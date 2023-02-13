WATCH: Tour Pro References Jack Daniels Bottle As Sight Line At WM Phoenix Open
Adam Hadwin aimed one of his shots at a Jack Daniels bottle during the Phoenix Open, something you'd only ever hear at TPC Scottsdale
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The WM Phoenix Open is known as the 'Greatest Show on Grass' and the 'People's Open', with it being by far and away the best-attended event in golf. Around 700,000 fans are said to attend the tournament each year, and not everyone is there for the golf.
At the 2022 Phoenix Open we once again saw some crazy antics, including a streaker belly flopping into the pond on the 17th hole, after a display on the 16th green, as well as fans throwing beer onto the course again twice within the space of 10 minutes following Adam Hadwin's near-ace on the 16th and then his playing partner Jon Rahm holing a huge birdie putt.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
There's clearly a lot of alcohol drunk at the WM Phoenix Open, so much so that tour pros sometimes even take their sight lines from the odd bottle dotted around the course.
That's exactly what Adam Hadwin did during round three, where the camera picked him up in discussions with his caddie. "See that bottle of Jack Daniels or whatever out there? Kind of just inside that, let it hook," he was heard saying to his bag man in preparation for an iron shot.
Only at the @WMPhoenixOpen😂Adam Hadwin referencing a bottle of Jack Daniels in sight line pic.twitter.com/tjmfkZeCaZFebruary 11, 2023
"Only at the @WMPhoenixOpen," one fan joked on social media, with Hadwin's wife Jessica writing: "So many funny *only* at the WM this week."
Jessica tweeted a couple of other moments from earlier in the week that she has only heard at the WM Phoenix Open:
Only at the WM can you have some chick yelling “Emily! Emily! Wait for me, I gotta go pee” across the green, during play, and it be normal/fine lolFebruary 10, 2023
Girl and guy chatting next to me…girl:do people actually pay attention to the golf? [guy chuckles] no seriously do they?guy: nah, they’re here for the beerme [whispers into the wind]: I do 🥹February 11, 2023
Hadwin finished the week at 10-under-par to finish T10th at TPC Scottsdale. The Canadian currently ranks 63rd in the world.
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title to reclaim the World No.1 spot from Rory McIlroy.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Can’t Look Less Cool If I Tried' - Max Homa After Launching Club At Phoenix Open
The American clearly wasn't too proud of his club-throwing antics at the Phoenix Open
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Defends Phoenix Open Title And Moves Top Of World Rankings
Scheffler carded a final round 65 to secure a two shot win and move back to the World No.1 spot
By Matt Cradock • Published