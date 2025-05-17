The English Pro Leading Bryson In Strokes Gained Off The Tee And Outdriving Rory McIlroy

No one has driven the ball better than Marco Penge after the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Follow

Marco Penge hitting a tee shot at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
Length off the tee is one of Marco Penge's greatest assets
With so much attention given to Bryson DeChambeau's and Rory McIlroy's prestigious driving, it can be easy to overlook some of the other powerful players in the field each week.

Even though the multiple Major champions are particularly long - and have another gear in the locker if they need it - they don't always top the driving stats.

Going by last season's statistics, England's Marco Penge arrived at the PGA Championship as the fourth longest player in the field - and so far he's backing up those numbers.

After two rounds, the 27-year-old from West Sussex is averaging 326.1 yards off the tee, which is ranked third behind DeChambeau, who's averaging a whopping 345.6 yards, and Xander Schauffele, who's averaging 327.1 yards.

McIlroy, who hasn't been at his best with the driver in the opening two rounds at Quail Hollow, is still averaging a pretty healthy 324.8 yards, which is ranked seventh.

The most pleasing statistic for Penge, however, and the more important one, is that he's leading the while field for Strokes Gained Off The Tee.

Marco Penge with driver at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow where he is leading Strokes Gained Off The Tee

Marco Penge has been both long and accurate so far, hitting 71.43% of fairways through two rounds at Quail Hollow

Of course, the only number that really matters is the one that shows where you are on the leaderboard.

After two rounds, DeChambeau is well-placed at three under, which is just five shots back of leader Jhonattan Vegas going into the weekend.

Penge, winner of the Hainan Classic in April on the DP World Tour, can be extremely happy with his efforts so far in what is his first PGA Championship.

Heading into the third round, he's just one shot further back of the DeChambeau and will be hoping for more of the same with his driver over the weekend.

The last time an English player won the PGA Championship was over 100 years ago, when Jim Barnes won his second title at the 1919 event.

A sub par round on Saturday and the big-hitting Penge might find himself in the conversation.

