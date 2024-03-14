What Does PLD Stand For? Players Championship 2024
Ping pros are wearing PLD caps and using special bags at TPC Sawgrass this week - here's why
Many eagle-eyed golf fans will notice a number of Ping staff players wearing PLD headwear and their caddies carrying white, black and gold PLD-logoed bags at the Players Championship. So what does it mean?
It's the second time Ping has decked out its players with PLD caps and bags during The Players week, after debuting the accessories at TPC Sawgrass in 2022.
The three-letter acronym stands for 'Putting Lab Design', with many of Ping's pros using the PLD range out on the PGA, DP World and LPGA Tours as well as in LIV Golf.
Players showing off the PLD logos this week include Viktor Hovland, Matthieu Pavon, Corey Conners, Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English, Taylor Moore and Nate Lashley.
A post shared by PING (@pingtour)
A photo posted by on
PLD was originally available for pros only, but the line was launched to consumers in 2022 and featured a range of high quality, premium milled flat sticks, including the PLD Anser putter. They're made from a solid block of forged 303 stainless steel, which Ping says "requires more than four hours of milling time" and have the company's precision-milled face pattern.
They come in a range of different blade and mallet designs, ranking among the best putters on the market - and five new models have just been released in the form of the PLD Milled Anser, Anser 2D, Oslo 3 and DS72 and Ally Blue 4.
Viktor Hovland is Ping's biggest name player to use one of the models, with the FedEx Cup champion and Ryder Cup star using a PLD DS 72 prototype mid-mallet.
Allisen Corpuz won the US Women's Open with one in the bag, while LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann has also been using a PLD model to great success.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
What Shoes Is Rory Mcilroy Wearing At The Players Championship?
The Northern Irishman was spotted wearing some special edition shoes for the tournament but what are they? We explain all here.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Players Championship Leaderboard, Tee Times And Live Updates: Day 1 At TPC Sawgrass
All the latest from the PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, where Rory McIlroy is one of the big names starting this morning
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Collin Morikawa Becomes Latest Pro To Switch Over To Emerging Putter Brand
The American has followed the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda by using a brand of putter which is not yet a household name
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jason Day Takes Equity Ownership In Golf Shoe Brand
The Australian will be wearing the X1 Proto shoe from Payntr throughout the 2024 season ahead of its official release in the Fall
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Phil Mickelson Spotted Using New Putter In LIV Golf Jeddah... And It's Not His Usual Brand
Phil Mickelson could be about to switch putter brands after being spotted using a L.A.B flat stick in Saudi Arabia
By Paul Higham Published
-
New Kirkland Signature KS2 Putter Spotted
Having recently released a new USGA-conforming driver and set of irons, images have surfaced on social media of a fresh putter from Costco's Kirkland Signature golf brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes Ball Change Ahead Of PGA Tour Return At Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major champion will have a new Bridgestone ball in play for this week's Genesis Invitational
By Elliott Heath Published
-
5 Questions After Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Launch
Tiger Woods' new brand Sun Day Red goes on sale on May 1, here's 5 questions we have after the exciting launch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces New Clothing Brand Sun Day Red
The 15-time Major winner has announced a new apparel brand in partnership with TaylorMade
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Thomas Makes Putter Switch Between Rounds At WM Phoenix Open
Following a poor performance on the greens during round one of the WM Phoenix Open, Thomas made a putter switch to much avail
By Matt Cradock Published