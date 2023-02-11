Fan Runs On To 16th Hole At Phoenix Open Before Belly Flopping Into 17th Lake
One spectator took things a bit too far at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as he gave security the run around on Friday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, we saw a stacked leaderboard taking shape which included the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and multiple other big names lurking.
However, it was perhaps something else that caught the eye of the onlooking spectators, with one individual taking things a bit too far as they explored the par 3 16th and par 4 17th at TPC Scottsdale in nothing more than a pair of underpants.
BELLY FLOP AT THE WASTE MANAGEMENT (via xerxesnabong IG) pic.twitter.com/Q3nLxZGM9zFebruary 10, 2023
🚨 Streaker alert on No. 16 🚨#WMPhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/SET8AEDoTuFebruary 10, 2023
As Matt Kuchar, J.B. Holmes and Stewart Cink struck their shots into the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, a man appeared from the crowd and sprinted down the par 3. From there, he began dancing with the flag in a display that can only be described as non-PG.
After he let go of the poor flag, the individual then made a sprint for the 17th tunnel, side-stepping security like he was some sort of winger, before somehow making a dash down the driveable par 4, some 300+ yards!
How did the moment of madness conclude? Well, the man with the mullet finished his exploration of the course with a belly flop into the 17th hole pond that would have scored less than 0.5 in the Olympics. It's amazing what a few Bud Lights will do...
GOAT streaker #19th hole pic.twitter.com/n9ZUhB9BPbFebruary 10, 2023
A spectator at the @WMPhoenixOpen just did a running belly flop into a water hazard on the 17th hole, posed for the crowd on the @WasteManagement logo at the center, then swam over to police waiting to arrest him pic.twitter.com/MmeoDPne9lFebruary 10, 2023
Obviously we do not encourage this behaviour and, although the tournament is the most raucous and rowdy on the PGA Tour circuit, it can sometimes go a tad over the top. Eventually, along with probably a sore head this morning, the man was detained by police and escorted from the course.
Away from the drunken antics, Scottie Scheffler currently leads the tournament with World No.3, Jon Rahm, in hot pursuit. Both men have the chance to leapfrog Rory McIlroy to the top of the World Rankings and, if the first two days have been anything to go by, we are set for a weekend of drama but, hopefully, no more disturbances.
This is unfortunate pic.twitter.com/EaMMHVbdcRFebruary 10, 2023
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Pros React To Tiger Woods Return Announcement
It's safe to say that players are excited to see the 15-time Major champion return to action
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Early Crowds Storm The Gates At Phoenix Open In Race To Get To 16th Hole
Fans ran through barriers at 5.30am at TPC Scottsdale in order to try and get into the stadium surrounding the infamous 16th hole
By Paul Higham • Published