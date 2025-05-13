It's Only Tuesday But We Might Have Already Had The Quote Of The Week Already At The 2025 PGA Championship
Hunter Mahan compared Quail Hollow to a Kardashian in an Athletic interview, which has quickly gone viral across social media
We're barely a day into the 2025 PGA Championship and we may have the quote of the week already, courtesy of a player who isn't even teeing it up at Quail Hollow.
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig spoke to Hunter Mahan ahead of the year's second Major and the six-time PGA Tour winner delivered a line that quickly began to go viral on social media.
“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan, who made over 450 PGA Tour starts before becoming a high school coach said.
“It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”
pic.twitter.com/JMS0WMoWCZMay 13, 2025
Only half-kidding when I say this Hunter Mahan quote might be the best golf quote of all-time https://t.co/TDmoPAR5GKMay 13, 2025
While the comment may well offend the Kardashians, the lack of "soul and character" line is certainly something that the PGA Championship struggles with, and a reason why some consider it to be ranked fourth out of the four men's Majors.
While The Masters has Augusta, the US Open has the toughest test in golf mantle and The Open is the oldest and most historic golf tournament in the world, the PGA Championship has often lacked a true identity.
One of those reasons is due to the courses used, with venues regularly being long, parkland layouts that feature thick rough along the fairways and around the greens. This week's venue Quail Hollow regularly features on the PGA Tour and looks set to be in a similar ilk to previous tests, especially after the early week rain.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The different courses also poses the question of whether the PGA is an extremely demanding test or a birdie-fest? You never really know what you're going to get year-in, year-out.
That's something Jon Rahm commented on ahead of this week's action at the North Carolina venue.
"Yeah, you get different things every time you come," he said.
"It's very difficult to say that two of them are the same. You can have somewhere you go into a playoff at 5-under and then last year where 21-under wins it.
"A Whistling Straits, he [Jason Day] got to 20 because Jordan was 17. Jason got to 20 at Whistling Straits, which even in a Ryder Cup setup, I wouldn't in a million years think anyone would get to 20-under there. It's quite interesting.
"Then you have a Bethpage where you have single digits again. US Opens, for the most part, you know what you're getting and so on. It definitely has a character of having that different character each time you come."
While many list the PGA Championship as 4th out of four, one legend actually has The Masters in fourth-place, Gary Player.
“But, never mind the Masters, The Open is by far the greatest tournament on the planet," Player told the Daily Mail in 2023.
“I rate The Open at one, the US Open two, PGA three and Augusta four; four marvelous tournaments.”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've Just Had Twins... I Pray These 5 Things Change Before They Get Into Golf
Golf can be challenging for young people to access due to a number of avoidable barriers. I hope these five are addressed before my sons take up the sport...
-
This Rangefinder Tells Me What Club To Hit And It's (Almost) Never Wrong
FlightScope has launched its first ever golf rangefinder and Joel Tadman took it to the course to see how it performed
-
‘For Me, If I Could Only Win One Tournament For The Rest Of My Life I’d Pick This One For That Reason. Obviously Watching Rory Win After Giving It A Try For A Number Of Years Was Inspiring’ – Jordan Spieth Ahead Of Latest Grand Slam Attempt
The three-time Major winner has given his thoughts on the chance to join Masters champion Rory McIlroy as a winner of the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship
-
The PGA Championship Tends To Be Considered The Fourth-Best Major In The Men's Game… Is That Fair?
It has the strongest field in golf, yet many fans just don't get as hyped up for this one. Why?
-
7 Notable Past Winners Missing The 2025 PGA Championship
Anyone who takes the PGA Championship title can compete in it every year for life, but some notable former winners won't be appearing in 2025
-
Wet PGA Championship Set To Be A Big Hitter’s Paradise... Here Are The 20 Longest Drivers In The Field
Quail Hollow has been hit with heavy rain, which will surely play into the hands of the longest drivers this week
-
Watch The Bizarre Moment Hideki Matsuyama Works On His Putting In Torrential Rain Ahead Of PGA Championship
The 2021 Masters champion was seen working on his putting in some horrendous conditions on Monday at the PGA Championship...
-
PGA Championship To Hit New Record Ranking Milestone
The field rating for the Quail Hollow Major is set to surpass 500 for the first time since an overhaul to the Official World Golf Ranking system in 2022
-
How To Watch The PGA Championship 2025: TV Coverage, Streaming, Broadcasters
All the details on how to watch PGA Championship online and on TV from anywhere, as the second Major of 2025 takes place at Quail Hollow this week.
-
Why Quail Hollow's Infamous Green Mile Is Likely To Decide The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will likely be decided by Quail Hollow's punishing finishing stretch - known as the Green Mile