 1:45pm (8:45am) - Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi
- 1:55pm (8:55am) - Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior
- 2:05pm (9:05am) - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel
- 2:25pm (9:25am) - Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 2:35pm (9:35am) - MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law
- 2:45pm (9:45am) - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Harley Smith, Cameron Adam
2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND TWO
1ST HOLE
BST (ET)
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell
- 7:40am (2:40am) - Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore
- 7:50am (2:50am) - Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee
- 8:00am (3:00am) - Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix
- 8:10am (3:10am) - Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 8:20am (3:20am) - Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 8:30am (3:30am) - Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi
- 8:40am (3:40am) - Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior
- 8:50am (3:50am) - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier
- 9:00am (4:00am) - Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel
- 9:10am (4:10am) - Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 9:20am (4:20am) - MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law
- 9:30am (4:30am) - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Harley Smith, Cameron Adam
- 12:45pm (7:45am) - Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis
- 12:55pm (7:55am) - Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1:05pm (8:05am) - Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther
- 1:25pm (8:25am) - Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra
- 1:35pm (8:35am) - Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean
- 1:45pm (8:45am) - Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence
- 1:55pm (8:55am) - Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li
- 2:05pm (9:05am) - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory
- 2:25pm (9:25am) - Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson
- 2:35pm (9:35am) - Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque
- 2:45pm (9:45am) - Anthony Quayle, Gregorio De Leo, Jordan Loft
10TH HOLE
BST (ET)
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Niklas Norgaard, Keita Nakajima, Matthew Jordan
- 7:40am (2:40am) - John Parry, Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier
- 7:50am (2:50am) - Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Casey Jarvis
- 8:00am (3:00am) - Daniel Brown, Harry Hall, Jayden Schaper
- 8:10am (3:10am) - Richard Mansell, Shaun Norris, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 8:20am (3:20am) - Danny Willett, Mikael Lindberg, Kota Kaneko
- 8:30am (3:30am) - Stefano Mazzoli, Bernd Wiesberger, Calum Hill
- 8:40am (3:40am) - Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Joost Luiten
- 8:50am (3:50am) - Fred Biondi Figueiredo, Joshua Berry, Shubhankar Sharma
- 9:00am (4:00am) - Haydn McCullen, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Connor McKinney
- 9:10am (4:10am) - Marcus Kinhult, Joel Girrbach, Pablo Larrazabal
- 9:20am (4:20am) - Alexander Levy, Maximilian Steinlechner, Yuvraj Sandhu
- 9:30am (4:30am) - Quentin Debove, Andreas Halvorsen, Andres German Gallegos
- 12:45pm (7:45am) - Junghwan Lee, Hugo Townsend, Daniel Young
- 12:55pm (7:55am) - Luke List, Sebastian Soderberg, Todd Clements
- 1:05pm (8:05am) - Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Gavins, Benjamin Follett-Smith
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Daniel Van Tonder, Marcel Siem, Zander Lombard
- 1:25pm (8:25am) - Jack Buchanan, Sebastian Garcia, Mike Toorop
- 1:35pm (8:35am) - Yurav Premlall, Freddy Schott, Connor Syme
- 1:45pm (8:45am) - Jordan Gumberg, Edoardo Molinari, Tom Vaillant
- 1:55pm (8:55am) - Nacho Elvira, Ashun Wu, Jason Scrivener
- 2:05pm (9:05am) - David Ravetto, Dylan Naidoo, Guido Migliozzi
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Niklas Lemke, Marcel Schneider, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 2:25pm (9:25am) - Ryan Peake, Albin Bergstrom, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 2:35pm (9:35am) - Tobias Jonsson, James Morrison, Adri Arnaus
- 2:45pm (9:45am) - Daniel Rodrigues, Davis Bryant, John Gough
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.