Jon Rahm Has Won Close To $10m Already In 2023

The year may only be seven weeks old, but Jon Ram has already earned more money than most people could conceive of making in a lifetime.

Rahm moved back to the World No.1 spot with his third win of 2023 in the Genesis Invitational. The elevated event had an enormous $20m purse, and Rahm won $3.6m for his efforts, taking his 2023 earnings to just short of $10m at $9,864,750. That’s over $3.5m more than the player second on the PGA Tour’s money list for 2023, Max Homa, who is on $6,282,805 - a figure swelled by $2,180,000 thanks to his runner-up position behind Rahm at Riviera Country Club.

To put Rahm’s staggering earnings figure into even more context, he has already eclipsed his total PGA Tour winnings of 2021, when he made $7,705,933 in a year that included his first Major win, the US Open.

Given the amount of golf yet to be played this year, including all four Majors, and the fact Rahm is obliged to compete in most of the remaining elevated events, there is huge potential for the Spaniard to claim significantly more money than he has earned so far. Most would argue it’s highly likely he will. After all, his run of form has been nothing short of breathtaking.

After struggling for much of 2022 (where he finished 15th on that year’s money list with $5,248,220) Rahm found another gear in September on the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship. He finishing tied for second at Wentworth in the first of 10 tourmaments in a row where he finished in the top 10. Five of those ended with victory, and there is no sign his form will dip any time soon.

Last year’s PGA Tour money list winner was Scottie Scheffler, whose four wins, including The Masters, banked him $14,046,910 - a new PGA Tour record. However, rather like Scheffler’s return to the top of the world rankings after his win in last week’s WM Phoenix Open, that looks like being short-lived.

As for how Rahm will retain his momentum, he made it sound easy following his latest win. He said: “I guess I just keep doing what I've been doing. You know, I've been obviously doing a lot of the things I needed to do properly every single day and that's the important thing, right? Just keeping that daily process as good as I have been. Obviously, I've been extremely disciplined my whole career, but right now I'm seeing the dividends of a lot of the hard work over the years. So just keep doing the small things and keep enjoying it, having fun.”

That hard work Rahm mentioned is certainly paying off now - literally, considering his ever-expanding bank balance.