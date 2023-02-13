WATCH: Tour Pro References Jack Daniels Bottle As Sight Line At WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is known as the 'Greatest Show on Grass' and the 'People's Open', with it being by far and away the best-attended event in golf. Around 700,000 fans are said to attend the tournament each year, and not everyone is there for the golf.

At the 2022 Phoenix Open we once again saw some crazy antics, including a streaker belly flopping into the pond on the 17th hole, after a display on the 16th green, as well as fans throwing beer onto the course again twice within the space of 10 minutes following Adam Hadwin's near-ace on the 16th and then his playing partner Jon Rahm holing a huge birdie putt.

There's clearly a lot of alcohol drunk at the WM Phoenix Open, so much so that tour pros sometimes even take their sight lines from the odd bottle dotted around the course.

That's exactly what Adam Hadwin did during round three, where the camera picked him up in discussions with his caddie. "See that bottle of Jack Daniels or whatever out there? Kind of just inside that, let it hook," he was heard saying to his bag man in preparation for an iron shot.

Only at the ⁦@WMPhoenixOpen⁩😂Adam Hadwin referencing a bottle of Jack Daniels in sight line

"Only at the ⁦@WMPhoenixOpen," one fan joked on social media, with Hadwin's wife Jessica writing: "So many funny *only* at the WM this week."

Jessica tweeted a couple of other moments from earlier in the week that she has only heard at the WM Phoenix Open:

Only at the WM can you have some chick yelling "Emily! Emily! Wait for me, I gotta go pee" across the green, during play, and it be normal/fine lol

Girl and guy chatting next to me…girl:do people actually pay attention to the golf? [guy chuckles] no seriously do they?guy: nah, they're here for the beerme [whispers into the wind]: I do 🥹

Hadwin finished the week at 10-under-par to finish T10th at TPC Scottsdale. The Canadian currently ranks 63rd in the world.

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title to reclaim the World No.1 spot from Rory McIlroy.