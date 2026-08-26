Jake Knapp Undergoes Surgery After Narrowly Missing Out On Tour Championship Spot

Following on from the BMW Championship, Jake Knapp confirmed that he has undergone surgery to repair a ligament injury in his left thumb.

A post shared by Jake Knapp (@knapptime_ltd) A photo posted by on

Posting a series of pictures to his social media, Knapp wrote: "Earlier this morning I underwent surgery to repair a ligament in my left thumb. Happy to let you all know that everything was successful and I’ll be back to doing what I love soon!

"So thankful for my team and the doctors at HSS that helped get this done so I can get back to playing at 100% #LTD."

After an incredibly strong start to the beginning of his year, which yielded seven top 11 finishes in eight starts, injury struck for the American, who showed signs of problems at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Withdrawing from the Signature Event shortly before his first round tee time, Knapp did compete in The Players Championship the week after, where he missed the cut, before a T6th result at the Houston Open and a T11th finish at The Masters showed his game was still there.

However, at the RBC Heritage the following week, he finished near the bottom of the leaderboard, with further withdrawals coming at the Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship and PGA Championship in April and May.

Returning at the US Open in June, two months after his last start, four missed cuts in six events showed he wasn't at 100%, although a T13th result at the 3M Open meant he made the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Backing up that finish with a T7th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Knapp's T41st at the BMW Championship marked his final event of the season.

In the end, the PGA Tour winner finished 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he narrowly missed out on the Tour Championship.

Knapp's best result of the year was T5th at the Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, a return date hasn't been confirmed by Knapp, who has wrapped up his PGA Tour card for next season, as well as a spot in all of the Signature Events via his top 50 finish in the standings.

Following on from the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall Series gets underway from September 17th, running all the way to the RSM Classic on November 19-22nd.

Consisting of eight tournaments, players have the chance of improving their spot in the FedEx Cup standings, specifically those from the 51st spot and down.

It's currently unclear as to whether Knapp will tee it up in any of the scheduled tournaments, as the 32-year-old continues his recovery back to the professional game.