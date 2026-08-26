Golf Channel has confirmed that the return of golf reality show, Big Break, is to be delayed a week after it was confirmed that a sponsored had pulled out of the series.

In a statement from the Golf Channel, it read: "Golf Channel is postponing tonight’s premiere of Big Break x Good Good to next Tuesday, September 1.

"This will allow for necessary production updates following a request from one of the show’s sponsors to remove its branding from the series."

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Launched in 2003, Big Break was last aired in 2015, with the announcement to postpone it coming just days after the controversial commercial featuring Good Good and Callaway Golf, which received severe criticism online.

In the now deleted advert, Good Good member Garrett Clark is seen running over to his golf bag, where fellow Good Good member, Alexis Miestowski, is seen reaching towards it.

Clark then barges Miestowski to the ground and says: “Do not touch my new driver.”

Both Good Good and Callaway released statements after the backlash online, with Good Good CEO, Matt Kendrick, posting a lengthy response on LinkedIn.

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In the statement, Kendrick wrote: "We made a mistake, and as CEO of Good Good, I own it. Over the last few days, I've spent a lot of time thinking about the ad we released and the response to it.

"The concept was intended to parody a scene from the movie Obsession. The execution missed the mark. I understand why people found it insensitive, and I want to be clear that neither I nor anyone at Good Good condones violence of any kind.

"Regardless of what we intended, we are responsible for what we put into the world and how it is received. We got this one wrong."

Despite the apologies, that hasn't stopped one sponsor from pulling its branding from the Big Break reboot that was to premiere on August 25th.

Although the brand hasn't been confirmed, reports suggest that it's Golf Galaxy, who was listed as one of the show's sponsors.

What's more, both Golf Galaxy and Dicks Sporting Goods have removed all Good Good products, golf equipment and apparel from their online stores.

PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, was even asked about the controversy during his Tour Championship press conference on Tuesday afternoon, specifically around Good Good's actions following the fallout.

"I think what we saw was concerning," explained Rolapp at East Lake. "It's clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing. It was a bit defensive and late.

"But I think the responses are getting better. I think we've seen some things this morning, we've had some conversations with them, so we'll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rolapp was also asked about the PGA Tour's upcoming event in November, where Good Good is the title sponsor - Good Good Championship.

Being staged at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Rolapp stated: "I think I mentioned before, it's a bit of a fluid situation.

"We were disappointed at first. It sounds like in the last 24 hours they've made some progress. We'll continue to monitor the situation and see how it develops."