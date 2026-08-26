British Masters Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two Pairings At The Belfry

The DP World Tour's run through the British Isles continues this week with the return of the Husqvarna British Masters on The Belfry's iconic Brabazon Course.

Big names such as Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Marco Penge are teeing it up in the heart of England, all hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sweden's Alex Noren who took the title 12 months ago.

With Noren absent this time, though, a new champion is guaranteed to be crowned. And as every player begins their journey on Thursday, each will be aware a good start is required if they are to make that happen.

Due to the full field consisting of more than 150 players, there will be a two-tee start across both Thursday and Friday with morning and afternoon waves offering fans a full day of impressive action.

Below is the complete list of round one and round two tee times at the 2026 Husqvarna British Masters.

2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND ONE

1ST HOLE

BST (ET)

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7:30am (2:30am) - Junghwan Lee, Hugo Townsend, Daniel Young

Junghwan Lee, Hugo Townsend, Daniel Young 7:40am (2:40am) - Luke List, Sebastian Soderberg, Todd Clements

Luke List, Sebastian Soderberg, Todd Clements 7:50am (2:50am) - Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Gavins, Benjamin Follett-Smith

Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Gavins, Benjamin Follett-Smith 8:00am (3:00am) - Daniel Van Tonder, Marcel Siem, Zander Lombard

Daniel Van Tonder, Marcel Siem, Zander Lombard 8:10am (3:10am) - Jack Buchanan, Sebastian Garcia, Mike Toorop

Jack Buchanan, Sebastian Garcia, Mike Toorop 8:20am (3:20am) - Yurav Premlall, Freddy Schott, Connor Syme

Yurav Premlall, Freddy Schott, Connor Syme 8:30am (3:30am) - Jordan Gumberg, Edoardo Molinari, Tom Vaillant

Jordan Gumberg, Edoardo Molinari, Tom Vaillant 8:40am (3:40am) - Nacho Elvira, Ashun Wu, Jason Scrivener

Nacho Elvira, Ashun Wu, Jason Scrivener 8:50am (3:50am) - David Ravetto, Dylan Naidoo, Guido Migliozzi

David Ravetto, Dylan Naidoo, Guido Migliozzi 9:00am (4:00am) - Niklas Lemke, Marcel Schneider, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Niklas Lemke, Marcel Schneider, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:10am (4:10am) - Ryan Peake, Albin Bergstrom, Rocco Repetto Taylor

Ryan Peake, Albin Bergstrom, Rocco Repetto Taylor 9:20am (4:20am) - Tobias Jonsson, James Morrison, Adri Arnaus

Tobias Jonsson, James Morrison, Adri Arnaus 9:30am (4:30am) - Daniel Rodrigues, Davis Bryant, John Gough

Daniel Rodrigues, Davis Bryant, John Gough 12:45pm (7:45am) - Niklas Norgaard, Keita Nakajima, Matthew Jordan

Niklas Norgaard, Keita Nakajima, Matthew Jordan 12:55pm (7:55am) - John Parry, Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier

John Parry, Angel Ayora, Daniel Hillier 1:05pm (8:05am) - Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Casey Jarvis

Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Casey Jarvis 1:15pm (8:15am) - Daniel Brown, Harry Hall, Jayden Schaper

Daniel Brown, Harry Hall, Jayden Schaper 1:25pm (8:25am) - Richard Mansell, Shaun Norris, Jacob Skov Olesen

Richard Mansell, Shaun Norris, Jacob Skov Olesen 1:35pm (8:35am) - Danny Willett, Mikael Lindberg, Kota Kaneko

Danny Willett, Mikael Lindberg, Kota Kaneko 1:45pm (8:45am) - Stefano Mazzoli, Bernd Wiesberger, Calum Hill

Stefano Mazzoli, Bernd Wiesberger, Calum Hill 1:55pm (8:55am) - Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Joost Luiten

Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Joost Luiten 2:05pm (9:05am) - Fred Biondi Figueiredo, Joshua Berry, Shubhankar Sharma

Fred Biondi Figueiredo, Joshua Berry, Shubhankar Sharma 2:15pm (9:15am) - Haydn McCullen, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Connor McKinney

Haydn McCullen, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Connor McKinney 2:25pm (9:25am) - Marcus Kinhult, Joel Girrbach, Pablo Larrazabal

Marcus Kinhult, Joel Girrbach, Pablo Larrazabal 2:35pm (9:35am) - Alexander Levy, Maximilian Steinlechner, Yuvraj Sandhu

Alexander Levy, Maximilian Steinlechner, Yuvraj Sandhu 2:45pm (9:45am) - Quentin Debove, Andreas Halvorsen, Andres German Gallegos

Tyrrell Hatton (Image credit: Getty Images)

10TH HOLE

BST (ET)

7:30am (2:30am) - Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis

Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis 7:40am (2:40am) - Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen

Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen 7:50am (2:50am) - Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed

Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed 8:00am (3:00am) - Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther

Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther 8:10am (3:10am) - Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra

Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra 8:20am (3:20am) - Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean

Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean 8:30am (3:30am) - Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence

Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence 8:40am (3:40am) - Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li

Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li 8:50am (3:50am) - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde

Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde 9:00am (4:00am) - Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory

Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory 9:10am (4:10am) - Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson

Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson 9:20am (4:20am) - Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque 9:30am (4:30am) - Anthony Quayle, Gregorio De Leo, Jordan Loft

Anthony Quayle, Gregorio De Leo, Jordan Loft 12:45pm (7:45am) - Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell 12:55pm (7:55am) - Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore

Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore 1:05pm (8:05am) - Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee

Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee 1:15pm (8:15am) - Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix

Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix 1:25pm (8:25am) - Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson 1:35pm (8:35am) - Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa

Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa 1:45pm (8:45am) - Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi

Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi 1:55pm (8:55am) - Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior

Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior 2:05pm (9:05am) - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier

Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier 2:15pm (9:15am) - Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel

Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel 2:25pm (9:25am) - Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti

Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti 2:35pm (9:35am) - MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law

MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law 2:45pm (9:45am) - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Harley Smith, Cameron Adam

2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND TWO

1ST HOLE

BST (ET)

7:30am (2:30am) - Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Rosenmueller, Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell 7:40am (2:40am) - Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore

Frankie Capan III, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore 7:50am (2:50am) - Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee

Sean Crocker, Joakim Lagergren, KH Lee 8:00am (3:00am) - Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix

Manuel Elvira, Jeong weon Ko, Frederic Lacroix 8:10am (3:10am) - Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Brandon Robinson Thompson 8:20am (3:20am) - Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa

Grant Forrest, JC Ritchie, Yuto Katsuragawa 8:30am (3:30am) - Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi

Ben Schmidt, Ryggs Johnston, David Micheluzzi 8:40am (3:40am) - Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior

Ross Fisher, Jens Dantorp, Jack Senior 8:50am (3:50am) - Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier

Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow, Julien Guerrier 9:00am (4:00am) - Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel

Louis De Jaeger, Angel Hidalgo, Darius Van Driel 9:10am (4:10am) - Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti

Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero, Fabrizio Zanotti 9:20am (4:20am) - MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law

MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, David Law 9:30am (4:30am) - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Harley Smith, Cameron Adam

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Harley Smith, Cameron Adam 12:45pm (7:45am) - Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis

Matthieu Pavon, Yanhan Zhou, Hennie Du Plessis 12:55pm (7:55am) - Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen

Marcus Armitage, Scott Jamieson, Thorbjorn Olesen 1:05pm (8:05am) - Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed

Andy Sullivan, Dan Bradbury, Patrick Reed 1:15pm (8:15am) - Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther

Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Jeff Winther 1:25pm (8:25am) - Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra

Luke Donald, Oliver Lindell, Eugenio Chacarra 1:35pm (8:35am) - Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean

Michael Hollick, Erik Van Rooyen, Joe Dean 1:45pm (8:45am) - Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence

Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner, Thriston Lawrence 1:55pm (8:55am) - Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li

Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Haotong Li 2:05pm (9:05am) - Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde

Dylan Frittelli, Rikuya Hoshino, Marcus Helligkilde 2:15pm (9:15am) - Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory

Michael Mjaaseth, Filippo Celli, Felix Mory 2:25pm (9:25am) - Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson

Euan Walker, Quim Vidal, Clement Charmasson 2:35pm (9:35am) - Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud, Wenyi Ding, Romain Langasque 2:45pm (9:45am) - Anthony Quayle, Gregorio De Leo, Jordan Loft

Patrick Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

10TH HOLE

BST (ET)