This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the days ahead.

There is a lot going on in the world of professional golf this week with tournaments taking place on the PGA, DP World, LPGA and LIV Golf Tours.

Week two of the PGA Tour's FedExCup highlights the action, while there's also the Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour, the Canadian Open on the LPGA and the season-ending tournament in the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf's Team Championship has been canceled after weeks of rumors, while there is plenty of other speculation about the circuit, particularly over Jon Rahm's future.

So, what has happened already this week, what is in the news and what do we have to look forward to?

Let's take a look...

New LIV Golf lawsuit

It has been a busy week of LIV Golf news (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been plenty of LIV Golf news this week, with the Team Championship officially canceled and the LIV Indianapolis prize money dramatically reduced.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speculation has also mounted over Rahm's future, while reports state its players are awaiting payment.

To add to the news, it was confirmed by David Rumsey of Front Office Sports that LIV Golf is being sued for around $1.23m by Fresh Tape Media, which produced its preseason media days event in January.

Following the report, founder of Fresh Tape Media Jared Kleinstein wrote on X: “We worked with a lot of great people at @livgolf_league and are proud of what our team produced.

“This isn’t about the work or the people we collaborated with. It’s pretty simple: when a small business does the work, it deserves to be paid for it.”

It follows another lawsuit in July, when a former technology partner of LIV, Mobii Systems Group Limited, sued the tour for $1.1m alleging LIV Golf failed to pay its licensing fees and usage fees during the 2026 season.

DeChambeau to play Nedbank Golf Challenge

A post shared by GARY PLAYER (@gary.player) A photo posted by on

Bryson DeChambeau will make his debut in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December, the LIV Golf star confirmed in a video alongside tournament host Gary Player.

The event, known as 'Africa's Major', will be DeChambeau's second appearance of the year in South Africa following LIV's successful debut in the country at Steyn City, which he won after defeating Jon Rahm in a playoff.

Justin Rose, defending champion Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis and Marco Penge have also been confirmed in the field.

Scheffler's $23m bonus

Scheffler has won $33m in bonus money already this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

After picking up a $10m bonus for topping the regular season FedExCup standings, Scottie Scheffler will earn another $23m following the BMW Championship for locking up his no.1 spot prior to the Tour Championship.

A pool of nearly $100 million in FedExCup bonus money will be distributed to the top 125 players in the standings following this week's event.

There's another $40m up for grabs at East Lake, with the FedExCup Champion winning $10m.

BMW Championship

Scheffler defends his title at the BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's week two of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs and the top 50 head to St Louis' Bellerive Country Club, which was last seen at the 2018 PGA Championship.

The BMW Championship, originally known as the Western Open, is the oldest non-Major on the PGA Tour schedule, dating back to 1899.

Only the top 30 in the standings will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week, with the likes of Jake Knapp (35th), Robert MacIntyre (36th), Aaron Rai (37th), Patrick Cantlay (43rd) and Justin Thomas (44th) among the big names needing to move up.

Scottie Scheffler, who won last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, defends his title after beating Robert MacIntyre at Caves Valley last year.

Nexo Championship

Grant Forrest won last year's Nexo Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nexo Championship returns to Trump International Golf Links as Grant Forrest defends his title.

Race to Dubai no.1 Patrick Reed and no.3 Eugenio Chacarra are in the field for what is the final event of the Closing Swing. The player who tops the 'Swing' will earn entry into all Back 9 tournaments and receive a $200,000 bonus.

Other notables playing include John Daly II, making his DP World Tour debut, Casey Jarvis, Keita Nakajima and last week's winner Jeff Winther.

The event features a Celebrity Pro-Am for the first time this year, headlined by Andy, Jamie and Judy Murray. A host of other sports stars and olympians are also confirmed to play.

CPKC Canadian Open

Henderson won her second CPKC Women's Open last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Canadian Open week on the LPGA Tour, with home favorite Brooke Henderson defending her title after winning for the second time last year.

The event at Mayfair Golf Club in Edmonton in Alberta, features a strong field including World No.1 Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and many other big names from the circuit.

There's a $2.75m purse on offer.

LIV Golf Indianapolis

Joaquin Niemann won his ninth title at LIV Golf New York last time out (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf's final event of the 2026 campaign takes place at The Club at Chatham Hills.

It was due to be the penultimate tournament of the season but, following the LIV Team Championship cancelation, Indianapolis will also crown the team champions as well as Jon Rahm as the individual champion for the third consecutive year.

The event "will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion," LIV Golf said.

The event was a big success last year, with 60,000 fans on-site across three days.

What else to know: