Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

With the PGA Championship just a week away, the latest signature event in the PGA Tour season offers a chance for some of the world's best players to not only earn huge money, world ranking and FedEx Cup points, but also assess their games ahead of the Major.

Despite those incentives, there are a couple of notable absentees, with Scottie Scheffler skipping the event in anticipation of the birth of his first child and Ludvig Aberg withdrawing due to a knee issue.

However, the 70-player field is still packed with top talent, including World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman, who turned 35 last week, is in a group with three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim and 2022 champion Max Homa over the first two rounds, with the three heading out at 12.39pm ET (5.39pm BST) on Thursday and 11.33am ET (4.33pm BST) on Friday.

The defending champion is Wyndham Clark, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last year's event with a four-shot win over Xander Schauffele. He is grouped with the man he beat and Shane Lowry, and they begin their first round at 11.22am ET (4.22pm BST) and their second round at 12.06am ET (5.06pm BST).

Wyndham Clark won his first PGA Tour title last year's event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching group sees Open champion Brian Harman alongside Jason Day, who won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018, and Patrick Cantlay. They tee it up at 11.11am ET (4.11pm BST) in the first round and 12.06am ET (5.06pm BST) in the second round.

Plenty of attention will also be on the group featuring two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2012 champion Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, who has three Major wins. They get their challenges underway at 11.33am ET (4.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.28pm ET (5.28pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

11.11am (4.11pm): Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11.22am (4.22pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11.33am (4.33pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

12.39pm (5.39pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

Round Two

11.33am (4.33pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

12.06am (5.06pm): Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

12.17pm (5.17pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

12.28pm (5.28pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele is grouped with Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

11.00am (4.00pm): Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland/Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

11.11am (4.11pm): Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy/Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11.22am (4.22pm): Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk/Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11.33am (4.33pm): Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole/Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11.44am (4.44pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers/Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

11.55am (4.55pm): Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An/Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12.06am (5.06pm): Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren/Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

12.17pm (5.17pm): Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English/Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

12.28pm (5.28pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland/Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

12.39pm (5.39pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa/Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

12.50am (5.50pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson/Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson/Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.01pm (6.01pm): Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

ET (BST)

10th Tee/1st Tee

11.00am (4.00pm): Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren/Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

11.11am (4.11pm): Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English/Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

11.22am (4.22pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland/Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

11.33am (4.33pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa/Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

11.44am (4.44pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson/Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11.55am (4.55pm): Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway/Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

12.06am (5.06pm): Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland/Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

12.17pm (5.17pm): Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy/Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

12.28pm (5.28pm): Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk/Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12.39pm (5.39pm): Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole/Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

12.50am (5.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers/Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers/Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson 1.01pm (6.01pm): Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 9 May: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 10 May: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 11 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Wells Fargo Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 9 May: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 10 May: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 11 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)