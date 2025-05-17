The English Pro Leading Bryson In Strokes Gained Off The Tee And Outdriving Rory McIlroy
No one has driven the ball better than Marco Penge after the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Follow
With so much attention given to Bryson DeChambeau's and Rory McIlroy's prestigious driving, it can be easy to overlook some of the other powerful players in the field each week.
Even though the multiple Major champions are particularly long - and have another gear in the locker if they need it - they don't always top the driving stats.
Going by last season's statistics, England's Marco Penge arrived at the PGA Championship as the fourth longest player in the field - and so far he's backing up those numbers.
After two rounds, the 27-year-old from West Sussex is averaging 326.1 yards off the tee, which is ranked third behind DeChambeau, who's averaging a whopping 345.6 yards, and Xander Schauffele, who's averaging 327.1 yards.
McIlroy, who hasn't been at his best with the driver in the opening two rounds at Quail Hollow, is still averaging a pretty healthy 324.8 yards, which is ranked seventh.
The most pleasing statistic for Penge, however, and the more important one, is that he's leading the while field for Strokes Gained Off The Tee.
Of course, the only number that really matters is the one that shows where you are on the leaderboard.
After two rounds, DeChambeau is well-placed at three under, which is just five shots back of leader Jhonattan Vegas going into the weekend.
Penge, winner of the Hainan Classic in April on the DP World Tour, can be extremely happy with his efforts so far in what is his first PGA Championship.
Heading into the third round, he's just one shot further back of the DeChambeau and will be hoping for more of the same with his driver over the weekend.
The last time an English player won the PGA Championship was over 100 years ago, when Jim Barnes won his second title at the 1919 event.
A sub par round on Saturday and the big-hitting Penge might find himself in the conversation.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
