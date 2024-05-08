Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy returns to action at the Quail Hollow signature event, just one week before the PGA Championship
With the PGA Championship just a week away, the latest signature event in the PGA Tour season offers a chance for some of the world's best players to not only earn huge money, world ranking and FedEx Cup points, but also assess their games ahead of the Major.
Despite those incentives, there are a couple of notable absentees, with Scottie Scheffler skipping the event in anticipation of the birth of his first child and Ludvig Aberg withdrawing due to a knee issue.
However, the 70-player field is still packed with top talent, including World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman, who turned 35 last week, is in a group with three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim and 2022 champion Max Homa over the first two rounds, with the three heading out at 12.39pm ET (5.39pm BST) on Thursday and 11.33am ET (4.33pm BST) on Friday.
The defending champion is Wyndham Clark, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last year's event with a four-shot win over Xander Schauffele. He is grouped with the man he beat and Shane Lowry, and they begin their first round at 11.22am ET (4.22pm BST) and their second round at 12.06am ET (5.06pm BST).
Another eye-catching group sees Open champion Brian Harman alongside Jason Day, who won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018, and Patrick Cantlay. They tee it up at 11.11am ET (4.11pm BST) in the first round and 12.06am ET (5.06pm BST) in the second round.
Plenty of attention will also be on the group featuring two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2012 champion Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, who has three Major wins. They get their challenges underway at 11.33am ET (4.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.28pm ET (5.28pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Wells Fargo Championship - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 12.39pm (5.39pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
Round Two
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 12.06am (5.06pm): Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.17pm (5.17pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 12.28pm (5.28pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland/Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy/Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk/Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole/Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers/Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An/Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
- 12.06am (5.06pm): Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren/Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 12.17pm (5.17pm): Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English/Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
- 12.28pm (5.28pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland/Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.39pm (5.39pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa/Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
- 12.50am (5.50pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson/Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two
ET (BST)
10th Tee/1st Tee
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren/Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English/Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland/Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa/Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson/Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway/Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
- 12.06am (5.06pm): Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland/Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.17pm (5.17pm): Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy/Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 12.28pm (5.28pm): Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk/Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
- 12.39pm (5.39pm): Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole/Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
- 12.50am (5.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers/Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 9 May: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 10 May: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 11 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 9 May: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 10 May: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 11 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
