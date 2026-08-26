Jake Knapp Undergoes Surgery After Narrowly Missing Out On Tour Championship Spot
A ligament injury in Knapp's left thumb midway through the season halted a strong start to his year, with the American going under the knife to correct the issue
Following on from the BMW Championship, Jake Knapp confirmed that he has undergone surgery to repair a ligament injury in his left thumb.
Posting a series of pictures to his social media, Knapp wrote: "Earlier this morning I underwent surgery to repair a ligament in my left thumb. Happy to let you all know that everything was successful and I’ll be back to doing what I love soon!
"So thankful for my team and the doctors at HSS that helped get this done so I can get back to playing at 100% #LTD."
After an incredibly strong start to the beginning of his year, which yielded seven top 11 finishes in eight starts, injury struck for the American, who showed signs of problems at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Withdrawing from the Signature Event shortly before his first round tee time, Knapp did compete in The Players Championship the week after, where he missed the cut, before a T6th result at the Houston Open and a T11th finish at The Masters showed his game was still there.
However, at the RBC Heritage the following week, he finished near the bottom of the leaderboard, with further withdrawals coming at the Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship and PGA Championship in April and May.
Returning at the US Open in June, two months after his last start, four missed cuts in six events showed he wasn't at 100%, although a T13th result at the 3M Open meant he made the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
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Backing up that finish with a T7th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Knapp's T41st at the BMW Championship marked his final event of the season.
In the end, the PGA Tour winner finished 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he narrowly missed out on the Tour Championship.
As of writing, a return date hasn't been confirmed by Knapp, who has wrapped up his PGA Tour card for next season, as well as a spot in all of the Signature Events via his top 50 finish in the standings.
Following on from the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Fall Series gets underway from September 17th, running all the way to the RSM Classic on November 19-22nd.
Consisting of eight tournaments, players have the chance of improving their spot in the FedEx Cup standings, specifically those from the 51st spot and down.
It's currently unclear as to whether Knapp will tee it up in any of the scheduled tournaments, as the 32-year-old continues his recovery back to the professional game.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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